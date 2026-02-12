Pics Of Judge Jeanine Pirro That Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Photographed Up Close

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro has plenty of skeletons in her closet, including some that she wears right there on her face. While the former judge has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors, there's no amount of work that can be done to save someone from a botched face full of makeup. There are hints that Pirro has been taking beauty inspo from one particular Trump, but some looks just aren't worth emulating. A particularly egregious case occurred during a news conference in August 2025, where a closeup of Pirro's makeup exposed a cakey, sloppy mess.

The White House staffer's thick foundation was the least guilty offender, with much harsher charges placed against her eyebrows, eye makeup, and lips. Pirro's thickly drawn-on brows look haphazardly done, giving them a bushy and uneven appearance. It also seems as though the attorney-turned-Fox News anchor attempted to give herself a slightly doe-eyed look, lining her waterline with white and drawing a faux lash line underneath.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

While this optical illusion works from far away, the unflattering effect up close left us wondering whether she couldn't get her aim right. The most damning detail, though, has to be her runny, bright pink lipstick applied to heavily chapped lips. Lighter colors do an uneven lip texture no favors, but maybe color-matching her rouge to her blazer was a massive oversight. When addressing the takedown of a Fentanyl and PCP crew in D.C., you would hope Pirro's lips could have maintained a unified front.