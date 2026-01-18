Melania Trump Might Be Losing Her Family Fashion Queen Status To Tiffany
Melania and Tiffany Trump have enjoyed a cordial relationship from the time the first lady began dating future president Donald Trump. Tiffany was 12 years old at the time of her dad's wedding to the Slovenian model, giving her more time than her older siblings to grow up with Melania as a stepmother. Still, the two are more like good friends than mother and daughter. While the FLOTUS was an honored guest at Tiffany's bridal shower and wedding, Melania maintained a respectful distance from Tiffany at her baby shower and the birth of her son (perhaps to avoid overshadowing Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples).
It's fortunate the women aren't competitive, because Melania might have good reason to go full "Evil Queen" over her stepdaughter's fashion sense. The first lady has often won raves for her style, but some of her choices since her husband began his second term as president were lackluster at best and bizarre at worst. On the other hand, 2025 was by far Tiffany's time to shine, with her public appearances consistently featuring stunning ensembles. Here, we offer some examples and let you be the judge.
Tiffany glowed in maternity wear
Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, had a particularly joyful 2025, having welcomed their first child in May. Tiffany's baby's name was surely an ego boost to grandpa Donald Trump: Alexander Trump Boulos. Hopefully, she spent some of her pregnancy at home in her baggiest sweats, but for big occasions, such as her dad's second inauguration in January, she proved that maternity wear can be glam. For the Liberty Ball, Tiffany shone in a gray silk chiffon gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. The dress, featuring an embroidered bodice, was both becoming and kind to her baby bump. Murad also created the deep brown chiffon dress she wore to the Candlelight Dinner the night before the inaugural.
Cozy vs. Carmen
Ignore the photobomber in the back, who surely wasn't giving an opinion on the Trump women's inauguration day outfits. While eldest daughter Ivanka Trump was the most fashion-forward, sis Tiffany also made a gorgeous impression in her cozy, midnight blue velvet midi-coat, once again created for her by Zuhair Murad. Both of them also outshone their stepmother that day. Melania Trump had a total inauguration fashion fail thanks to her Carmen Sandiego-style boater hat, which hid her eyes and left everyone wondering if she was trying to mask her true feelings about resuming her White House duties.
Tiffany made pregnancy look easy
Tiffany's post-inaugural maternity looks were equally becoming. Days after her dad was sworn in, she braved the frigid D.C. temps to pose on the White House lawn in a deep maroon caped dress (and hopefully it didn't take too long to get the perfect shot.) Her long black gloves and matching boots paired perfectly with the color of the outfit, making the already chic 'fit even more aesthetically pleasing. We're not sure who designed this lovely number, but Tiffany is known to favor Lebanese designers as a tribute to her in-laws' Lebanese heritage.
A blue-tiful baby shower dress
Tiffany Trump continued to defy the frumpy maternity stereotype through the rest of her pregnancy. While her Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower may have been a fashion nightmare for others, Tiffany's custom embroidered Ema Savahi dress was beautiful. The designer took inspiration from an English garden, "capturing the essence of serenity and new beginnings," she explained on Instagram. Naturally, the piece was pale blue, fitting the color scheme of a party inspired by pastel Easter eggs and the joyful anticipation of little Alexander's birth.
Tiffany took the crown at Windsor Castle
The Boulos family accompanied the first couple on their London trip to meet with the royal family and dine at a formal Windsor Castle banquet. Tiffany's glamorous beaded gown, custom-made by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisi, evoked an evening sky. She paired it with simple jewelry by Samer Halimeh, and almost outshone Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales. On the other end of the spectrum, Melania Trump's state dinner dress was so awful, it even pulled focus from her husband's makeup fail on his bruised hand.
Beauty in bloom
"A beautiful night at the White House," the first daughter declared on Instagram. She and husband Michael Boulos were among the guests at a lavish dinner in November 2025 honoring the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Tiffany brought a sparkle of color to the black-tie event by choosing a gown with a hand-embroidered floral bustier top by Oscar Lopez, a former winner on "Project Runway: Under the Gunn." Lopez described it on social media as "a look crafted to honor a night of elegance, diplomacy, and unforgettable style." We hope she didn't spill any of the dinner's honeynut squash soup or vanilla ice cream on it.
Tiffany took the honors at the Kennedy Center
December 2025 marked another first for Donald Trump. The president became the first commander-in-chief to act as host of the annual Kennedy Center Honors, which took place shortly before the controversial "Trump-Kennedy Center" renaming, so the ceremony kept the center's original name. The black-tie evening saw Tiffany Trump looking absolutely elegant in another stunning piece from Saiid Kobeisy, a green velvet gown with a portrait neckline and alluring side slit that showed off her classy metallic silver platform sandals. Her silver beaded clutch perfectly matched the sandals and Tiffany's outfit as a whole.
Glam for the holidays
A president's child can't be expected to sit on the couch and binge-watch Hallmark Christmas movies for the duration of the holidays, so Tiffany Trump kept her calendar filled with elite events. Though Tiffany did have some cozy moments at home with her family, she also spent many an evening socializing with pals and associates at White House events. Her looks included a basic black column dress and a gray plaid one, both understated enough to look glamorous but not glitzy.
The spidery look was a thirst trap
Tiffany Trump closed out 2025 the same way she began it: impeccably gowned for a party with friends. If she'd attended her dad's annual party, she would have greatly improved Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago NYE event, which was a fashion disaster for everyone. Whereas the first lady dressed in an unflattering foil-like silver dress, her stepdaughter went to a party wearing a sexy black number with spiderweb-style beading, once again by Saiid Kobeisy, who certainly knows what makes the first daughter look good! She set off the gown with a pair of bold, lengthy Louboutins. We can't wait to see what the new year holds for Tiffany's fashion profile.