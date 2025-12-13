The Biggest Celebrity Divorce Rumors That Wouldn't Stop Swirling In 2025
When it comes to celebrity romance, 2025 was a total bust. The year ushered in a number of shocking celebrity break-ups and relatively few make-ups — leaving fans to mourn the loss of some of their favorite pairings. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways after almost a decade of will-they, won't-they intrigue. "Bachelor" franchise stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell let the red flags in their relationship end their TV love story. And Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke hearts everywhere when they called it quits a second time.
Interestingly, Affleck's take on his break-up reflects the reality that celebrity couples are just like us. As he put it in an interview with GQ, "I guess there's a tendency to look at break-ups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting." Regardless of the everyday nature of these splits, rumor has it that there are more on the horizon. 2026 might just bring a whole new slew of celebrity splits — and if the biggest celebrity divorce rumors of 2025 are anything to go by, there are several relationships that could completely fall apart after the new year comes rolling around.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may sound lovely when they sing romantic duets, but there have been whispers that they don't get along so well off the stage. A source close to the couple has even divulged that a divorce would be music to their ears. Speaking to RadarOnline, an insider alleged, "Gwen and Blake have been spending an awful lot of time apart lately." But, how much time? Enough to leave their loved ones feeling concerned, apparently. "It's become a talking point amongst friends and fans that they're living separate lives. A lot of people think the magic's started to wear off," added the same source.
Of course, not everybody believes these rumors. Some of Stefani and Shelton's friends believe that they are just getting through a rough patch. One insider told the Daily Mail that if the pair "had a few bumps in the road, it's mostly because of their busy schedules." Apparently, the singers' careers often land them in different cities, but when they are together, they can't keep their hands off of each other. The same source went on to claim that Shelton occasionally boasts that their physical relationship is "as good now as it was when they first started dating 10 years ago." They also stated that Stefani and Shelton are great at "keeping the spark going." Whether the musical power couple is going through a tough time or heading toward divorce will only be revealed over time.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Rumors of a Sussex split have been swirling since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in a romantic ceremony in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been polarizing figures for many royal fans, and their controversial decision to leave royal life has certainly catalyzed a tsunami of gossip about their relationship.
In 2025, Meghan launched a lifestyle brand, As Ever, and a Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." Her professional pursuits have left critics wondering if she'd left any time for her relationship with Harry. As one insider told RadarOnline, "Her mission is to be a female business powerhouse and nothing's going to get in the way of that — even if it means spending increasing amounts of time away from her husband."
The same source went on to note that Meghan no longer has the bandwidth to hang out with Harry and his pals: "During downtime, he'll hang with his surf buddies or enjoy a game of polo. Meghan hasn't been tagging along, which has resulted in them being apart more and more." Despite these whispers, Harry and Meghan seem to be going strong. In December 2024, Harry addressed the rumors at The New York Times DealBook Summit. "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times," he joked (via Grazia UK). "We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"
Barack and Michelle Obama
In 2025, former first couple Barack Obama and Michelle Obama catalyzed divorce rumors. The reports came after Barack attended a number of major events without his spouse on his arm. Laughing about this media scrutiny on his "IMO" podcast, Michelle's brother, Craig Robinson, asked the couple straight up, "Wait, you like each other?" Michelle took the dig good-naturedly, "Well, that's the rumor mill." She then went on to add, "When we aren't [in the same room], folks think we're divorced" (via Today).
That's not to say that Barack and Michelle haven't faced their share of challenges. Add two daughters to eight years in the White House, and you have a recipe for stress. In an excerpt from her book, "The Light We Carry," which was published in People, Michelle revealed that the secret to staying together is sticking through the tough times. "Our love is not perfect, but it's real and we're committed to it. This particular certainty sits parked like a grand piano in the middle of every room we enter," she wrote.
At the end of the day, it seems that Barack and Michelle are truly in it for the long haul. As Michelle shared on the "IMO" podcast, "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man." Barack also hasn't shied away from expressing his feelings for his wife. In a 2025 Facebook post, he proudly called her "the woman I love inside and out."
Zak and Jen Affleck
The Obamas are not the only ones who have had to fight off divorce rumors right and left. In 2025, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars Zac Affleck and Jen Affleck have defended themselves against social media posts reporting their marriage's demise. In a viral TikTok video, a celebrity commentator claimed that the Affleck's were parting ways. "It looks like Jen Affleck ... just revealed that she is getting a divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck," she claimed in the video. The TikToker went on to note that Jen had recently posted a video without her wedding ring.
It didn't take much for fans of the show to believe these rumors, given how volatile Jen and Zac appeared on TV. The pair struggled with issues of misogyny and patriarchy in their marriage. As Jen told Nick Viall on "The Viall Files," "Hopefully people within the Mormon culture can look at our relationship and reflect on theirs and say ... 'maybe my husband has fed into the patriarchy and isn't treating me right.' I want to be an example of that" (via Parade).
While there may be red flags in Jen and Zac Affleck's marriage, it doesn't seem that divorce is immediately on the horizon. Responding to the TikTok rumors directly, Zac swooped into the comments section of the aforementioned video and joked, "Please don't tell Jen! She doesn't know yet." Jen had previously told People that the couple was dedicated to working through their issues. "We've had to do so much therapy," she spilled.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
2025 was a big year for Amy Schumer health-wise. After Schumer was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, the comedian spent a huge chunk of the year losing weight, as recommended by her doctors. Schumer explained her situation on her Instagram Stories, detailing the reason for her 50-pound weight loss. "Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive," Schumer noted (via People). "I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared."
