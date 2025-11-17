The Leading Ladies Of HGTV Are Aging Like Fine Wine

Sooner or later, we all start to look older, but not everyone has to go through the natural aging process while being broadcast into the homes of hundreds of thousands of people across the country. That being said, the many stars of HGTV seem to be taking the passage of time in stride — and looking good doing it. For instance, after her family previously went all out for her 38th birthday, "Home Town" star Erin Napier took some time to reflect on her 40th. "Y'all, are we out here caring about forehead wrinkles? I'm turning 40 this month and I think ... we should all decide we don't care," Napier wrote in an Instagram Stories post in August 2025 (via Today).

However, Napier isn't the only HGTV star who's looking and feeling good on the so-called "wrong" side of 40. Indeed, many of the network's top faces are aging like fine wine. This time around, however, we wanted to highlight the home-improvement channel's leading ladies, specifically. After all, let's be real for a second: They're the reason so many people can't stop tuning in. (Well, okay, we suppose the comforting nature of the programming doesn't hurt, either.) Regardless, without further ado, here are some of the women of HGTV who are making getting older look a lot easier than renovating houses.