What Would Happen To Melania If Donald Trump Died In Office?
President Donald Trump's past comments about former President Joe Biden's physical and cognitive fitness for office has come back to bite him. The president's second term has been littered with rumors about his health. There's been speculation about his bruised hand, swollen ankles, and arguably rambling and hard-to-follow speeches. Meanwhile, Melania Trump seems to be keeping her distance to some degree. In May 2025, it came to light that she'd barely spent 14 days at the White House, and she's continued to remain largely absent from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Author Michael Wolff told the Daily Beast podcast that the president and first lady are far from a doting couple. "I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated," he said.
The glaringly obvious signs that Donald Trump's health seems to be in decline are seemingly everywhere, with pictures and videos continuing to spark concern among the public. In August 2025, rumors ran rampant that the president had died after he disappeared from the public eye for a few days. Melania didn't take to social media to assuage concerned citizens; Donald did eventually make an appearance to assure the public that rumors of his death were wildly exaggerated. The chatter died down for a while, but it will likely never entirely stop.
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that many pundits are pondering what will happen to the elusive Melania if the president died. How will she react? What will her new life look like? And will it really be that much different from the one she already leads?
Melania Trump may or may not help plan her husband's funeral
Melania Trump isn't exactly known for doing what is expected of her, and she's proven she wears the pants in her relationship with Donald Trump more than once. However, if Donald died while in office, his funeral will be a big affair, and it's likely the public will expect Melania to help plan it. After John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963, then First Lady Jackie Kennedy provided a lot of input for her husband's funeral. She picked out his final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery and consulted the history books to ensure her husband's funeral would be filled with American symbolism. She also requested an eternal flame be placed by his grave.
Given Jackie Kennedy's careful planning of her husband's funeral, it stands to reason that the public (and the remaining members of the Trump administration) would expect the same from Melania. She may or may not comply. A presidential funeral is a big and public affair, and it might not be up Melania's alley. "[Melania] couldn't care less how she looks politically," a source told People in February 2025, adding, "She doesn't believe she has obligations in the political world." That might mean Melania won't feel obligated to follow in Jackie Kennedy's footsteps. Then again, given her penchant for doing the unexpected, she might well have a hand in Donald's funeral if he were to die while in office after all.
There's a chance Melania Trump won't mourn in the way people expect her to
Melania Trump hasn't been a first lady in the traditional sense. While she did some of the things expected of her during her husband's first term, she grew increasingly elusive during his second. It might stand to reason that, if Donald Trump were to die, Melania might not mourn him in the way people expect her to.
Take, for example, her limited public response to the July 2024 assassination attempt on her husband's life. Initially, she did put out a statement, but some critics were quick to write it off as impersonal. According to Donald, she hadn't said much because she was too upset to address what happened. As he said on an episode of "The Ingraham Angle" that was conducted just weeks after the shooting, "She can't really even talk about it ... Which is okay, because that means she likes me or she loves me. Let's say if she could talk about it freely, that would be, I'm not so sure which is better but she either likes or loves me, that's nice." Melania did speak about the shooting a couple months later on Fox News, but some critics questioned if this was all in service of promoting her book.
What's more, Melania's reaction to her husband's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels raised some eyebrows. Rumor has it that the accusations did not change the way she felt about Donald or their marriage. As Melania's former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham hinted to CNN (via The Mirror), "She knew what she was getting into. ... She's happy, she's got a very good life. She's not going anywhere, that's been proven." All this to say, her approach to grief may be surprising to some.
Melania Trump's first lady title and responsibilities will be revoked and passed on to Usha Vance
According to the 25th Amendment, Vice President JD Vance would become the president the moment President Donald Trump draws his final breath. This would mean that JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, would immediately assume the role of first lady, with Melania Trump effectively stepping down.
Usha has hinted that she isn't exactly fired up about the idea of becoming first lady. When asked about the prospect of JD seeking office in 2028 on an episode of "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain," she shared that she would be happy to get back to her regular life. "I'm not plotting out next steps or really trying for anything after this," Usha said. "In a dream world, eventually I'll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things."
