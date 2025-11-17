The Leading Ladies Of HGTV Are Aging Like Fine Wine
Sooner or later, we all start to look older, but not everyone has to go through the natural aging process while being broadcast into the homes of hundreds of thousands of people across the country. That being said, the many stars of HGTV seem to be taking the passage of time in stride — and looking good doing it. For instance, after her family previously went all out for her 38th birthday, "Home Town" star Erin Napier took some time to reflect on her 40th. "Y'all, are we out here caring about forehead wrinkles? I'm turning 40 this month and I think ... we should all decide we don't care," Napier wrote in an Instagram Stories post in August 2025 (via Today).
However, Napier isn't the only HGTV star who's looking and feeling good on the so-called "wrong" side of 40. Indeed, many of the network's top faces are aging like fine wine. This time around, however, we wanted to highlight the home-improvement channel's leading ladies, specifically. After all, let's be real for a second: They're the reason so many people can't stop tuning in. (Well, okay, we suppose the comforting nature of the programming doesn't hurt, either.) Regardless, without further ado, here are some of the women of HGTV who are making getting older look a lot easier than renovating houses.
Page Turner isn't done telling her story
It's probably not too out of the ordinary to keep yourself looking good when you're a licensed personal trainer, but given that "Flip or Flop Nashville" star Page Turner juggles that with her career as a real estate broker and reality television star, it's especially impressive. Turner celebrated her 52nd birthday in April 2025, sharing an Instagram video of herself absolutely rocking a white bikini while celebrating her big day at a beach resort. "Whew ... it ain't always easy, but TA-day it's allll worth it!" she wrote in the post caption, adding, "I love all of you for your love, care & support."
Christina Haack isn't ashamed to enlist some help in aging gracefully
Speaking of the leading ladies of the "Flip or Flop" franchise, we could never forget the OG, Christina Haack. Much like fellow HGTV blonde Erin Napier, Haack wasn't sweating it too much when she turned 40 back in 2023. However, she had a slightly different way of dealing with it. "Nothing a little Botox can't fix," Haack quipped during an interview with People at the time. Indeed, though she's certainly kept herself looking young, Haack has undergone quite the face transformation since her earliest days on HGTV.
Taniya Nayak is still looking fine post-50
Though perhaps best known for her role on "Battle on the Beach," interior designer Taniya Nayak has appeared on numerous HGTV series, including "Build it Forward" and "Urban Oasis."Like Page Turner, Nayak is also a member of the over-50 club, though you certainly wouldn't be able to tell just by looking at her. And much like her contemporaries, she seems to be celebrating her age rather than running from it. "Grateful and overwhelmed with feelings of love and pure happiness," Nayak wrote on Instagram in February 2025 while celebrating her own 52nd birthday.
Alison Victoria stuns despite controversy
Okay, we're going to level with you here — it's not exactly a secret that some HGTV fans can't stand Alison Victoria. But if the viewer comments and legal issues that plagued the "Windy City Rehab" star stressed her out in the past, she certainly doesn't let it show. Victoria turned 44 in October 2025, and seems to be living proof that your 40s are the new 30s. It's also no secret how she keeps herself looking so good, with Victoria dishing on her fitness routine in a June 2025 Instagram post that's as much of a flex as it is a guide.
Egypt Sherrod looks good without stressing out
For "Married to Real Estate" host Egypt Sherrod, looking good while getting older is all about doing what you can without letting insecurity control you. Sherrod, who turned 49 in 2025, has been fairly open about all that goes into keeping herself looking and feeling good, while making it clear that it's something she's doing on her own terms. "The pressure on women especially to look a certain way or be a certain size in the entertainment business can be overwhelming," she told Hello Beautiful back in 2012, adding, "Being on television adds additional pressure ... I am conscious of my weight and my appearance because I want to feel healthy and look good. However, I refuse to allow anyone to stress me out about vanity."
Kim Wolfe is a survivor
Kim Wolfe became one of HGTV's leading ladies in 2022 with the premiere of "Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?" However, Wolfe first gained fame in the reality TV world a decade prior, when she won "Survivor: One World" in 2012. And given the sheer physical and mental prowess required to outlast 17 other contestants, it's hardly a surprise that Wolfe has evidently managed to stop the passage of time from getting the best of her, as well. She turned 42 years old in January 2025, and still looks like she could probably still show the young guns a thing or two if she ever found herself back on "Survivor."
Shea Hicks-Whitfield is a Motor City mom
"Bargain Block" star and Detroit native Shea Hicks-Whitfield is the quintessential working mom, balancing her real estate career with family life, and proving it's never too late to get started on the latter. Hicks-Whitfield and her husband welcomed their first child in August 2022, just three years before the HGTV star celebrated her 48th birthday. And she shows no signs of slowing down. "Forty-Eight, Forty-Great, 24-Two-Times! Whatever you wanna call it, I'm calling it one thee most AMAZING chapters of my life. ... And yet, the best is yet to come," Hicks-Whitfield wrote on Instagram in August 2025 in honor of her big day.
Chelsea Houska DeBoer has come a long way since her MTV days
Okay, so, admittedly, we're breaking our own rules here, since "Down Home Fab" star Chelsea Houska DeBoer is the only HGTV personality on this list who's under 40 at the time of writing. However, her graceful aging still feels worth a shout, especially since she's been involved in the stressful world of reality TV a lot longer than most. She got her start on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" in 2010 before becoming a featured player on the long-running follow-up series "Teen Mom 2," if yo uremember. DeBoer celebrated her 34th birthday in August 2025. Her oldest daughter turned 16 herself the following month, to say nothing of DeBoer's three younger kids. Time really does fly, huh?
Hilary Farr may have found the fountain of youth
From the youngest HGTV star on this list to the oldest, we wrap things up with Hilary Farr, the star of "Tough Love," not to mention numerous throwback pics that prove she's always been stunning. We say "always been" and not "used to be" because Farr is still turning heads, managing to keep herself looking good well into her golden years, having turned 74 years old in 2025. If you need a second opinion, just check the comments on any of her Instagram posts — and see if you can get her to divulge the location of the fountain of youth, while you're at it.