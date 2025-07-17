Karoline Leavitt & Trump's Worst Lawyer Don Similar Leggy Looks & It's Obvious Who Wore It Worst
According to two women within Donald Trump's inner circle, yellow is the color of the summer. Both Alina Habba — Trump's previous lawyer — and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt donned buttercream getups, but only one really wore it well. In feuding Instagram stories, both Habba and Leavitt try to show off their glamorous lifestyles of hard work mixed with having fun, with Habba sidling up to her "Real Housewives of New Jersey" bestie Siggy Flicker, and Leavitt posing alongside musician Anne Wilson. However, it was Habba who walked away looking the best dressed.
For her part, Leavitt has been seemingly stuck in the past, with much of her wardrobe appearing to have been borrowed from a nursing home. Leavitt has consistently dressed older than she is, to the point that it's hard to remember that she's actually much younger than Habba. Especially when comparing their outfits side by side, Leavitt's boasts big buttons and a cut that feels lifted from the 1960s, but not done entirely well. Habba, however, found herself a great fabric that flatters her features and appears a bit futuristic while maintaining a retro glow. All in all, this is a rare win for Habba, who recently had to wear a mini dress to claw her way back into Trump's sights, and might be looking to re-enter the limelight.
Alina Habba might be missing the spotlight Karoline Leavitt has
After making waves representing Donald Trump in some of his failed court cases, Alina Habba found herself shuttled back to New Jersey to play interim attorney general. However, it seems that Habba is ready to return to Washington, D.C., or at the very least grab some more attention from Trump. In the wake of Habba's MAGA Memorial Day outfit disaster, it seems she's found some more classic and well-fitting pieces to parade around in. Meanwhile, even though she's hogging the spotlight, Karoline Leavitt keeps missing the mark wearing outfits stuck in the past, which must ruffle Habba's feathers.
Perhaps Habba and Leavitt should opt for a "Freaky Friday" situation, as it appears they could each learn a thing or two from the other. Leavitt could take notes from Habba on how to dress for the 21st Century, and Habba could tone down her skin-baring and loud outfits. Though, Habba might have the upper hand when it comes to getting back in the limelight, as it seems some of the pressure of being press secretary is getting to Leavitt. If Habba can continue to hone her sense of fashion, perhaps she can wiggle her way back into the White House.