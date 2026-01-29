Kimberly Guilfoyle Channels Trump's New 'It Girl' Karoline Leavitt In Tacky Schoolgirl Outfit

When it comes to blinged up school girl style, Karoline Leavitt is kind of an expert. For her, it seems like back to school season is all year round with her outdated uniform 'fits. Seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle pairing her usual intense eye makeup, extra-long hair extensions, and love of formfitting ensembles with her seemingly Leavitt-inspired getup is evidence that the press secretary is setting trends among the MAGA ladies.

When you really think about it, it's no surprise that Leavitt's fashion mistakes may be serving as inspiration for MAGAland trends. After all, MAGA loves what Donald Trump loves, and Donald Trump loves his press secretary. From giving her repeated skeevy praise to granting her rumored plastic surgery his flirty seal of approval, Trump has made it clear time and time again that Leavitt is his It-girl of the moment. So, that basically automatically makes her MAGA's It-girl of the moment, inviting MAGA ladies to follow her fashion cues like she is their own personal Regina George.

Consequently, we can only imagine that Guilfoyle will be channeling more and more of Leavitt's style as the year progresses. For her sake, though, we're hoping she doesn't take this as a sign to totally overdo it on the lip filler.