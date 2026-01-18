Melania Trump Might Be Losing Her Family Fashion Queen Status To Tiffany

Melania and Tiffany Trump have enjoyed a cordial relationship from the time the first lady began dating future president Donald Trump. Tiffany was 12 years old at the time of her dad's wedding to the Slovenian model, giving her more time than her older siblings to grow up with Melania as a stepmother. Still, the two are more like good friends than mother and daughter. While the FLOTUS was an honored guest at Tiffany's bridal shower and wedding, Melania maintained a respectful distance from Tiffany at her baby shower and the birth of her son (perhaps to avoid overshadowing Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples).

It's fortunate the women aren't competitive, because Melania might have good reason to go full "Evil Queen" over her stepdaughter's fashion sense. The first lady has often won raves for her style, but some of her choices since her husband began his second term as president were lackluster at best and bizarre at worst. On the other hand, 2025 was by far Tiffany's time to shine, with her public appearances consistently featuring stunning ensembles. Here, we offer some examples and let you be the judge.