Kimberly Guilfoyle Brings Flight Attendant Chic To Greece With Way-Too-Short Dress
Straddling two worlds, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been trying to take her position as ambassador to Greece seriously, while also struggling to shed her party girl ways. Caught between throwing herself lavish parties and having to meet with world leaders, Guilfoyle has been doing her best to play as hard as she works. However, when it comes to the former "The Five" co-host, her sense of style has often caused her to stumble. There's been evidence that Guilfoyle simply can't leave her party dresses in the closet, and she once again blurred the lines between business and party on January 23.
In an Instagram post dedicated to meeting the Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and NATO Policy, Guilfoyle can be seen in a flirty black and white dress. The hem is a bit on the short side, and the sewn-in belt, buttons, and pockets make the whole garment appear a bit cheap. Considering the lavish life Guilfoyle leads, she should be able to buy clothes that don't look like costumes — we're not entirely convinced this isn't a flight attendant outfit from Spirit Halloween. Plus, this flouncy skirt feels a little too springtime for someone posing in front of a Christmas tree. It's as if Guilfoyle forgot what season it was, as well as what was appropriate to wear on the job.
Kimberly Guilfoyle still struggles to find workplace attire
Though Kimberly Guilfoyle has had quite the style transformation, it hasn't been for the better. During her time on the arm of Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle was often seen in tight, form-fitting clothes that rarely matched the gravity of her surroundings. At some point, it began to feel as if she were allergic to finding pieces that are appropriate for the workplace.
To be fair, there was a brief moment in time where it seemed like Guifloyle might be taking her position of ambassador to Greece with a level of seriousness. In fact, Guilfoyle channeled Kamala Harris and wore pantsuits for the first little bit of her stint into ambassadorship. Unfortunately, it was short-lived, and she quickly went back to her party girl ways.
While it's clear that Guilfoyle's tacky sense of fashion is here to stay, perhaps she could try playing in the correct seasonal space. There are ways to wear her signature looks that also feel appropriate for winter, although it's hard to blame someone for being ready for warmer weather. Perhaps next time she could toss on a blazer or grab a slightly longer skirt to pull the whole look together.