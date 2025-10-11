10 Rumors About Mayim Bialik We Couldn't Ignore

When you think of "The Big Bang Theory" cast member who is most likely to inspire pages of tabloid gossip, Mayim Bialik probably isn't the first actor to come to mind. While it's true Bialik got her showbiz start on a '90s sitcom that became a part of the era's cultural zeitgeist, it was a different time. "I think people misunderstand what our fame was like," she said in a 2017 Grok Nation interview with her former "Blossom" co-star Mike Stoyanov. "Obviously we were recognizable, but there was also no social media, we weren't that in the public eye." But after "The Big Bang Theory," Bialik's life was never the same, and she suddenly had a central role in several rumors.

She solidified her status as a celebrity in 2019 when a webloid tried to smear her with that old standby: Fame had turned her into a spoiled, bratty diva. A source told Radar that Bialik's purported bad attitude had caused some acrimonious feelings among her "Big Bang Theory" castmates. "I know for a fact that some of them don't like her and cover up for her behavior. She can be really awful," the supposed insider claimed.

Bialik also stood accused of making a scene at an event when she discovered that her assigned seat was already occupied. "Mayim was so nasty, screaming that it was her seat," the source further dished. "Another famous rapper/actor was standing there with us and he had to tell Mayim to stop it." Of course, there's no solid evidence to back up these claims, including the account of the mysterious multihyphenate who supposedly scolded her. What we do have is a roundup of other rumors about Bialik, and it all started with the embellishment of a bad car crash.