Makeup Mistakes Lauren Sánchez Bezos Will Never Live Down

As someone who has made a living as a reporter and actress, Lauren Sánchez Bezos has undergone quite the transformation over the years. Considering she's so used to being on camera, it makes sense that Bezos would have more hits than misses when it comes to her styling and makeup, though she has been known to enjoy showing off her assets. While Bezos does have a history of pushing some inappropriate outfits, especially during her time as a reporter, she's also suffered her fair share of makeup mishaps.

Since Bezos has shifted her face over the years, so too have her makeup trends, but they haven't always done their best to keep up. There's been a slight pattern in the children's book author keeping her personal styling just a few steps behind the curve. Considering she's married to billionaire tech tycoon Jeff Bezos, it would be safe to assume that Lauren would want to be on the cutting edge of fashion, pushing her looks forward. Instead, she's often washed out, dabbling in out of date trends, and forgetting to properly blend in her contour. Here are seven times Lauren has made some glaring makeup mistakes.