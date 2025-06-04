Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Has Been Through Some Tragic Things In Life

It's easy to assume that since the children of celebrities are most likely living the luxe life that everything is constantly golden for them. However, when it comes to their three children, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have prioritized not spoiling their kids. Violet Affleck, the oldest of Garner's children, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben, has grown up both within and sheltered from the public eye. While her parents have done their best to provide her with a relatively normal childhood — as close as you can get it when you're raised by a couple of celebrities, anyway — life hasn't always been easy for her.

While Violet is a stunning mini-me of her mother, being raised by Garner offered some challenges — and the divorces her father Ben went through also provided their fair share of bumps. Violet has been through several harrowing experiences, from health scares to the death of a beloved pet, and some family drama to top it off — it's safe to say she's survived some tragedy. However, it does appear as if Violet has an incredibly solid head on her shoulders, despite everything she's been through. Here's just a handful of the hardships Violet has had to overcome throughout the years.