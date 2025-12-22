Sydney Sweeney Was Never The Same After Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney put bathwater in soap. Sydney Sweeney lands at the center of a jean ad controversy. Jeff Bezos seemingly pushed aside Lauren Sánchez for Sydney Sweeney. Needless to say, she's had a busy 2025, and we're not just talking about her acting career. After gaining popularity for her scene-stealing work in the first two seasons of "Euphoria," Sweeney has transformed into a quintessentially modern and social media-savvy celebrity whose name has been attached to far more than just her on-screen credits.

So, when did she go from up-and-comer to one of the most talked-about women in Hollywood? "I think I had a mini turning point with 'Sharp Objects' and 'Everything Sucks!' where I finally had something on my resumé that people could watch and let me in the room to audition," she told The Standard in 2023. "Then I had a quarter turning point with 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and then I had a full turning point with 'Euphoria.' All of that happened in a year so it was like, woooo, real fast."

The third season of "Euphoria" is set to premiere in April 2026 — a whopping four years after the second season aired — and a lot has changed since we last saw Cassie on our screens. For starters, Sweeney's star launched into the stratosphere and it feels like hardly a week has gone by without a new, increasingly baffling, headline about her hitting the net. It seems fair to say she was never the same after she first appeared on the HBO show.