While Schumer's health status may have improved, her marital status has been called into question. Because of the comedian's weight loss journey, there have been inappropriate whispers about her intentions with her husband, Chris Fischer. One so-called friend of Schumer's apparently ran to the Daily Mail and dished that she is "100 percent getting divorced." The source in question claimed, "She got skinny, she is over it."
The insinuation that Schumer's weight loss has impacted her marriage may be cruel, but it corresponds with other, less offensive reasons for trouble in paradise. Schumer replied to the rumors on her Instagram Stories and seemed quick to point out that her relationship issues had nothing to do with health and wellness. "Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she wrote — apparently in reference to Fischer's autism diagnosis.
Whitney and Justin Rose
Tough times are said to be on the horizon for "Real Housewives" couple Whitney and Justin Rose. In 2025, fans of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" couple discovered that Whitney's business had failed. "It's so emotionally hard for me because I didn't just fail myself. I failed all my employees, I failed my customers, I failed my family. Like, I just feel, like, the weight of everyone that this has affected," Whitney revealed on the show (via Bravo).
The Rose family's subsequent financial troubles quickly led to divorce rumors. The "Real Housewives" Instagram gossip account, @therealhousewiveszone, alleged that Whitney was getting ready to end things with Justin once and for all. The account even quoted a source claiming, "Whitney is banking on the demise of her marriage to confirm her snowflake for next season and she will not be holding back. She is close to signing divorce papers and she is ready to move on!"
Interestingly, Whitney popped into the comments section to deny these allegations, writing, "This is a lie and everyone should fact check before they put such reckless false information before about someone's marriage and family." Her denial, however, did not put rumors to rest. A separate source told RadarOnline that Justin was upset about the couple's finances, claiming, "His reputation has been in tatters, and now Whitney has blown all their life savings, he is ready to leave her."
JD and Usha Vance
JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, should be a total power couple. As the vice president and second lady of the United States, respectively, the duo play roles of national importance. But ever since they moved into the second family residence in Washington, D.C., rumors of a divorce have swirled around JD and Usha. These only accelerated in 2025 after JD Vance and Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, were photographed in an embrace that some found to be a little too intimate for a couple of friends. Fans immediately wondered if JD and Erika were having an affair. The rumors only escalated more when the second lady was spotted without her wedding ring in the aftermath of the scandal.
As the world wondered what was really going down in the Vance marriage, JD told NBC News that a divorce was far from being on the horizon. "Our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to [public life], and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role," he revealed. As for Usha's bare ring finger, that was an absentminded mistake, not a nonverbal statement. As the second lady's spokesperson told People, Usha is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
There are many red flags in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship, and their fans know it. In 2025, the couple was caught up in a number of divorce rumors — thanks to Kutcher's ever-shifting friendship circle. Apparently, the "What Happens in Vegas" actor has lost interest in his old Hollywood friendships and started chasing after connections to the Silicon Valley. As source close to the couple told Star (via SheKnows), "These are people they've known for years and suddenly Ashton doesn't have time for them. All his energy is tied up with these investments and befriending these tech bros." While this might not seem like that big of a deal, rumor has it that Kunis begs to differ. "Mila finds it very isolating," the insider added. The reason? Kunis feels that "turning her back on Hollywood isn't an option."
This fresh onslaught of rumors came a little more than a year after another source told People that Kutcher and Kunis had no plans to go separate ways. "This is absolutely ridiculous and false," this anonymous individual scoffed. This was not the first time that the "That '70s Show" co-stars saw their marriage misrepresented in the media. In 2019, the duo personally responded to other divorce rumors in a laughter-filled video that they shared on Instagram. "It's over between us," Kunis giggled into the camera as she showed a tabloid headline. "Oh my god, what are we gonna do?" Kutcher joked back.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene managed to attract divorce rumors before they were even technically married. During the lead-up to Albert and Charlene's wedding, it was reported that the bride had tried to flee from Monaco. Since then, every aspect of the couple's relationship has come under fire — from the tears Charlene shed during her wedding to the pricey hotel where they spent their South African honeymoon. In 2025, these rumors continued when Charlene was spotted at former minister of Monaco, Didier Guillaume's, funeral without her wedding ring. Her choice to leave her diamonds at home led royal watchers to wonder if she'd finally left Albert once and for all.
As much as Charlene's fans have questioned her love life, the princess has shown no sign of ditching her prince. At a 2025 event celebrating Albert's 20 years on the Monégasque throne, Charlene gave a speech reaffirming her commitment to both her husband and her public role. "Monseigneur! Albert! You know that I am always by your side, along with the Monegasques. We are standing with you, with all our hearts to protect Monaco and its future under your leadership. We love you, we support you and we thank you for being there for all of us," Charlene declared, as reported by Tatler. Those don't sound like the words of a woman planning a divorce. If Charlene and Albert's marriage is on the rocks, they are doing a good job of hiding it.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
If celebrity marriages are hard to maintain, celebrity work schedules may be to blame. At least, that's what's been allegedly harming Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pakaty's relationship. The couple is famous for working thousands of miles apart, but rumor has it that the distance has started to wear them down. "They keep telling people they are fine, but everyone close to them knows they've been struggling," a source told IBTimes in 2025. "They've had to do so much long distance and it does take a toll. They've been together 15 years now and of course over the years there have been plenty of challenges, but nothing like this."
One of Pakaty and Hemsworth's biggest challenges seems to be dealing with the logistics of their lives. Because both actors take on work in different shooting locations, they apparently only meet up to make plans. Some say that they don't even have time for romance. As the same source dished to IBTimes, "When they do come together it tends to be just about their kids and doing what they need to do as a family, there's never really time for them as a couple." The good news is that Pakaty and Hemsworth have previously expressed interest in fighting for their relationship. In 2020, the Spanish actor told Body+Soul, "It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It's not easy."