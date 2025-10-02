Makeup Mistakes Jill Biden Will Never Live Down
Former First Lady Jill Biden has been known for her sharp personality, as well as her composed sense of style. When she's not dabbling in her drama with Kamala Harris, Jill is often seen strutting her stuff alongside husband Joe Biden. Whether she's posting throwback photos with daughter Ashley Biden or appearing on shows like "The View," Jill is often immaculate in her styling. However, there have been times where the previous first lady has tripped up in her makeup, leading to some embarrassing looks that will be hard to live down.
Of course, there have been a handful of times Jill had some fashion fails, but what also has come back to bite her has been her penchant for overdoing it on the cosmetics. Jill has a fondness for really slathering on the mascara, making it hard to find where her eyes truly are. Like most of us, Jill also struggles to find the right lipstick to go with her charming outfits.
Jill Biden got a little too dolled up during lockdown
Doing her best to live it up during lockdown, Jill Biden celebrated one of her little known passions in an August 2020 Instagram post dedicated to watching the Philadelphia Flyers play. While getting gussied up during COVID was a general pastime for most, here Biden accidentally overdid it. Her full face of glam is at odds with her laid-back attire, especially her eyes, which have a Kimberly Guilfoyle-level of mascara caked on them. While her post reads, "It's game day," her look suggests a big night out on the town.
Jill Biden accidentally highlighted her age
For the April 2024 White House Easter Egg Roll, Jill Biden wore a bold pink suit and a golden highlighter that did her dirty. In the sun, Biden's highlighter gave her a glossy look, however, it also accentuated her crow's feet in a glaring way. Plus, it wasn't properly blended in, making her cheekbones look smudged. Not only this, but her lip color was a poor choice for the rest of her overall look, and her penchant for including under eye liner ends up making her appear bogged down and a bit tired.
Jill Biden should have backed off on the bronzer
While serving as first lady, Jill Biden had quite a few iconic fashion moments, however, the same cannot be said for her makeup during an April 2024 state dinner. Here, Biden has made some glaring makeup missteps. The shimmer of her highlighter and bronzer gives off more of a sweaty look than she probably intended, and her eye shadow is too much. Her under eye liner is too bold, making it hard to tell if her eyes are actually open. While the red lip is a beautiful, bold choice, here it just adds to the feeling that she simply put on too much makeup. And the tip of her nose doesn't match the color of her face.
Jill Biden chose the wrong color lipstick
Seen here hosting a military event at the White House in April 2024, Jill Biden is rocking an unfortunate lipstick choice. The bold pink might fit with the spring season, but clashes with the periwinkle suit she opted to wear. In fact, the pink doesn't match her bronzer or blush either, which unfortunately makes it stand out even more, for all the wrong reasons. Plus, her under eye liner is a bit rough as well — it's uneven, with more caked under one eye than the other — making the whole look feel rather slapdash.
Jill Biden was washed out on the campaign trail
Spotted in a June 2024 post to Instagram, Jill Biden is surrounded by young volunteers on the campaign trail for husband Joe Biden's fumbled presidential bid. While this might have contributed to the bitter feud between Jill and Kamala Harris, Jill's look here appears to want to fade away. Her blush and bronzer comes on strong, but her eyes and lips could have used some color. The pastel purple of her dress ended up draining away all her warm tones, making her look pale.
Jill Biden said an overly rosy goodbye to the White House
Seen in the above Instagram post from January 20, 2025, Jill Biden and Joe Biden pose for "one final photo" together in front of the White House. While Jill has opened up about being a first lady, she should close the lid on her blush. Her cheeks are overly rosy, most likely made worse by the fact it was chilly that day. But her blush blends too high, running into her expression lines around her eyes. Not only that, but her eye shadow is much too dark, making her eyes look black from far away.
Jill Biden should tone down the shine
After the inauguration of Donald Trump, Jill Biden and Joe Biden took a little vacation. Emerging from that, the duo were spotted at the opening night of "Othello" on Broadway in March of 2025. In the above photo, taken backstage after the performance, Jill is all smiles — while repeating some of her makeup mistakes.
Whereas the dewy look might be embraced by younger generations, here it gives Jill a too-intense sheen. Her blush and bronzer once again highlights her crow's feet, and her mascara is much too gummy. Plus, her lip choice clashes with her outfit, with the pink not quite fitting the baby blue sparkling dress she wore for the occasion.