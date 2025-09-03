7 Times Katrina Campins' Cakey Makeup Stole The Show From Her Obnoxious Hair Extensions
Fox News personality and host of "Mansion Global," Katrina Campins has undergone quite the transformation over the years. The more she appears on Fox, the more Campins looks like she's falling for the Mar-a-Lago face trend — her lips are getting fuller, her cheeks are more pronounced, her forehead lacks any semblance of wrinkles, and her eye makeup is dark and heavy handed. And of course, there's the intense hair extensions to go with it. Campins falls into a category of celebrities who have had hair extension issues, but her MAGA makeup draws a lot of attention.
Campins' makeup often borders on the surreal, with an airbrushed quality to it, which is confusing as Campins has also seemingly overused the airbrush filter on social media. However, as much as she likes a smoothing effect, Campins often struggles to properly blend in her contouring, leaving her features looking exaggerated and out of tune. Plus, her overuse of cakey mascara and liner on her eyes is incredibly distracting. While it's understandable for a television personality to be camera-ready with their makeup, these seven looks from Campins still overdid it and made us temporarily forget about the hair extensions weighing her down.
Katrina Campins might need a new makeup team
What was meant to be "a GRATITUDE post to my hair and makeup team" on Instagram accidentally highlighted all the reasons Katrina Campins should seek a new crew. Her tan here is a Donald-Trump-level of fake bronzer and her face looks overly matte and flat. However, the biggest crime here is just how much eye makeup was used. The under eyeliner is beyond dramatic and her look isn't so much a smokey eye as it is simply drawn on with charcoal. Glad she loves this look, but it's completely overdone.
Katrina Campins copied Alina Habba
In an Instagram post showing off her makeup for Fox News, Katrina Campins looked similar to Alina Habba. The heavy and bold brow mixed with the intense use of eyeliner is classic Campins and Habba. Her contouring doesn't feel completely blended in here, causing her blush to stand out and accentuate some of her smile lines. Similar to some of Habba's makeup fails, Campins can't seem to nail her lip color, or perhaps it's her use of lipliner that is creating an eerie effect.
Katrina Campins' makeup caked around her eyes
Doing a bit of self promotion, Katrina Campins posted a selfie to Instagram to encourage her followers to watch her on Fox News with Jesse Watters. Watters has his own messy sense of style and it seems Campins was following along. This look doesn't feel as polished as some of her others, with her makeup caking beneath her eyes, exposing some minor wrinkles. Of course her eye shadow is too dark, which is made more apparent by the awkward choice of lip color. Campins doesn't normally opt for a glossy lip, and this look explains why.
Step away from the eyeliner, Katrina Campins
In an Instagram post that feels more like a photo for her real estate company, Katrina Campins sits on a park bench with way too much makeup. Her brows are once again heavy handed, as is her eye makeup — Campins would do well to stop taking makeup advice from Kimberly Guilfoyle and ditch the under eyeliner. Though there is much that could be said about her choice in lip color here, the true detriment to the look is the half a bottle of liner that was used around Campins' wannabe cat eyes.
Katrina Campins caked on the foundation
Seen posing in a chic red dress with matching nails for an Instagram photo, Katrina Campins appears to have tried to style her look for the stage. Her hair is big and her makeup is bold enough for a performance, but for a night out it's a bit much. The highlighting of her nose doesn't feel fully blended and the amount of foundation stands out. Her maroon lip was most likely supposed to match her outfit, but the outdated heavy lip liner and darker color unfortunately ages her.
Katrina Campins channels her inner Christina Haack
Seen in her Instagram post looking rather beachy with her partial updo, Katrina Campins looked like she was trying to copy HGTV's Christina Haack's hair transformation. However, the intense contouring distracted from her cute curls. Here Campins looks airbrushed and uncanny, her eyes are once again overdone, and her brows are too dark and matte, making them feel painted on. While her lip color does suit her, it doesn't match the summery vibes of the rest of her look.
Katrina Campins can't quit her heavy eyeliner
In an Instagram post dedicated to showing off her hair and makeup for Fox News, Katrina Campins once again let her team overdo it with the eye shadow. While it could be easy to point out how her bouncy blowout is bogged down with hair extensions, instead what takes center stage is her raccoon eyes. Campins brows are overly drawn on, and the smokey eye combined with fake lashes draws too much attention. Her lips and blush are well suited for her skin tone, but the overall look feels overdone. Perhaps her makeup team can try and convince her to lighten up the eyes just a bit, to allow the rest of her face to shine.