Makeup Mistakes Lauren Sánchez Bezos Will Never Live Down
As someone who has made a living as a reporter and actress, Lauren Sánchez Bezos has undergone quite the transformation over the years. Considering she's so used to being on camera, it makes sense that Bezos would have more hits than misses when it comes to her styling and makeup, though she has been known to enjoy showing off her assets. While Bezos does have a history of pushing some inappropriate outfits, especially during her time as a reporter, she's also suffered her fair share of makeup mishaps.
Since Bezos has shifted her face over the years, so too have her makeup trends, but they haven't always done their best to keep up. There's been a slight pattern in the children's book author keeping her personal styling just a few steps behind the curve. Considering she's married to billionaire tech tycoon Jeff Bezos, it would be safe to assume that Lauren would want to be on the cutting edge of fashion, pushing her looks forward. Instead, she's often washed out, dabbling in out of date trends, and forgetting to properly blend in her contour. Here are seven times Lauren has made some glaring makeup mistakes.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos muted herself with this nude look
Spotted attending an event in November of 2008, Lauren Sánchez Bezos appears to have matched her makeup to the step and repeat behind her. While it's hard to compare older photos of Bezos to her face following plastic surgery (allegedly), what really stands out here is how little makeup she has on. Her eyelashes appear to be real and barely have mascara, her makeup appears to just be foundation, no blush or highlight, and her lipstick is a nude gloss. Unfortunately, this one note flattens her and washes her out.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos went pale and washed out
For the March 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Lauren Sánchez Bezos once again forgot to apply blush. Her eyebrows do appear more full here, but her eyeliner doesn't feel even on both sides, and the smokey eye feels incomplete. It also seems as if she's using a pale powder from the nose up, causing her forehead and under eyes to appear whiter than her cheekbones and jawline. Her lipstick also appears to be drying out her lips and doesn't seem to properly define their plump shape.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos's under eye highlight mishap
During Lauren Sánchez Bezos's time as a career journalist, she was expected to attend red carpet events like the above Esquire House LA Opening Night Event in October of 2010. While putting her best face forward might have been the intent here, her makeup styling ultimately did her dirty. The lack of proper blending beneath her eyes allows for light streaks to draw attention to just how tired she might be. It's nice to finally see some blush on her, but the lip choice is once again off-putting.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos struggled with her powdered concealer
Seen here getting into the groove at the Pussycat Dolls Burlesque Saloon in May 2012, Lauren Sánchez Bezos had several glaring makeup mistakes. For starters, her eye makeup is much too heavy, with the under eyeliner fairly thick. Then, there's the sloppy job of trying to use a lighter tinted powder concealer under her eyes and not properly blending it in. Not only does this really stand out, but it also contrasts harshly with her choice of blush and lip gloss.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos could use some color correction lessons
Well into her journey of looking like a tuned up MAGA housewife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos attended an elite dinner in New York City in September 2024. While the flash of the camera might be rudely highlighting what went wrong for Bezos, it does make apparent where she could spend more time blending. Her blush is bold as is her lip color, but her t-zone could use some love when it comes to bringing all these intense tones together.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos forgot to blend in her contour
Leading up to her wedding, Lauren Sánchez Bezos rocked some new plastic surgery that got people talking. While attending the Breakthrough Prize Awards in April of 2025, with her adjusted face on display, Bezos once again committed the cardinal sin of not properly blending in her look — creating a streaky cheek situation. The heavy blush also doesn't compliment her eye makeup, which feels too light in comparison. The highlighting on her nose also draws attention to its new, smaller shape.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos struggled to keep it classy
As Lauren Sánchez Bezos shows off her lavish life, it feels odd to see her with such glaring makeup faux pas. While attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Sánchez Bezos didn't quite nail her red carpet moment. Her brows and lashes are perfectly fine, but also seem to be lacking a sense of refinement. The contouring on her cheeks isn't fully blended, once again creating a harsh streak that highlights her possible plastic surgery in an unflattering way.
However, her choice in lip color here is perfect; it matches the step and repeat behind her and complements the warm tones of her blush.