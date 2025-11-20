2025's Worst-Dressed News Personalities So Far

According to WWD, there was only one fashion rule Stephanie Ruhle and other attendees were asked to follow at the Lingua Franca runway show during New York Fashion Week: Guests were encouraged to wear statement sweaters. Ruhle dutifully stuck to the dress code, but it's unclear exactly what kind of statement she was trying to make. Perhaps the MSNBC host was trying to draw attention to the plight of jungle cats getting eaten alive by vicious insects?

White tufts covered Ruhle's festive red top, making it look like she was getting swarmed by winged insects or standing in for a fly fisherman's tacklebox. Her matching red scarf could have come from one of those holiday gift sets you grab as an afterthought from a display near the front door of a department store (you know, the ones that come with a matching hat and oversized gloves), and there was no cohesion whatsoever between the upper and lower halves of her outfit. She probably couldn't find anything that looked good with her bizarre top, so she just settled for a skirt that she liked as a standalone piece; she once revealed on X that she's a big fan of leopard print.

Ruhle is a bold dresser who made some successful style statements in 2025, such as an electric blue lace pantsuit that was a real standout. However, she also had a few other misses that were more minor fashion offenses, including a black top over a white collared shirt that was a conventcore snore and a white peplum top that felt dated.