The Biggest Celebrity Divorce Rumors That Wouldn't Stop Swirling In 2025

When it comes to celebrity romance, 2025 was a total bust. The year ushered in a number of shocking celebrity break-ups and relatively few make-ups — leaving fans to mourn the loss of some of their favorite pairings. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways after almost a decade of will-they, won't-they intrigue. "Bachelor" franchise stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell let the red flags in their relationship end their TV love story. And Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke hearts everywhere when they called it quits a second time.

Interestingly, Affleck's take on his break-up reflects the reality that celebrity couples are just like us. As he put it in an interview with GQ, "I guess there's a tendency to look at break-ups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting." Regardless of the everyday nature of these splits, rumor has it that there are more on the horizon. 2026 might just bring a whole new slew of celebrity splits — and if the biggest celebrity divorce rumors of 2025 are anything to go by, there are several relationships that could completely fall apart after the new year comes rolling around.