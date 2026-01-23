Kimberly Guilfoyle Brings Flight Attendant Chic To Greece With Way-Too-Short Dress

Straddling two worlds, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been trying to take her position as ambassador to Greece seriously, while also struggling to shed her party girl ways. Caught between throwing herself lavish parties and having to meet with world leaders, Guilfoyle has been doing her best to play as hard as she works. However, when it comes to the former "The Five" co-host, her sense of style has often caused her to stumble. There's been evidence that Guilfoyle simply can't leave her party dresses in the closet, and she once again blurred the lines between business and party on January 23.

In an Instagram post dedicated to meeting the Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and NATO Policy, Guilfoyle can be seen in a flirty black and white dress. The hem is a bit on the short side, and the sewn-in belt, buttons, and pockets make the whole garment appear a bit cheap. Considering the lavish life Guilfoyle leads, she should be able to buy clothes that don't look like costumes — we're not entirely convinced this isn't a flight attendant outfit from Spirit Halloween. Plus, this flouncy skirt feels a little too springtime for someone posing in front of a Christmas tree. It's as if Guilfoyle forgot what season it was, as well as what was appropriate to wear on the job.