Fox News Anchors Who Look So Different Without Makeup On
Long before the "Republican makeup" trend exploded on social media, Fox News personalities were wearing outsized amounts of makeup onscreen. "It was Fox that changed everything: a Victoria's Secret ethos driving what you look like on TV," Jami Floyd, a former Fox News commentator, asserted to Allure in 2017. "Their people seemed to put a lot of makeup on, and certainly a lot of eyelashes." According to Gabriel Sherman's book, "The Loudest Voice in the Room," the network prioritized makeup early on, and generously allotted $1 million to cover expert services.
Years later, this makeup aesthetic is still going strong. Behind-the-scenes shots of the network's hosts in the makeup chair show an impressive and wide-ranging selection of cosmetics. However, this onscreen style doesn't always fit the talent's personal vibe. "For me, less is more, but you have to wear makeup on TV or you look pretty bad," longtime Fox News host Laura Ingraham informed the Daily Mail in December 2024.
While many people believe that some makeup makes sense under studio lighting, that doesn't mean it has to be as overt as the glam the Fox News hosts typically sport. However, in their off-camera lives, the on-air talent can choose their preferred beauty style, including going makeup-free. Since we're so accustomed to seeing their work looks, these Fox News personalities look vastly different when they show us their unadorned faces.
Ainsley Earhardt glowed at the beach
On or offscreen, Ainsley Earhardt seems to prefer wearing makeup. For some of her early gigs at Fox News, she's been fully glammed up by 5 a.m., and she even sported long fake eyelashes when taking a hospital pic after the birth of her daughter Hayden.
However, Earhardt skipped her usual cosmetics during a 2014 vacation on a South Carolina beach, shielding her makeup-free face from the sun with a baseball cap. Sans product, the Fox host's skin looked fabulous. Earhardt takes skincare seriously, moisturizing and using multiple products as part of her daily routine.
Judge Jeanine Pirro went makeup-free in the air
Judge Jeanine Pirro may have left Fox News to become United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, but she didn't swap her TV beauty routine. Pirro's heavy makeup at her swearing-in ceremony matched her usual style of blocky brows, false lashes, and lots of mascara. However, when Pirro boarded a plane in April 2025, she made a refreshing change and skipped the cosmetics altogether. Pirro's naturally dark brows and lashes don't need cosmetics to stand out, and the lack of product on her skin is a wise choice amid the dry cabin air.
No makeup let Dana Perino's eyes get the spotlight
Dana Perino's heavy eye makeup is consistently among her worst makeup fails, and it makes her peepers look smaller. "She is such a good person and is so naturally pretty," gushed one Instagram follower. "The false eyelashes are overpowering and should go." Fans who agreed with this commenter got their wish in February 2020 when Perino posted a makeup-free photo with her beloved dog.
Minus the fake lashes, Perino's eyes look so much bigger. They finally get the attention they deserve, and their blue hue is enhanced by her navy top.
Harris Faulkner is equally at home with or without makeup
Fake lashes are practically Harris Falkner's trademark, but only when she's working. "As soon as the show is over, and as long as I have no other appearances, I go makeup-free!" Faulkner explained to New Beauty in August 2017. The Fox News host has shown her bare face a number of times, including in this July 2018 selfie (seen above, at right). Skincare's long been a top priority for Faulkner, and her consistent efforts are clearly paying off. Faulkner's complexion is flawless, and her fans were full of praise for her no-makeup look.
Laura Ingraham went au natural in the mountains
While Laura Ingraham's on-screen makeup isn't quite as dramatic as some of her Fox News colleagues, it's markedly different from her off-duty style. "In normal life, I wear pretty minimal makeup," Ingraham divulged to the Daily Mail in December 2024. Ingraham's also shared head-turning makeup free-looks, like this June 2025 Instagram video exulting the natural beauty of Grand Teton National Park. Here, the Fox News host radiates joy and her skin looks amazing. Ingraham's committed to self-care, and her dedication to hydration and exercise are instrumental to her glow.
Martha MacCallum's unadorned eyes stole the spotlight
Martha MacCallum is another Fox News host with a lengthy tenure, so many people are more accustomed to seeing her sporting a full-face makeup. When she does go makeup free, MacCallum often dons a pair of sunglasses. This August 2023 snap is a rare instance where we get to see MacCallum's eyes sans the mascara and ersatz lashes. Although her main goal was to spotlight the hi-rise behind her, fans couldn't help praising MacCallum's natural beauty. The Fox News anchor's baby blues look stunning without the extra fringe.
Shannon Bream gave her eyes and skin a break on the water
Shannon Bream knows all about the artful application of cosmetics. Bream's won multiple beauty pageants and she's happy to share her makeup expertise by providing product recommendations on camera. The Fox News anchor is equally comfortable in her bare skin, particularly when she's relaxing on the water, like in this selfie from May 2016 (seen above, at right). Her dazzling smile complements her flawless complexion and brilliant blue eyes. Skipping eye makeup has an added benefit, since Bream has an eye condition. When she's working, Bream doesn't wear fake lashes longer than necessary.
Ditching the makeup accentuated Kayleigh McEnany's casual vibe
Typically, Kayleigh McEnany highlights her eyes with long false lashes and plenty of black eyeliner. This beauty style's been consistent since she served as White House press secretary, before she transitioned to Fox News. Some of McEnany's worst makeup fails occurred when she used eye products to greater excess than usual. On the opposite end of the spectrum, it's a notable change when McEnany ditches the makeup altogether. McEnany went makeup-free at the beach in December 2020. She showcased her natural beauty and youth, garnering praise from her fans.