If Usha were to become first lady under whatever circumstances, she and Melania may be able to lean on one another. Not only do they seem aligned on not being totally thrilled with the role and all that comes with it, but Usha did call Melania a "role model" and a "trailblazer" during a chat with Fox News. What's more, Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, notably praised the current second lady for her support after the conservative activist's assassination in September 2025. It seems safe to assume Melania might get the same care and attention from Usha should the worst happen.
She would move out of the White House and probably make her home in New York or Mar-a-Lago
When John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, a grieving Jackie Kennedy did everything that was expected of the president's grieving widow. But despite the fact that her whole world had been turned upside down, she wasn't offered much time to move out of the White House. About two weeks later, she and her children left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for good to make room for President Lyndon B. Johnson. If Donald Trump were to die while in office, the Vances would presumably move into the White House as soon as possible. Melania, who hasn't spent much time there thus far, would likely not have much to pack. Her new living arrangements wouldn't be too complicated either.
During a January 2025 interview with Fox News, Melania made it clear that she won't necessarily be spending her time in any one place during her husband's second term. When asked what her living situation would look like by Ainsley Earhardt, Melania answered, "I would be in the White House, and you know, when I need to be in New York, I would be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I would be in Palm Beach." It seems Melania has primarily been "needed" in the latter two locations. One can surmise that, should her husband die while in office, New York and Palm Beach is where Melania would continue to spend most of her time.
Melania Trump would still have Secret Service protection — unless she turns it down or remarries
After the Trump rally shooting on July 13, 2024, which left Donald Trump with a bleeding ear and the country in upheaval, Melania Trump told Fox News that while she was thankful to the Secret Service agents who protected her husband, she implied she'd lost some of her trust in who was in charge of the organization. "I have a great team in my detail around me and my husband as well. I think there are some holes — something is going on at the top level," she told the outlet, per the New York Post.
If Donald were to die, Melania would continue to have Secret Service protection, even after she moves out of the White House. Thanks to a law Congress passed in 1965, presidents and their spouses receive lifelong protection from the Secret Service, that is, unless they don't want to continue being followed around by a security detail everywhere they go. Whether Melania would keep her detail is anyone's guess, but they will be at her disposal should she want them to be. If she were to remarry, however, Melania would lose her Secret Service protection.
Melania Trump's first priority would most likely be to shield Barron Trump from the subsequent media onslaught
There's no question about it — if Donald Trump were to die in office, it would be one of the biggest stories in recent history, and the press would be all over it. Given how protective Melania is of her son, Barron Trump, it's safe to say that she would ensure he is protected from the media onslaught. Sources have previously shed some light on Melania's deep bond with Barron in 2023, with one insider telling People, "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new ... Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life." This is unlikely to change in the wake of Donald's death.
Donald Trump has previously joked to reporters that Melania cares more about Barron more than she cares about him. "She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it," the president quipped, per People. And indeed, while Melania remained radio silent as Donald's New York fraud case woes kept piling up, she stepped up to defend her son when rumors swirled that he'd been rejected by Harvard University as Donald cut the school's federal funding. "Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false," Melania's spokesperson said in a statement, per Hello!
Melania might be unpredictable and mysterious, but where Barron is concerned, no guesswork is needed as to how the first lady would react when the media turns its attention to him in the wake of his father's death.
The press and biographers would be desperate to speak with her
If Donald Trump were to die in or out of office, media interest would be at an all-time high, but even more so if he was the sitting president at the time of his death. Journalists and biographers would scramble to be the first to get an exclusive from the president's widow, and Melania Trump's publicist's phone would surely be ringing off the hook. After all, when John F. Kennedy died, Jackie Kennedy received an onslaught of media attention, despite her desire to maintain a level of privacy. In an effort to quiet some of the noise, she ended up granting three interviews to Arthur Schlesinger Jr. These would be the only interviews she gave in the wake of JFK's death. In 2011, the interviews were released as a book.
