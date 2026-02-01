Katie Miller's Itty Bitty Baseball Game 'Fit Looked Ripped From Lauren Boebert's Closet
Stephen and Katie Miller might give people the ick as a married couple, but the wife of the White House chief of staff can grab attention all her own. In fact, she built a pretty shady reputation long before her fame as a Trump ally, with her former classmates speaking out about Miller's "mean girl" behavior. Despite being deep into her 30s, Miller reportedly still acts like the same high school bully, and she often dresses like a teenage girl, too.
Back in June 2017, Miller posted a picture of herself on Instagram while attending a baseball game at Nationals Park. Born in 1991 but dressing like a tween, she posed in the stands with a friend in slightly matching outfits, wearing shorts, lightweight tops, sneakers, and minimal wrist jewelry.
While her friend wore a short-sleeved tee with khaki shorts and sunglasses, Miller sported a striped tank top and lace at the bottom of her denim shorts. Instead of sunglasses, the podcaster wore a red cap with the Republican Party's symbol, a blue elephant with white stars on its body. Although she started working at the White House in the fall of 2017, Katie Miller's outfit and its teeny-bopper vibe were an odd preview of fellow Republican Lauren Boebert's baseball outing in 2025.
Lauren Boebert might have to thank Katie Miller
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert wore an itty-bitty outfit to the Congressional Baseball Game in June 2025. Boebert, like a few other Republicans, is known for her outdated looks, but the representative seemingly wanted to change things up. Despite the Congressional game sounding like just another political event, Boebert used it as an opportunity to show off her legs, and she might have taken notes from her Republican ally Katie Miller's off-duty fit.
Boebert's short skirt and skin-tight top perfectly matched each other, and her accessories included a red MAGA hat and a mini black cross-over bag. While she stuck to wearing the usual bold, "Mar-a-Lago face" makeup, Boebert seemed to take inspiration from Katie Miller's closet for a more youthful look. After all, she is a grandmother (and sometimes wears designs that seem lifted from a grandma's couch), so it makes sense she'd look to Miller's wannabe tween style.
While neither woman had the same outfit at their respective baseball games, some of their fashion choices were pretty similar, as was the overall vibe of their aesthetics. Miller and Boebert both had a red cap with a design that shows their Republican identity and, to an extent, their allegiance to Donald Trump. Boebert's skirt stopped well above her knees like Miller's shorts, and Miller's striped white tank top might've inspired Boebert to wear a plain white shirt with tiny sleeves. Either way, with their itty-bitty teeny-bopper outfits, they're both seemingly trying to look younger (and much less professional) than they actually are.