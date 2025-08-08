Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bizarre Game Day Dress Made Lauren Boebert's Baseball 'Fit Look Stylish
Outspoken conservative politician from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is known for her ongoing feuds, most of which she started herself. However, on July 18, 2025, Greene just might have accidentally reignited the beef between herself and Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert when she wore a slinky dress to a baseball game. In an Instagram post highlighting her trip to watch the Atlanta Braves play, Greene was spotted sporting a somewhat bizarre emerald dress. With cap sleeves and an inexplicable bow tied to the side, Greene beams awkwardly at the camera. This could be seen as Greene's attempt to wear something classy to a sporting event, as opposed to the itty bitty baseball game outfit Boebert wore in June 2025. However, Greene's general lack of fashion sense ended up giving Boebert the upper hand for this round.
In fact, there's much about this dress that Greene could have seemingly copied from Boebert — the hem is a bit short, and with the waist cinched, it approaches skintight territory. It could be an attempt for Greene to show off her toned figure, something she aggressively brags about on Instagram, but she's done dirty by her hair and makeup. Greene's hair is overly stringy and looks like she's in between wash days, giving it a brittle hay-like texture. Then there's the curious case of Greene's lack of makeup. Though Greene is nearly unrecognizable without her layers of foundation, here she seems to be sweating through a sunburn, giving another point to Boebert. As much as the two women have seemed to be avoiding each other, these competing game day dresses might be a hint that Greene and Boebert could be returning to their feud.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have a competitive history
After a 2023 catfight over competing articles of impeachment against then-President Joe Biden, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have been circling each other. In November of 2023, Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, to refer to her colleague as "vaping groping Lauren Boebert." This was referencing one of Boebert's messiest controversies, where she was booted from a production of "Beetlejuice" for being overly rowdy and sexual with her date. The feud reared up once more in 2024, when during a heated Oversight panel debate, Greene made a bit of a fool of herself, and Boebert voted against her. Since then, the two seemed to have simmered down, but the time just might be ripe for a resurgence.
While there are plenty of politicians who can't stand Greene, it does seem she has one key ally, and it just might be making Boebert jealous. While Boebert is out trying to impress Kid Rock, Greene has been cultivating her friendship with Vice President JD Vance. With a friend in such a high place, it could be easy for Greene to make Boebert jealous, which could be why she felt so confident rocking such a Boebert rip-off of a dress to a baseball game. However, this could be the calling card needed to get Boebert back into the feud. There's a decent chance that Boebert will get riled up, clamoring for the spotlight to be back on her in the near future. Or, at the very least, she'll try to one-up Greene by wearing an even skimpier, tighter, more bizarre dress.