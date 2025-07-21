Trump Chief Monica Crowley Can't Quit The Cakey MAGA Makeup

When Donald Trump took office for his second term, he stacked the deck with Fox News personalities and others willing to boost his ego, one of whom would be Monica Crowley, the previous Fox News contributor turned Chief of Protocol of the United States. With it becoming abundantly clear that Trump is trying to televise nearly every minute of his second administration, it makes sense that a level of being camera-ready would be part of Crowley's job description. However, this has snowballed into a situation where Crowley is following current Republican makeup trends, which includes wearing an overzealous amount of foundation and mascara.

With the Mar-A-Lago face trend popping up more and more within the White House, it tracks that Crowley would follow suit. There's been ample times she has gone overboard with her off-yellow matte foundation, causing her face to appear washed out and a bit photoshopped. Crowley also can't seem to find the right lip shade to match the intense blending she surely must do to get everything to set. Ultimately, there's plenty of evidence that she's incredibly heavy-handed with much of her makeup routine.