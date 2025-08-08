Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bizarre Game Day Dress Made Lauren Boebert's Baseball 'Fit Look Stylish

Outspoken conservative politician from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is known for her ongoing feuds, most of which she started herself. However, on July 18, 2025, Greene just might have accidentally reignited the beef between herself and Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert when she wore a slinky dress to a baseball game. In an Instagram post highlighting her trip to watch the Atlanta Braves play, Greene was spotted sporting a somewhat bizarre emerald dress. With cap sleeves and an inexplicable bow tied to the side, Greene beams awkwardly at the camera. This could be seen as Greene's attempt to wear something classy to a sporting event, as opposed to the itty bitty baseball game outfit Boebert wore in June 2025. However, Greene's general lack of fashion sense ended up giving Boebert the upper hand for this round.

In fact, there's much about this dress that Greene could have seemingly copied from Boebert — the hem is a bit short, and with the waist cinched, it approaches skintight territory. It could be an attempt for Greene to show off her toned figure, something she aggressively brags about on Instagram, but she's done dirty by her hair and makeup. Greene's hair is overly stringy and looks like she's in between wash days, giving it a brittle hay-like texture. Then there's the curious case of Greene's lack of makeup. Though Greene is nearly unrecognizable without her layers of foundation, here she seems to be sweating through a sunburn, giving another point to Boebert. As much as the two women have seemed to be avoiding each other, these competing game day dresses might be a hint that Greene and Boebert could be returning to their feud.