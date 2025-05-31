Usha Vance's Retirement Home Sneaker Trend Made Its Way To The Trumps

After several repeat offenses with some outdated footwear, it seems that second lady Usha Vance has perhaps started a trend. Vance debuted the curious footwear when Ohio State's football team came to visit, and then quickly followed up with another Vance grandma sneakers sighting in Italy. However, it now seems that what began in Vance's closet has found its way into the world of the Trump family. On her show "My View With Lara Trump," the titular Lara Trump has been rocking some questionable sneakers.

In an Instagram post to promote her show, Trump is seen wearing some familiar-looking sneaks. Similar to the shoes Vance wore in Italy, these clunky white shoes embellished with silver laces and gold stars are certainly doing a lot. While it could be that Trump was trying to tone down her style to accommodate her furry guests — the show was about adopting pets and her post caption includes that "every pup deserves a second chance," — her shoe choice was still an unfortunate one. This isn't the first time Trump has struggled with outdated fashion accessories, either. From shoes to jewelry, she can't seem to find consistency. In fact, digging through Trump's social media posts, it seems that ugly sneakers have become a bit of a staple for her, raising the question of whose shoe choices influenced whose.