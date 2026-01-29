Kimberly Guilfoyle Channels Trump's New 'It Girl' Karoline Leavitt In Tacky Schoolgirl Outfit
Well, it looks like Kimberly Guilfoyle is taking fashion inspo from Karoline Leavitt again. Guilfoyle had enough big fashion fails in 2025 to have us rooting for an entire wardrobe revamp for the U.S. ambassador to Greece in 2026. Yet, we definitely wouldn't recommend making Leavitt the muse for said style makeover. And judging by Guilfoyle's latest bizarre schoolgirl outfit, that looks to be exactly what she's doing.
While Guilfoyle may be living in Greece these days, she took a trip to France for Paris Fashion Week and shared some pics of her time at the fashion shows on her Instagram Story. On January 29, Guilfoyle showed off a baby blue two-piece ensemble that may make her one of the worst-dressed celebs at Paris Fashion Week 2026. In reality, we have seen far, far worse looks from Guilfoyle over the years. Still, between the Cher from "Clueless" miniskirt and jacket, the ultra-sequined bag, and the sparkly blue heels, this whole outfit looked like Guilfoyle's tacky, tryhard twist on a classic Leavitt look.
Kimberly Guilfoyle probably thinks Karoline Leavitt is the perfect MAGA muse
When it comes to blinged up school girl style, Karoline Leavitt is kind of an expert. For her, it seems like back to school season is all year round with her outdated uniform 'fits. Seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle pairing her usual intense eye makeup, extra-long hair extensions, and love of formfitting ensembles with her seemingly Leavitt-inspired getup is evidence that the press secretary is setting trends among the MAGA ladies.
When you really think about it, it's no surprise that Leavitt's fashion mistakes may be serving as inspiration for MAGAland trends. After all, MAGA loves what Donald Trump loves, and Donald Trump loves his press secretary. From giving her repeated skeevy praise to granting her rumored plastic surgery his flirty seal of approval, Trump has made it clear time and time again that Leavitt is his It-girl of the moment. So, that basically automatically makes her MAGA's It-girl of the moment, inviting MAGA ladies to follow her fashion cues like she is their own personal Regina George.
Consequently, we can only imagine that Guilfoyle will be channeling more and more of Leavitt's style as the year progresses. For her sake, though, we're hoping she doesn't take this as a sign to totally overdo it on the lip filler.