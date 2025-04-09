Karoline Leavitt's Unflattering Trench Coat 'Fit Is New Low For Her Shapeless Wardrobe
Everyone's favorite hot mess express is back with another questionable outfit choice. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, was photographed on April 9 giving a speech about President Donald Trump's controversial tariffs. But it was her beige trench coat that was the real scene-stealer.
Karoline Leavitt confirms 10 percent tariffs will remain in effect during 90-day pause
While Leavitt was speaking, her outfit blessed her with absolutely zero shape, making her look boxy. A selling point for a trench coat is that it's elongating, but this particular coat has been sliced in half, giving her more of a cartoonish look instead of someone who is an important part of the president's inner circle.
However, this coat isn't totally a lost cause. She wore it (or at least something similar) back in March 2025, captioning her photo on Instagram, "Always on the move." The clothing actually looks good when the person wearing it is in motion and it can blow freely in the wind, but when the wearer is standing still, it doesn't give the same vibe.
She has a history of wearing frumpy clothes
You'd think someone who has to speak in front of cameras for a living would know how to dress better, but guess again. Karoline Leavitt's boxy trench coat is only her latest outfit that missed the mark. The Gen-Zer constantly dresses way older than she actually is, from wearing an outdated pastel top to the White House (when it should've been for an Easter dinner in a retirement home) to donning an unshapely frock that has been viewed by some as her worst outfit yet.
While it's unclear how much that trench coat cost her, it was probably a pretty penny, since Leavitt likes to spend beaucoup bucks on her wardrobe, including a diamond cross necklace and $730 Jimmy Choo shoes. Clearly, the mother of one lives a lavish life, based on her wildly expensive outfits.
But if Leavitt doesn't want to fall victim to grandmacore fashion, she better listen to her stylist (or find a new one) soon.