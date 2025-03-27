Candace Cameron Bure Faces Off With Kristi Noem For Worst Case Of Bedhead

During her tenure in the public eye, Candace Cameron Bure has created some haunting, controversial moments. She's notorious for being very forward with her personal beliefs, something that has also gotten Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem into some controversy as well (although, we're certain Cameron Bure would never put down a family pet at gunpoint). Besides being a little bit messy with their personal and public lives, both Noem and Cameron Bure have ruffled feathers with their intense need to be the center of attention.

Even the most diligent fans of President Donald Trump began to snub their noses at Noem and her constant need for attention, something that Cameron Bure can also relate to. The "Fuller House" actress found herself in hot water on election day when fans found Cameron Bure's biblical message to be problematic. It seems that both women have a penchant for sticking to their guns, even if it causes a bit of backlash.

Finally, both Cameron Bure and Noem continue to become unrecognizable in throwback photos due to the sheer amount of their (alleged) plastic surgery. While Cameron Bure has certainly gone through a stunning transformation, there's no denying that her face has certainly altered its shape throughout the years. Similarly, Noem's general bone structure and lip fullness has also undergone a major shift in recent years. Perhaps these two should get together and swap notes, their friendship would surely make for an entertaining Hallmark movie.

