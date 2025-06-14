Pam Bondi Used To Slather On Tanning Cream In The Most Trump Way Possible
Joining the ranks of women in President Donald Trump's camp who look glaringly different in throwback photos is Attorney General Pam Bondi. Hailing from Florida, Bondi has undergone quite the transformation ever since becoming part of Trump's second tenure at the White House. One of the major shifts in Bondi's appearance has been her lack of a tan — it could be that the more moody and overcast nature of Washington, DC has eradicated her Florida glow, but it could also be that she's stopped using way too much fake tanner.
While Trump himself has had plenty of bronzer-based makeup blunders, it seems that Bondi is doing her best to leave hers in the past. Considering that Bondi's true role within Trump's administration is to sit in front of a camera and spout talking points, it makes sense that she'd set the bronzer down. Bondi's pale skin does help give her back a bit of youth, something that Trump should keep in mind as he continues to slather himself in orange glow. However, there were many times where Bondi overdid it with the bronzer, especially in older photos. Here's five times Bondi lathered on too much fake tanner in a way that would put Trump to shame.
Pam Bondi opted for heavy bronzer at the 2012 RNC
In 2012 the Republican National Convention took place in Tampa, Florida and Pam Bondi made an appearance as the attorney general of the state at the time. While speaking onstage, Bondi rocked a wispy two-toned hair mess as well as exhibited many of her makeup mistakes. Not only is her eyeliner heavy — especially on her lower lashes — but her lipstick appears to be the wrong color to match the intense fake tanner she's slathered all over. Slightly streaky in places, this look seemed to have gotten the best of her, as she appears overly tired, even under all those layers of makeup.
Pam Bondi's bronzer scared a rescue dog
Outside of her work in politics, Pam Bondi has dabbled in helping shelter dogs find their forever homes, as was the case in this June 2013
post. In the photo, Bondi happily holds "Dudley, the Boxer-Mastiff rescue mix," who looks rather concerned. Perhaps he got a good glimpse of Bondi's overuse of bronzer, which is so layered that she looks burnt in the photo. Considering the amount of tanner, makeup, and eyeliner she's wearing, it begs the question of wondering
what Bondi would look like without makeup
, and if she should try a fresh face more often.
She and Rick Scott synced up their bronzers
In a June 2013
post, Pam Bondi is seen standing alongside then Florida governor Rick Scott as he signs "the bill allocating the remaining...settlement funds" from the major case against Bank of America in the fallout of the Great Recession. What wasn't so hot, however, was the twinning moment both Bondi and Scott were having in regards to their bronzer.
Though she stopped wearing so much fake tanner, Bondi has had a penchant for frumpy workwear that's still ongoing. The boxy pink blazer could be a decent hue for Bondi's natural skin tone, but when coupled with this much bronzer, it makes her fake tan fail much more noticeable.
Pam Bondi wore too much tanner to a summit
In a classic
Pam Bondi hair and makeup fail
, the then-attorney general appeared to be wearing too much tanner in a post to
. While the caption details the "amazing experience participating in my first Concordia Summit," the styling Bondi opted for left much to be desired. Her fake tan is too dark, making her recently touched up roots appear bright and brassy at the same time. The lack of any contouring or blending makes the whole look fall apart, giving her smile an eerie aura.
She was still rocking the fake tan in 2022
In a chaotic Instagram post dedicated to the "Kentucky Derby 2022!" Pam Bondi documented a day full of fake tans and fashion fails. While Bondi and Kimberly Guilfoyle both wore some tacky outfits to the Derby, what really stole the show was Bondi's jarring fake tan. Looking several shades darker than her normal eggshell complexion, Bondi's tan was exacerbated by her horrible hat choice. The red from the floppy hat accentuated her bad bronzer, making it appear to be even darker than Donald Trump's was in the same carousel of photos. Luckily, it seems that she's avoided slathering on so much fake tanner ever since.