Fox News Anchors Who Look So Different Without Makeup On

Long before the "Republican makeup" trend exploded on social media, Fox News personalities were wearing outsized amounts of makeup onscreen. "It was Fox that changed everything: a Victoria's Secret ethos driving what you look like on TV," Jami Floyd, a former Fox News commentator, asserted to Allure in 2017. "Their people seemed to put a lot of makeup on, and certainly a lot of eyelashes." According to Gabriel Sherman's book, "The Loudest Voice in the Room," the network prioritized makeup early on, and generously allotted $1 million to cover expert services.

Years later, this makeup aesthetic is still going strong. Behind-the-scenes shots of the network's hosts in the makeup chair show an impressive and wide-ranging selection of cosmetics. However, this onscreen style doesn't always fit the talent's personal vibe. "For me, less is more, but you have to wear makeup on TV or you look pretty bad," longtime Fox News host Laura Ingraham informed the Daily Mail in December 2024.

While many people believe that some makeup makes sense under studio lighting, that doesn't mean it has to be as overt as the glam the Fox News hosts typically sport. However, in their off-camera lives, the on-air talent can choose their preferred beauty style, including going makeup-free. Since we're so accustomed to seeing their work looks, these Fox News personalities look vastly different when they show us their unadorned faces.