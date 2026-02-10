Photos Of Laura Loomer That Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

Controversial conservative personality Laura Loomer has done her best to embed herself within the second administration of President Donald Trump, even if she's not officially a member of any cabinet. Her desire to be part of the crew can be evidenced by her insinuating she was behind several fired staffers in August 2025, per PBS. But her longing to fit in can also be clocked by Loomer's dedication to the Mar-A-Lago face trend sweeping MAGA circles. While this aesthetic typically includes plastic surgery, which side-by-side photos suggest Loomer has had, it also comes with a specific type of heavy makeup.

For her part, Loomer has boasted an overly done face on more than one occasion. Take the cursed image of Loomer and Kimberly Guilfoyle posing together, opening an uncanny valley of smoothed-out glam. Beyond this, there's ample evidence to suggest that Loomer might struggle with eyebrow blindness, with her brows never fully lining up and constantly varying in size and shape. A lover of heavy eyeliner and cakey mascara, and an inability to find a lip shade that fits, Loomer has shown several times that her makeup was not meant for a close-up.