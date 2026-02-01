Jeanine Pirro's Worst Hairstyles Have Us Begging Her To Fire Her Glam Team

As one of the many Fox News personalities that have joined the second administration of President Donald Trump, Jeanine Pirro brings her firebrand personality to the position of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Known for her hot takes on "Justice With Judge Jeanine," Pirro keeps her appearance just as loud and intense as her opinions. Between rumors of plastic surgery swirling around Pirro to some classic makeup mistakes the former judge has made, she has a knack for overdoing her brand. However, it could be argued that the aspect of her aesthetic Pirro struggles with the most is her hair. The former Fox News host has boasted some seriously outdated trends over the years, alongside sporting split ends after apparently frying her mop to oblivion.

From frizzed-out locks to confounding curls, there's ample evidence to suggest that Pirro should ditch her current glam squad and hire an all new team. Although, considering she enjoys posting her hair fails on social media, perhaps the Trump staffer is blind to her own foibles. It might do her some good to try something new, especially since Pirro seems to tune up other aspects of her appearance on a relatively regular basis. Should she decide to go in a new direction, there are several major pitfalls that the outspoken TV personality should avoid repeating when it comes to her hair.