Katie Miller's Itty Bitty Baseball Game 'Fit Looked Ripped From Lauren Boebert's Closet

Stephen and Katie Miller might give people the ick as a married couple, but the wife of the White House chief of staff can grab attention all her own. In fact, she built a pretty shady reputation long before her fame as a Trump ally, with her former classmates speaking out about Miller's "mean girl" behavior. Despite being deep into her 30s, Miller reportedly still acts like the same high school bully, and she often dresses like a teenage girl, too.

Back in June 2017, Miller posted a picture of herself on Instagram while attending a baseball game at Nationals Park. Born in 1991 but dressing like a tween, she posed in the stands with a friend in slightly matching outfits, wearing shorts, lightweight tops, sneakers, and minimal wrist jewelry.

While her friend wore a short-sleeved tee with khaki shorts and sunglasses, Miller sported a striped tank top and lace at the bottom of her denim shorts. Instead of sunglasses, the podcaster wore a red cap with the Republican Party's symbol, a blue elephant with white stars on its body. Although she started working at the White House in the fall of 2017, Katie Miller's outfit and its teeny-bopper vibe were an odd preview of fellow Republican Lauren Boebert's baseball outing in 2025.