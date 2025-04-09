Karoline Leavitt's Unflattering Trench Coat 'Fit Is New Low For Her Shapeless Wardrobe

Everyone's favorite hot mess express is back with another questionable outfit choice. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, was photographed on April 9 giving a speech about President Donald Trump's controversial tariffs. But it was her beige trench coat that was the real scene-stealer.

Karoline Leavitt confirms 10 percent tariffs will remain in effect during 90-day pause Follow live: https://t.co/XyUsSaig1v pic.twitter.com/As259EFjnQ — The Hill (@thehill) April 9, 2025

While Leavitt was speaking, her outfit blessed her with absolutely zero shape, making her look boxy. A selling point for a trench coat is that it's elongating, but this particular coat has been sliced in half, giving her more of a cartoonish look instead of someone who is an important part of the president's inner circle.

However, this coat isn't totally a lost cause. She wore it (or at least something similar) back in March 2025, captioning her photo on Instagram, "Always on the move." The clothing actually looks good when the person wearing it is in motion and it can blow freely in the wind, but when the wearer is standing still, it doesn't give the same vibe.