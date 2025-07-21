Trump Chief Monica Crowley Can't Quit The Cakey MAGA Makeup
When Donald Trump took office for his second term, he stacked the deck with Fox News personalities and others willing to boost his ego, one of whom would be Monica Crowley, the previous Fox News contributor turned Chief of Protocol of the United States. With it becoming abundantly clear that Trump is trying to televise nearly every minute of his second administration, it makes sense that a level of being camera-ready would be part of Crowley's job description. However, this has snowballed into a situation where Crowley is following current Republican makeup trends, which includes wearing an overzealous amount of foundation and mascara.
With the Mar-A-Lago face trend popping up more and more within the White House, it tracks that Crowley would follow suit. There's been ample times she has gone overboard with her off-yellow matte foundation, causing her face to appear washed out and a bit photoshopped. Crowley also can't seem to find the right lip shade to match the intense blending she surely must do to get everything to set. Ultimately, there's plenty of evidence that she's incredibly heavy-handed with much of her makeup routine.
Monica Crowley copied Kimberly Guilfoyle
In an ambitious Instagram post dedicated to the Fourth of July holiday, Monica Crowley went full Kimberly Guilfoyle makeup fail. First, there's an airbrushed quality to this, something that Guilfoyle has been known to do on her selfies. Second, the eye makeup is astounding, it appears Crowley gave herself a smoky eye on both the top and bottom — a bold look for the middle of the day. Crowley's foundation feels overly matte, and her contour appears a bit dark, making her cheekbones jut out. Plus, her nude lip blends into the background, adding to the artificial quality of it all.
Monica Crowley and Sarah Huckabee Sanders share makeup mistakes
In an Instagram post memorializing her time spent at the Republican National Convention, Monica Crowley sidled up next to Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Huckabee Sanders has herself fallen into the trap of Mar-A-Lago face recently, but when standing next to Crowley it's nearly impossible to tell. Crowley's eyebrows disappear under the sandy yellow foundation, and her lipstick is much too light for the overall look. The lighting also makes it hard to tell if Crowley has her eyes opened or closed, as her layers of mascara blend into harsh shadows.
Monica Crowley layered on the foundation at Trump's inauguration
Seen here in an Instagram post in an overly embellished dress, Monica Crowley was lucky not to land on this list of worst-dressed stars and politicians at Donald Trump's inauguration. With the sculpted face of President Abraham Lincoln looming in the background, Crowley herself looks a bit cakey. Her eyes are overly dark, with too much eyeliner on the top and undereye. Her foundation feels heavy and at odds with her blush, making her look a bit jaundiced. Her eyebrows are boldly placed but feel incongruent with her face shape, and are ultimately overpowered by her matted foundation.
Pam Bondi appears makeup-free next to Monica Crowley
To celebrate Pam Bondi ascending to the position of US Attorney General, Monica Crowley made an Instagram post about it. While Crowley calls Bondi her "extraordinary friend," what really stands out is how Bondi's hair and makeup fails pale in comparison to what Crowley has going on here. Once again, Crowley's eyes are caked in mascara, and her foundation is at odds with her highlighter. This gives her a strange, almost airbrushed yellow glow that's off-putting. Plus, the semi-gloss of Crowley's lipstick adds to the overall fuzziness of her face — making Bondi's near nude makeup look pull into focus.
Monica Crowley overdid her eye makeup in a Presidential suite
According to her Instagram post detailing it, Monica Crowley once toured the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and enjoyed "posing in the Oval Office replica." It also appears as if she enjoyed layering on a healthy amount of mascara and eye shadow for the occasion. With the eerie nude lipstick and matte foundation, her face seems photoshopped — drawing the viewer straight towards her eyes, which are nearly completely blacked out with her over use of makeup.
Monica Crowley's bangs can't cover her makeup mistakes
In an Instagram post dedicated to the cute color pink Monica Crowley's shirt is sporting in the mirror selfie, the Chief of Protocol seems to have once again overdone it with her overall look. The mirror does flip her bangs around, which might be a look she could work with if it wasn't for the layers of makeup beneath. Crowley's mascara is once again overly clumpy, made obvious by the fact that she keeps using too much under eye liner.
Monica Crowley tried to airbrush away her cakey makeup
Seen in an Instagram post posing outside Air Force One, Monica Crowley brags about "heading to Amsterdam with the President." However, what's more noticeable than the luxury liner behind her is how Crowley copied Kimberly Guilfoyle's poor photoshop skills and has nearly airbrushed her face into oblivion. The smooth, plastic-like quality of Crowley's visage coupled with the bright glare of her teeth give the appearance she's smiling with a mouth full of white chiclets. Of course, even alleged airbrushing can't hide the fact she's once again layered on the eyeliner and mascara to a detrimental degree. The outfit is cute though, and a fantastic color on Crowley.