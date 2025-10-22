Celeb Husbands Whose Divorced Dad Behavior Was Off The Charts In 2025

You don't have to be an actual divorced dad to display divorced-dad behavior. For those of you who aren't members of Gen Alpha, the term refers to any lame, embarrassing, or outrageous act committed by a father. Need some examples? Have we got a bunch for you: Some very well-known men provided divorced-dad moments in 2025 which became the subject of comments, criticism, and plenty of smirking.

In some cases, it was tough to choose just one instance. We could have devoted this entire article just to our own president. Who could forget Donald Trump ranting about his photo on the cover of TIME? Instead of doing a victory dance that a major media outlet was praising his efforts to bring peace in Israel, the divisive POTUS freaked out that the angle of the pic made his hair look less than lush. That DD energy also came out in force when Trump delivered a rambling speech during the posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk. Instead of staying on topic and eulogizing the slain Turning Point USA founder, he used the occasion to do his usual boasting about his accomplishments and dredge up his tired stolen-election claims.