Usha Vance's Retirement Home Sneaker Trend Made Its Way To The Trumps
After several repeat offenses with some outdated footwear, it seems that second lady Usha Vance has perhaps started a trend. Vance debuted the curious footwear when Ohio State's football team came to visit, and then quickly followed up with another Vance grandma sneakers sighting in Italy. However, it now seems that what began in Vance's closet has found its way into the world of the Trump family. On her show "My View With Lara Trump," the titular Lara Trump has been rocking some questionable sneakers.
In an Instagram post to promote her show, Trump is seen wearing some familiar-looking sneaks. Similar to the shoes Vance wore in Italy, these clunky white shoes embellished with silver laces and gold stars are certainly doing a lot. While it could be that Trump was trying to tone down her style to accommodate her furry guests — the show was about adopting pets and her post caption includes that "every pup deserves a second chance," — her shoe choice was still an unfortunate one. This isn't the first time Trump has struggled with outdated fashion accessories, either. From shoes to jewelry, she can't seem to find consistency. In fact, digging through Trump's social media posts, it seems that ugly sneakers have become a bit of a staple for her, raising the question of whose shoe choices influenced whose.
Lara Trump is leaning into the outdated sneaker trend
While Usha Vance might have started the elderly sneaker trend — and passed it off to Karoline Leavitt and her grandma loafers as well — it seems that Lara Trump is taking things to the next level. In an Instagram post detailing her trip to a Tesla factory, the "My View With Lara Trump" host is seen sporting some casual footwear. While there's been times that Lara has tried to channel Melania Trump by wearing similar styles, it is odd that she's now possibly trying out some fashion attached to the second lady. For her part, Vance's sense of style is vastly different from the rest of the women in Donald Trump's orbit, but it seems she's found some fans in the comfy sneaker department.
In fact, a dated sneaker choice seems to be something Lara is set on continuing. In another Instagram post showing Lara interviewing controversial conservative activist and author Charlie Kirk, she's clearly rocking some low top Converse shoes. Maybe Lara was jealous of all the attention Vance's shoes were getting, or perhaps she simply exhausted all other style options. Considering just how desperate Lara looked in her Met Gala themed selfie, or even Lara's fantastic failure at being able to rock cowgirl chic, it could be that she's trying to find something that will work for her. While casual sneakers are more comfortable than the sky-high heels many of the MAGA women were wearing when Kimberly Guilfoyle reigned supreme, the overly dowdy shoes might be a bit of an overcorrection.