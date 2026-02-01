Jeanine Pirro's Worst Hairstyles Have Us Begging Her To Fire Her Glam Team
As one of the many Fox News personalities that have joined the second administration of President Donald Trump, Jeanine Pirro brings her firebrand personality to the position of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Known for her hot takes on "Justice With Judge Jeanine," Pirro keeps her appearance just as loud and intense as her opinions. Between rumors of plastic surgery swirling around Pirro to some classic makeup mistakes the former judge has made, she has a knack for overdoing her brand. However, it could be argued that the aspect of her aesthetic Pirro struggles with the most is her hair. The former Fox News host has boasted some seriously outdated trends over the years, alongside sporting split ends after apparently frying her mop to oblivion.
From frizzed-out locks to confounding curls, there's ample evidence to suggest that Pirro should ditch her current glam squad and hire an all new team. Although, considering she enjoys posting her hair fails on social media, perhaps the Trump staffer is blind to her own foibles. It might do her some good to try something new, especially since Pirro seems to tune up other aspects of her appearance on a relatively regular basis. Should she decide to go in a new direction, there are several major pitfalls that the outspoken TV personality should avoid repeating when it comes to her hair.
Jeanine Pirro's fried, frizzy hair fail
Spotted at a September 2025 press conference, Jeanine Pirro's hair was frizzed out beyond belief. Her normally overly-coiffed look had brittle fly-aways galore and appeared deeply in need of some conditioning. It could be the overuse of a blow dryer causing this damage, or maybe other heated products. Either way, Pirro's look here was in desperate need of some hydration. It would serve her well to switch up her conditioner, or even take a break from constant blowouts for a while altogether.
Jeanine Pirro shocked the Rubios with her strange hairdo
While attending Donald Trump's "Great Gatsby" themed 2025 Halloween party, Jeanine Pirro took an Instagram selfie with Marco and Jeanette Rubio. While the Rubios have their own list of awkward moments together, none can quite compare to this one. The look on Jeanette's face sums it up, as whatever Pirro has going on with her hair is utterly confusing, even borderline painful. The swooping swirls, the inexplicable gold headpiece, the loose ends flying out — the former Fox News host either needed more product or a more skilled hairdresser to pull off whatever it was she was trying to go for here.
Jeanine Pirro brought back the Bumpit
Doing her best to make the list of celebrities reviving the outdated Bumpit hair trend, Jeanine Pirro posed for an Instagram group shot in December 2025 alongside some Christian missionaries. Not only is her hair boasting that tell-tale bump, but it is truly confounding in several other ways. The giant swoop and volume of her bangs exposes her jagged hairline, making it appear as if it's receding. All this comes to convergence when looking at the left side of her 'do, which somehow doesn't feel connected to the rest of her.
Jeanine Pirro's strange chunk of hair
Similar to the time Jeanine Pirro's over-styled 'do was ready to fly off her head during a Fox News interview, the government employee's appearance at a December 2025 White House press conference in Washington, D.C. was equally shocking. Dressed up like the artist formerly known as Prince, Pirro rocked a head of hair that left much to be desired. Again, most of it looked fried to death and just as stiff, as if too much product and not enough moisture was used to create the style. Then there's the matter of Pirro's runaway hunk of bangs. Levitating on its own accord, the hair on her left side eerily sticks out, distracting from the gravity of the conference at hand.
Jeanine Pirro had confusing hair for a major event
Jeanine Pirro's look for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors was overblown, to say the very least. The former Fox News host posted some behind the scenes photos to Instagram while getting ready for the glitzy event, which only muddied the waters further. Her curls went in all directions, not allowing the eye to land on any specific shape. Half of it looked brushed over and the other appeared to deflate as the night wore on, as evidenced by the above red carpet shot. Pirro should have kept those giant hair rollers in if she wanted to produce a more well-defined look.
Jeanine Pirro wanted to hide from this hair flop
Blowing off some steam with her daughter, Cristi Pirro Schwarzman, while shopping in Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2025, Jeanine Pirro took to Instagram to document their day together. In the second image on the post, the Trump staffer wears massive sunglasses, perhaps as a means of hiding from her disastrous hair. Pirro's bangs are frazzled, going in multiple different directions, and once again her hair appears to have a strange bump near the back, suggesting her love of volume has gone a bit too far. None of it comes together, leaving her looking a bit deflated and disoriented.