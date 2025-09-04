Is Kimberly Guilfoyle Dating Again? Signs She's Ready For New Love After Don Jr. Breakup

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. got engaged in 2020, two years after they began dating in 2018. Their romance lasted until 2024. Rumors began swirling that Don Jr. had been stepping out with model Bettina Anderson while still very much engaged to Guilfoyle, and their low-key affair may have even been going on for several months before Don Jr. finally called things off. A source told People in December 2024 that Guilfoyle knew about the affair, but let it slide. "For the most part Kim has looked the other way because she loves the power and lifestyle," the source told the outlet.

Things haven't appeared to be easy for Guilfoyle since their split either. She reportedly briefly reconnected with Governor Gavin Newsom when it came to booking a guest on his podcast back in March 2025, and she's been posting a whole lot of sad social media content as she navigates the murky waters of partial fame and trying to remain politically relevant on the outskirts of a divisive administration.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle's ex has been laying it on really thick when it comes to showing off his new romance on social media. They spent the 4th of July weekend on a trip to Aspen together, often share PDA at major political galas, and have generally done everything to hammer home the fact that Don Jr. has fully moved on from Guilfoyle.