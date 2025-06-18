Trump's Latest Bleach Job Is Loud Enough To Drown Out His MAGA Hat Collection

President Donald Trump must be part chameleon because his hair color seems to change every other day. Someone should set up Bingo cards with different shades on the squares, including names like "icy white" and "mousy brown." The former is the latest hue the President is rocking, as seen in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Part of the caption read, "Most transparent President in history!" but it doesn't seem like Leavitt is referring to Trump's hair color.

President Trump chats with the media as the new flag pole is installed on the South Lawn. Most transparent President in history! pic.twitter.com/koZ8ny4iUy — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 18, 2025

To be fair, Trump's latest bleach job may not be as white as it appears; it could look lighter because he's wearing a white MAGA hat with his name written on the back. But either way, it is a totally different shade than the mousy brown locks Trump was seen sporting only a couple of weeks ago. For that look, the billionaire was photographed hanging out with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau — a man with dark brown hair. Trump's slightly darker hair may have looked that way while he was standing next to DeChambeau.

Surprisingly, people in the comments on X weren't harping over Trump's latest 'do. Instead, they couldn't figure out why the President was being called "transparent" over installing a flag pole on the South Lawn of the White House. "How is THIS being transparent? Can you BE any more annoying!" asked one person. "I can see him so he's not that transparent. I mean he's not even wearing camouflage," joked another.