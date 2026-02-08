Kristi Noem's Killer Legs Accidentally Exposed Her Glaring Makeup Fail

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem might love to show off her legs, but her favorite feature to accentuate has seemingly betrayed her. The MAGA Barbie and "Mar-a-Lago face" prototype has altered her appearance drastically over the last few years, but it's not just her high-profile position at the DHS that inspired the urge to glam up. Back during Noem's time as South Dakota governor, a group photo celebrating her 2023 Distinguished Hunters' Leadership Award on Instagram highlights one of the most blinding makeup mistakes a public figure could make — photo flashback.

Noem is no stranger to makeup fails, but what makes this cosmetic catastrophe even more damning is the stark contrast between her bronzed legs and ghostly complexion. The former representative wasn't particularly interested in shade-matching her foundation to her fake tan, a mistake exacerbated by a common makeup phenomenon. Photo flashback occurs when camera flash bounces off powders or SPF on a subject's skin, leaving their face blown-out and casted in white. While the effect is hardly noticeable in real life, this photo reveals the extent to which Noem has powdered and caked-up her face (to the point that her nose is barely even distinguishable). The photo was seemingly taken prior to Noem's speculated overuse of lip fillers, but is no less jarring and uncanny as ever.