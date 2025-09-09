Brittany Mahomes' Face Has Seriously Transformed Over The Years
As the wife of famous quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes was basically destined to spend time in the public eye whether she wanted to or not. In her case, though, it definitely doesn't seem like Brittany dislikes the spotlight. As such, we have already seen the well-known WAG undergo a stunning transformation in the public eye. She's had a gorgeous hair transformation, as well as a style transformation. Over the years, we expect what people wear and how they style their hair to evolve and refresh. Yet, Brittany's face has done a surprising amount of changing, too. Seeing what she looked like just a few years ago may leave you surprised about how unrecognizable she was compared to today.
For most people, more time in the limelight means more public scrutiny. And, more public scrutiny often means more pressure to make alterations to how you look to fit beauty standards. As such, there are plenty of famous folks who just seem to get more and more unrecognizable over time. While it's impossible to know precisely why Brittany's look has changed so much, her apparent new plastic surgery has had everyone talking for the wrong reasons time and time again. And, comparing older photos of the star to how she looks these days starts to put pieces together to make up the puzzle that is Brittany's face evolution.
Brittany Mahomes looked like a different person when she first started dating her hubby
Today, we know Patrick and Brittany Mahomes as husband and wife and parents to three young children. In reality, though, Patrick first asked Brittany out in high school, and the pair has been together since 2012. It goes without saying that everyone's appearance changes between their teenage years and adulthood. Still, seeing Mrs. Mahomes back when she was Brittany Matthews, it's hard to recognize her as the woman she is today.
Brittany Mahomes' smile has undergone some changes
Back in 2018, Brittany Mahomes wasn't a Mahomes yet, but still had WAG status, cheering on her then-boyfriend at a Kansas City Chiefs game. There are plenty of things about Brittany that haven't changed since then; she's still flashing her Chiefs merch and big smile. Yet, one part of that smile is noticeably different: her teeth. There was clearly nothing wrong with her teeth back then. Yet, comparing this photo with how she looks today, it seems clear that she has jumped on the veneer train with less visible gums and straighter chompers.
Brittany Mahomes' old lips were totally different
Close attention to Brittany Mahomes' teeth in the old pics shows that her grin has undergone a transformation, but it actually isn't the most noticeable change made to her smile. Photos of her at an LA Lakers game in 2019 show how drastically different her lips look compared to today. Mahomes is practically unrecognizable without the puffy lip fillers we're used to seeing. And, as we have witnessed with so many celebs, this can really alter a person's face. Furthermore, her less done hair and makeup in this photo transforms her appearance.
In 2021, Brittany Mahomes looked bare-faced and filler-free
Back in 2021, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram and showed off just how unrecognizable she looks in nearly makeup-free pics. These days, more often than not, Mahomes is sporting makeup that draws a lot of attention to her eyes and glossy, plumped-up lips. Furthermore, this photo shows that throwback pics that appear to be from before her rumored plastic surgery were snapped as recently as 2021. So, it seems that she really dipped into getting procedures in recent years.
Brittany Mahomes' current beauty routine is wildly different from her old makeup preferences
In many ways, the changes in Brittany Mahomes' face over the years have followed the trends. These days, she opts for softer brows and much bigger lashes. And, she has a noticeably puffier pout, which she likes to keep glossy. The middle part is also on-trend compared to the deep side parts of yore, and this has had quite an effect on her appearance, too. From her makeup to her apparent procedures, many of her face's changes are the result of changing beauty standards.
Brittany Mahomes celebrated her 30th b-day looking transformed
In September 2025, Brittany Mahomes shared photos of her 30th birthday brunch on Instagram, and she pretty much looked like an entirely new person. It was almost hard to even identify her out of a lineup of her friends. It's unclear whether makeup or new procedures caused yet another change to her look, but it was most likely a combination of both. And, based on what we've seen over the past decade, we have a feeling that this is far from the last time we'll see a major change in Mahomes' face.