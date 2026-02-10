Photos Of Laura Loomer That Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close
Controversial conservative personality Laura Loomer has done her best to embed herself within the second administration of President Donald Trump, even if she's not officially a member of any cabinet. Her desire to be part of the crew can be evidenced by her insinuating she was behind several fired staffers in August 2025, per PBS. But her longing to fit in can also be clocked by Loomer's dedication to the Mar-A-Lago face trend sweeping MAGA circles. While this aesthetic typically includes plastic surgery, which side-by-side photos suggest Loomer has had, it also comes with a specific type of heavy makeup.
For her part, Loomer has boasted an overly done face on more than one occasion. Take the cursed image of Loomer and Kimberly Guilfoyle posing together, opening an uncanny valley of smoothed-out glam. Beyond this, there's ample evidence to suggest that Loomer might struggle with eyebrow blindness, with her brows never fully lining up and constantly varying in size and shape. A lover of heavy eyeliner and cakey mascara, and an inability to find a lip shade that fits, Loomer has shown several times that her makeup was not meant for a close-up.
Laura Loomer overdid her return to Instagram look
In a triumphant post to Instagram in January 2025 to celebrate the lifting of her ban from the platform due to her many controversies, Laura Loomer simply captioned it "I'm back!" However, she did not keep the rest of her look simple. Her brows are overdone, bulky, and too gelled. Her eye makeup is a bit much, with too much liner on both the top and bottom of her lids. There's room to argue that the tone of her foundation and highlighter doesn't suit her well either, though she did manage to find a proper lip shade for the occasion.
Laura Loomer got overly glammed up for a fake mugshot
As if trying to prove that her relationship with Donald Trump is more than just rumors, Laura Loomer posed in an August 2025 Instagram post to mark "the 2-year anniversary of President Trump having his mugshot taken." Holding her own prop to appear as if she, too, is getting her mugshot, Loomer's loyalty to the president was overshadowed by her overdone glam. Showing a case of possible eyebrow blindness, Loomer's brows feel uneven, her eye makeup is much too dark, with the under eyeliner a bridge too far. Plus, her highlighter feels uneven and not properly blended.
Laura Loomer might need better lashes
During a November 2025 episode of her podcast "Loomer Unleashed" posted to X, formerly Twitter, Laura Loomer's makeup appeared to be running away from her. Though this is one of her fresher-faced looks at first glance — her lip color is a reasonable shade for her skin tone, her brows feel like a regular size and shape, and her mascara isn't overdone — after looking a bit closer, it appears that her eyelashes are trying to escape. Towards the bridge of her nose, it appears as if either her eyeliner was put on wonky or her lashes were put on incorrectly.
Laura Loomer's selfie skills marred by her makeup
Posting a cute little selfie with her dog, Mecca, to X on November 18, 2025, Laura Loomer managed to nail some good angles but missed the mark with her makeup. Her eyebrows appear uneven at this angle, and her overdone blush puts Loomer's plastic surgery transformation on display in a possibly unflattering way. Though it is nice to see her in a lighter lip shade, this color pink is much too neon and intense, although it does pull focus away from her overly lined eyes and clumped mascara.
Laura Loomer should quit the cakey makeup
Spotted attending a ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on January 16, 2026, Laura Loomer put her relationship with Donald Trump on display by accidentally wearing her makeup in the same style and tone of bronzer as the president. Here, her foundation is overly caked on, and the tone of orange is not a natural one for her. Plus, the purple lips are jarring, especially when put together with her overly dark eye makeup. For an event taking place during the day, Loomer overdid it with the smoky eye.
Laura Loomer couldn't Photoshop away her bad makeup
Similar to how Laura Loomer is unrecognizable in throwback photos, she tried to tune up her look with the help of some photo editing in the above January 2026 snap from X. Though even with the heavy edits, her makeup mistakes shine through. Again, Loomer's eyebrow blindness is on display, with her brows overly thick and painted on. Then there's the raccoon eye makeup, much too heavy and dark. Coupled with the deep shade of lipstick, it gives Loomer the look of a gothic ghost instead of a modern day mouthpiece.