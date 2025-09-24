Lauren Boebert Seemingly Takes Hair Advice From Kristi Noem With Over-The-Top Extensions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lauren Boebert's hair is often in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In some instances, the Colorado congresswoman's been in desperate need of a stylist to fix her frizzy ends. Other times, the texture of her strands looked so unrealistic that people wondered if Boebert was wearing a wig. Although Boebert doesn't divulge her hair routine, she did rely on her mane to refute claims that she was dating Sean Feucht. "How can I be with a man with better hair than me?" Boebert informed The Daily Beast in May 2023.

Feucht has long, blond, curly strands, and while Boebert hasn't had blond hair for many years, she has experimented with length and volume. Hair extensions can be an obvious choice to fulfill these goals, since their instant length can be much more appealing than having to wait months for hair to grow. Unfortunately, Boebert appears to have gone overboard with add-ons, and the amount of extra hair is causing comparisons to Kristi Noem.

While Noem's hair extensions have become more obvious after she became Secretary of Homeland Security, Boebert's extra strands tend to wax and wane. In December 2023, the Colorado congresswoman's hair appeared to get the best of her, and the heavy strands obscured one eye. "Lauren Boebert's hair has announced it's running against her in the upcoming election," joked one poster on X, formerly Twitter. Other times, Boebert's excessive length and volume, along with ill-chosen accessories, have made the Noem comparisons particularly apt.