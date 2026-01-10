Marjorie Taylor Greene & Fiancé Brian Glenn's Painfully Awkward PDA Moments
The romance between Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Real America's Voice correspondent Brian Glenn has often raised eyebrows. Though it's not the largest age gap on Capitol Hill, Glenn and Greene do have a few years between them. The six-year age gap should be easy for the duo to navigate, but reports of Greene's alleged affairs might come back to haunt them. Perhaps due to this possible shady history, there appears to be a trend of the couple trying to stiffly eke out as many public displays of affection with each other as possible. Although the more they post about it on social media, the more desperate it comes across.
Greene is known for her growing feuds within the MAGA movement, and the timing of her announcing her engagement to Glenn in mid-December 2025 could possibly be a desperate cry for attention. Coming on the heels of Donald Trump Jr. proposing to Bettina Anderson, it seems that both Greene and Glenn are doing their best to steal the limelight, even if it means making some awkward displays of affection. From stiff kisses to performative posting, there's a history of the power couple seeming to lack any genuine chemistry with each other. In fact, there have been several times Greene and Glenn haven't been able to make the PDA appear natural.
Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene are an awkward mix
Even in the early stages of the relationship between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn the two had mixed chemistry. In the above photo from May 2024, it appears as if they're trying to wrap their arms around each other, but the media is in the way. Though they may be resting their hands on each other's backs, their attention is clearly divided. Greene has a strained smile on her face and Glenn is looking forward, seemingly ignoring her, ruining what could have been a cute moment for the two in public.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn forgot how to celebrate
On the heels of Donald Trump winning his second term as president, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn got dressed up to celebrate. Seen in the above November 8, 2024 Instagram post, Greene and Glenn once again put their age gap relationship on display in a completely accidental way. Glenn's arm around her waist is close to PDA, but their stiff postures with each other feel off. Plus, with the floral arrangement in the background, the photo feels like they're at a funeral instead of a celebration.
Brian Glenn made Marjorie Taylor Greene's birthday about himself
To celebrate Marjorie Taylor Greene's birthday, Brian Glenn tossed up a series of photos on Instagram on May 27, 2025, for "The woman. The myth. The legend." However, the final photo of the carousel was a throwback to when the couple were on a hike together. Though there's no technical PDA present, it certainly is a choice for Glenn to include a shirtless snap of himself in his post dedicated to Greene. It makes the whole thing feel both more intimate and self-centered on his part, possibly pointing towards the performative feeling of their union.
Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene's lackluster proposal
In a move that allows Marjorie Taylor Greene to flaunt her giant engagement ring, Brian Glenn posted to Instagram on December 15, 2025 that "She said, 'yes'." For what should have been a fantasy moment for the couple, the setting seems just a bit odd. Having their drinks and food in the photo suggests that he didn't even wait until dessert to propose, giving the whole thing a rushed feeling. While it could be argued they might be holding hands below the table, the way Greene has her hand perched on Glenn's feels more for the camera than for each other.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn can't convince with a kiss
To be sure, Marjorie Taylor Greene has had her fair share of embarrassing moments, but most pale in comparison to the performative post she made with fiancé Brian Glenn. On December 20, 2025, Greene took to Instagram to share the above photo of them smooching in a bare bones office space. The way Glenn is hunching down to kiss her gives him an awkward posture, and Greene is rather stiff. Both of them have their arms at their sides, which gives the appearance of either trying to make this a photo op or that their chemistry is simply lacking.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn focus on the bling
In a December 28, 2025, Instagram post showing off their vacation together, both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn appear to make their romance a publicity stunt. For starters, Glenn wearing sneakers on the beach seems like he wasn't planning on being there long. His curled hand on Greene's shoulder feels like he doesn't actually want to be embracing her, and Greene's left hand on his chest is doing more to show off her ring than to show off their PDA. For a couple who seemingly felt comfortable posing for a kiss a week earlier, this photo comes across as a bit strained.