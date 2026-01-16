Photo Of Donald Trump In The '70s Is A Jarring Reminder His Hair Wasn't Always A Bleached Mess

There's ample proof that Donald Trump's exposed bald spots haunt him, as evidenced by the way he styles his hair. But as he gets further and further away from his glory years of bopping around New York City, it seems as if both he and his hair might be longing for days of yore. Gone are the moments he can simply hop in a limo and forget all his worries, especially now that he has a country to run. But there's been evidence to suggest that Trump is still reaching back for familiarity, even as he continues to make ghastly makeup mistakes.

When Trump trotted out Terry Bollea — aka Hulk Hogan — at the 2024 Republican National Convention, it felt like a nod to a time when both men meant something different. Similar to this public display of devotion from a former wrestling star, Trump's own sensibilities seem stuck in the past. There's the matter of how President Trump has been re-decorating the White House, with Trump's tacky Oval Office upgrades feeling like repeats of buildings he already owns. Of course, everything dipped in gold has become a mainstay of his brand, just like the comb-over swoop.

Since Trump may not be able to get his youth back, or even his lustrous locks, it seems he's made a gilded room for himself, but it might not be able to keep him happy. Now that he's in charge of the Trump Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (previously the John F. Kennedy Center), there's a solid chance that Trump will dip into nostalgia for any upcoming programming, though even that might not make his hair insecurities go away.