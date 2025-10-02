Makeup Mistakes Jill Biden Will Never Live Down

Former First Lady Jill Biden has been known for her sharp personality, as well as her composed sense of style. When she's not dabbling in her drama with Kamala Harris, Jill is often seen strutting her stuff alongside husband Joe Biden. Whether she's posting throwback photos with daughter Ashley Biden or appearing on shows like "The View," Jill is often immaculate in her styling. However, there have been times where the previous first lady has tripped up in her makeup, leading to some embarrassing looks that will be hard to live down.

Of course, there have been a handful of times Jill had some fashion fails, but what also has come back to bite her has been her penchant for overdoing it on the cosmetics. Jill has a fondness for really slathering on the mascara, making it hard to find where her eyes truly are. Like most of us, Jill also struggles to find the right lipstick to go with her charming outfits.