Marjorie Taylor Greene & Fiancé Brian Glenn's Painfully Awkward PDA Moments

The romance between Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Real America's Voice correspondent Brian Glenn has often raised eyebrows. Though it's not the largest age gap on Capitol Hill, Glenn and Greene do have a few years between them. The six-year age gap should be easy for the duo to navigate, but reports of Greene's alleged affairs might come back to haunt them. Perhaps due to this possible shady history, there appears to be a trend of the couple trying to stiffly eke out as many public displays of affection with each other as possible. Although the more they post about it on social media, the more desperate it comes across.

Greene is known for her growing feuds within the MAGA movement, and the timing of her announcing her engagement to Glenn in mid-December 2025 could possibly be a desperate cry for attention. Coming on the heels of Donald Trump Jr. proposing to Bettina Anderson, it seems that both Greene and Glenn are doing their best to steal the limelight, even if it means making some awkward displays of affection. From stiff kisses to performative posting, there's a history of the power couple seeming to lack any genuine chemistry with each other. In fact, there have been several times Greene and Glenn haven't been able to make the PDA appear natural.