Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship Résumé Reads Like A List Of Red Flags

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s best efforts to convince everyone that their relationship ended amicably have been in vain. A few weeks after news of their split broke, Guilfoyle shared a birthday post for Don Jr. that served as a heartbreaking hint that she couldn't let go. The former Fox News anchor was apparently reminiscing about their relationship on the big day as she shared a collage of photos from happier times on her Instagram Story.

She put on a similar display for Eric Trump's birthday just a few days later, sharing another Instagram Story featuring a photo of her with her ex and his family. Guilfoyle's photo selection felt even more awkward given that Eric was at the edge of the frame while Don Jr. was front and center. Needless to say, Donald Trump's eldest son wasn't swayed by her little reminders about their romance, continuing to flaunt his new relationship with Bettina Anderson.

In February, Anderson subtly flexed on Guilfoyle by sharing her lavish Valentine's Day plans. Of course, the TV personality wasn't going to let that slide. A few days after it went live, the Trump staffer tried to show that she had moved on herself by sharing a photo of a bouquet of roses, again to her Instagram Story. Unfortunately, the timing of the post was yet another reminder that she wasn't entirely over her ex. However, if Guilfoyle does have a new man in her life, he should wary of more than just her supposed inability to let go of her past relationship.