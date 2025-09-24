Lauren Boebert Seemingly Takes Hair Advice From Kristi Noem With Over-The-Top Extensions
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Lauren Boebert's hair is often in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In some instances, the Colorado congresswoman's been in desperate need of a stylist to fix her frizzy ends. Other times, the texture of her strands looked so unrealistic that people wondered if Boebert was wearing a wig. Although Boebert doesn't divulge her hair routine, she did rely on her mane to refute claims that she was dating Sean Feucht. "How can I be with a man with better hair than me?" Boebert informed The Daily Beast in May 2023.
Feucht has long, blond, curly strands, and while Boebert hasn't had blond hair for many years, she has experimented with length and volume. Hair extensions can be an obvious choice to fulfill these goals, since their instant length can be much more appealing than having to wait months for hair to grow. Unfortunately, Boebert appears to have gone overboard with add-ons, and the amount of extra hair is causing comparisons to Kristi Noem.
While Noem's hair extensions have become more obvious after she became Secretary of Homeland Security, Boebert's extra strands tend to wax and wane. In December 2023, the Colorado congresswoman's hair appeared to get the best of her, and the heavy strands obscured one eye. "Lauren Boebert's hair has announced it's running against her in the upcoming election," joked one poster on X, formerly Twitter. Other times, Boebert's excessive length and volume, along with ill-chosen accessories, have made the Noem comparisons particularly apt.
Boebert was giving Kristi Noem cosplay
Kristi Noem is known for cowboy cosplay, and here, Lauren Boebert appears to have cosplayed Noem. Between the hat and the mass of long locks, Boebert nailed Noem's trademark look. Since she paired it with a dress and blazer, it's also just as incongruous as Noem's choice to wear a cowboy hat on TV. When viewed as a Noem impersonation, this look is also eerily prescient. Boebert is discussing border security in this February 2024 Instagram post, predating Noem's role as Secretary of Homeland Security by almost a year.
Boebert channeled Noem style with length and hoops
In this video clip from April 2024, Lauren Boebert appears to be emulating Kristi Noem's hairstyle once again. The Colorado congresswoman is rocking uber-long strands with a gentle bit of curl. Boebert even accessorized with hoop earrings. Noem's a huge fan of this outdated fashion trend, although Boebert's earrings are smaller. Another difference is Boebert's devotion to a part that's way off to the side, while Noem favors a slightly off-center part. However, Noem might want to take advice from Boebert here, since side parts are back in favor once again.
Boebert went glam/casual at a community event
Lauren Boebert couldn't decide which look she was going for at this October 2023 Applefest, so she picked a bit of both. Boebert piled on the glam, pairing her free-flowing long strands with her red clown lipstick and an outsized pair of rhombus-shaped earrings. In contrast, the rest of her outfit was super casual — jeans, tee, and zip-up hoodie. While she could just as easily have pulled her hair back into a ponytail or braid, we'll count ourselves lucky that she didn't decide to attempt one of Noem's sloppy updos.
Boebert pumped up the volume
In August 2023, Lauren Boebert opted for a different vibe, and the change is bigger than the absence of her signature specs. Between the mass of extensions and extra volume on the crown and sides, the Colorado congresswoman tries to channel Barbie-core without wearing pink. Boebert's hair is so bouncy that Noem might ask her to share her hairstyling secrets. For others, however, the look was overly dramatic, especially when paired with a basic tank top. "Glamor [sic] Shots called. They want their '90s hair back!" joked one commenter on X, formerly Twitter.
Boebert tipped her hat to the cap/extensions combo
Lauren Boebert let her extensions blow in the breeze in the mountains of Colorado in October 2022. On one hand, her baseball cap makes sense, both for a bit of sun protection, and to keep her mane from getting too tangled. However, the loose, long locks don't make sense if Boebert's hitting the hiking trail. Noem's used ballcaps as a lazy attempt to hide extensions, and Boebert could be trying the same shortcut. Around this time, she appeared to wear caps everywhere, including with dresses for public speaking engagements.
Boebert's extra strands fit right in on Fox News
The on-air talent at Fox News is known for prominent makeup and hair, and Lauren Boebert fit in seamlessly during this July 2022 appearance to promote her memoir, "My American Life." Boebert's accentuated strands were so long that they didn't even fit into the frame. Her masses of hair were also quite poofy, too. The Colorado congresswoman paired the look with massive dangly earrings and her usual glowing red lipstick, further adding to the sense that this look was overblown.
Boebert twinned with Noem at CPAC
Lauren Boebert and Kristi Noem both sported similar hairstyles when they attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2022. In some ways, Boebert looks like she beat Noem at her own look, since the Colorado congresswoman was the one sporting the biggest hoops that day. Boebert also appears to have out-extensioned Noem, since her strands are even longer than the then-South Dakota governor's hair. In fact, this closeness in styles makes us wonder who originated the look first. Perhaps Noem has been emulating Boebert, rather than the other way around.