Melania would find herself in the same position as Jackie, with the added noise of social media. Given her elusive nature, the first lady might opt not to speak to the press at all. Perhaps she'll grant Fox News an interview, as she has been willing to speak to the Trump-friendly network in the past. As for commissioning a book detailing her husband's death, it's anyone's guess whether Melania would speak to the author, and if she does, details might be sparse, if her dry interview with Fox News regarding her own memoir is any indication.
She could likely inherit a fair share of Donald Trump's fortune — and possibly his debt
There have been many rumblings about Donald Trump's finances over the years. From questions about whether or not he's as rich as he says he is to how much he owes in taxes, there's certainly a lot going on. As Forbes noted in 2019, when Donald Trump dies, his kids might have to deal with his hefty tax bill — at that time, it apparently sat at $1.3 billion. While we can't say for sure how it would all shake out in the wake of his death, Melania Trump is presumably another beneficiary of his estate.
Thanks to Donald Trump's notorious prenups, Melania would likely not inherit anything that wasn't stipulated in the couple's prenuptial agreement, which the first lady has renegotiated a few times already. Of course, Donald's final will and testament would also determine what Melania inherits after he dies. Melania might find herself walking away with more than Donald's previous two wives since she's stuck to his side longer than either Ivana Trump or Marla Maples. Melania already owns some property courtesy of Donald, like her apartment in Trump Tower.
Not much is publicly known about Donald and Melania's prenup other than that the first lady reportedly made sure the legal agreement ensures her son, Barron Trump, would be able to live a very comfortable life should she and the president divorce — or be separated by death.
She might write another memoir or star in another documentary
Melania Trump, like many first ladies before her, published a memoir after her time in the White House. The eponymous tome was released in October 2024 and became a New York Times bestseller. It's no secret that the rich are always looking to get richer, so even if Melania were to get a sizable inheritance if Donald Trump died, she might be looking to continue growing her riches. The public, certainly, would be interested in what she has to say about her husband's life and death and how she experienced it all.
Ahead of her book's release in 2024, Melania posted a video statement to X, explaining why she took on this project. "Writing this memoir has been a deeply and reflective journey for me. As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts," she said. "I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth." Perhaps the first lady would feel the need to clarify some more facts should her husband die while in office.
Despite being notoriously private, Melania has shown that she's willing to step out of her comfort zone. Aside from her memoir, the first lady also signed a $40 million documentary deal with Amazon, which is set to premiere in January 2026. Despite the eye-watering amount poured into the doc, it only covers Melania's comings and goings in the 20 days preceding Donald Trump's second inauguration. The first lady is willing to share, clearly, but only on her terms. It's possible she would continue to do so if Donald were to die.
Melania Trump could remarry
Like Jackie Kennedy before her, Melania Trump could pursue another relationship if Donald Trump died. Jackie remarried five years after her husband's assassination. Her second husband was a rich Greek shipping magnate named Aristotle Onassis, and according to Katherine Jellison, professor of U.S. gender and women's history at Ohio University, it wasn't exactly a romantic relationship. "She married Aristotle Onassis in part because he was so wealthy that she felt she wouldn't have to worry about money and the physical security of her children," Jellison told Time. "There was a fondness and I think respect between Jackie and Aristotle Onassis. It was not a great love story."
Given that Melania and Donald's relationship is rumored to be merely transactional, it wouldn't be a stretch to think the current first lady might follow in Jackie's footsteps and move on to her next husband. After all, as far as the public knows, she's barely spent any time with Donald since he returned to the White House. Additionally, the first lady's lackluster responses in interviews about her relationship with the president speaks volumes.
While promoting her memoir on "Fox & Friends" in September 2024, Melania was given ample opportunities to talk up her marriage. She didn't seize any of them. When asked about her wedding to Donald, Melania responded, "As a bride you want to make sure everything goes smoothly, and it went. We had a good day." Yes, she really said "it went."