10 Rumors About Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani We Couldn't Ignore

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship began on the set of "The Voice," where they kept things strictly professional — at first. Then their divorces from their respective partners, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, happened and blew up their lives, leaving the vulnerable co-coaches in need of comfort and trustworthy confidants. It was the perfect recipe for a schlocky BookTok romance, and many skeptics likely wrote the start of their love story off as nothing more than a tall tabloid tale before the unlikely pair confirmed the unthinkable: Stefani falling for Shelton was a thing that had actually happened. What followed was an avalanche of rumors about everything from a Shefani bun in the oven to the lovebirds' eating habits.

In mid-September 2015, Radar became one of the first outlets to suggest that Shelton and Stefani were rebounding from their exes with each other. A source told the webloid that the pair wasn't doing the best job hiding their attraction while shooting "The Voice," saying, "Blake and Gwen are being very flirty both on and off set." Days later, Stefani's rep insisted to Page Six that the romance chatter was "completely untrue," but that November, the odd couple became official.

The woman who gave us one of the '90's greatest heartbreak anthems and the man who gifted us with the poignant lyric "Chew tobacco, chew tobacco, chew tobacco, spit" are well aware that their coupledom is rather confounding. "It's a little weird. We could not be, on paper, any more different," Shelton said on "Today" in 2016. Their relationship was so out of left field that one of the earliest rumors about it was that it was nothing more than a fauxmance.