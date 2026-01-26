Kristi Noem's Over-Filled Lips Look Ready To Burst In These Jarring Photos
As President Donald Trump's controversial pick for secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has made a rather contentious name for herself both politically and personally. Considering the massive payout Noem got for her memoir, it appears she needed to put the money somewhere, and her alleged fondness for filler just might have been where she invested. Though her cheekbones are constantly full and her eyebrows are bordering on intense, it seems that Noem's lips are where she's been funneling most of her attention and beauty regimen.
Coming on the heels of being made into a laughing stock for how much work Noem has possibly had done to her ever-shifting face, it doesn't appear as if she'll be slowing down on the lip filler any time soon. Though Noem is leading the board on MAGA stars who should slow down on the plastic surgery, her fondness for tuning up her look before major events is proving to be a tricky habit to quit — especially when considering how much Noem loves a media moment. From painfully plump lips at speaking engagements to swollen PR moments, there have been ample times that Noem's mouth looked ready to pop.
Kristi Noem looked ready to erupt for a confirmation hearing
While attending a February 2025 confirmation hearing for members of her staff, Kristi Noem set off plastic surgery comparisons by rocking some rather plump lips. Though her makeup was bold, it was her lips that took the cake, with their overly stuffed appearance looking just a tad painful. It could be argued that the secretary of Homeland Security likes to refresh her look for major events such as this. But it would be wise of her to tone it down or pace it out, so she doesn't look ready to burst in photos.
Kristi Noem can't avoid putting her filler on display
During an interview in May 2025, Kristi Noem continued to put her face transformation on full display. While her makeup was a bit heavy-handed, even for television, it was her pouty lips that stood out. Though she chose the right shade for the rest of her look, Noem's glossy lipstick moment made her mouth appear fuller than it's ever been. The reflective light, acting like a mirror, bounced off her lower lip and certainly put her possible use of filler on blast.
Kristi Noem took her lip filler to CPAC
During a speaking engagement at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Rzeszów, Poland in May 2025, Kristi Noem proved she's always been obsessed with her looks by possibly updating her filler for the event. Notably, her lips looked fuller than ever, with her top lip nearly matching the bottom in size and shape. Though her speech touted the values of religion and freedom, it was hard to follow along as her overly full lips were rather distracting. While many fillers can dissolve themselves, having so much of it could easily make it hard to perform public speaking duties.
Kristi Noem plumped her lips for primetime
Similar to the time Kristi Noem's caked-on makeup was a disaster during a Fox News appearance, so too was her look during the Hill Nation Summit in July 2025. In what seems to be a trend, it looks like Noem likes to tune up her filler before going onstage, which might explain her overly done top lip. Typically, it's her bottom lip that juts out, heaving to the limits with potential filler, but this time it seemed she had taken a bold approach all around — to the point that she nearly lost her usually well-defined Cupid's bow.
Kristi Noem tried to make her pout patriotic
Spotted in an October 2025 Instagram post dedicated to a day spent "at Iowa's Roast and Ride with fellow PATRIOTS," Kristi Noem once again ignited plastic surgery rumors by putting her overdone lips on display. Though it's arguable that her cheekbones have also had some outside help, here her bottom lip looks nearly at capacity, with her top lip struggling to keep up. Especially when compared to Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who is standing beside Noem, rocking a much more natural lip.
Kristi Noem loves a lip tune up before an event
True to form, it once again appeared as if Kristi Noem plumped up her lips before a speaking event. Spotted here in November 2025 while delivering notes at the Citadel Patriot Dinner in Charleston, South Carolina, Noem's pout looked rather puckered. Though Noem is essentially unrecognizable without her MAGA makeup, here she has it all on display. However, bold brows and cakey mascara do little to distract from just how painfully swollen her lower lip seemed to be. Hopefully, she can cool it on the filler in the future.