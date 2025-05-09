Karoline Leavitt's Take On Pope's Trump-Vance Shade Confirms What Everyone Suspected

After the tragic death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church chose a new pope behind closed doors. When it was announced on May 8, 2025, that Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, Illinois, was to become the next pope — Pope Leo XIV — it inadvertently brought attention to the current administration of President Donald Trump. Not only did Pope Francis pass away mere hours after meeting Vice President JD Vance, but Trump had begun joking about wanting to be the pope. This escalated further when Trump posted a rather unhinged AI photo of himself as the next pontiff. So, when old posts from Pope Leo on X, formerly Twitter, surfaced that suggested the pope disagrees with Trump and his administration's tendency towards cruelty, it was sure to rattle Trump's insecure ego. Which might explain why White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt strategically deflected a question regarding the apparent criticism Pope Leo might have for Trump.

A reporter asks White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the Pope Leo XIV's criticism of Donald Trump and JD Vance. She deflects. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CefItpOfAd — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 9, 2025

When asked by a reporter regarding the articles the account allegedly attached to Pope Leo reposted throughout the years that were seen as critical of the Trump administration, Leavitt masterfully dodged. For her part, Leavitt only addressed the fact that a new pope has been announced and that Trump "is very proud to have an American pope." Leavitt then admitted some surprise at Pope Leo's choice, which was as shady as she got about it. Considering how both Vance and Trump have been showing off their thin skin and bruised egos, especially surrounding the death of Pope Francis, it makes sense that Leavitt would do her best to keep them out of it. Although the issue might be more than Leavitt can handle.