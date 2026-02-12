Pics Of Judge Jeanine Pirro That Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Photographed Up Close
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro has plenty of skeletons in her closet, including some that she wears right there on her face. While the former judge has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors, there's no amount of work that can be done to save someone from a botched face full of makeup. There are hints that Pirro has been taking beauty inspo from one particular Trump, but some looks just aren't worth emulating. A particularly egregious case occurred during a news conference in August 2025, where a closeup of Pirro's makeup exposed a cakey, sloppy mess.
The White House staffer's thick foundation was the least guilty offender, with much harsher charges placed against her eyebrows, eye makeup, and lips. Pirro's thickly drawn-on brows look haphazardly done, giving them a bushy and uneven appearance. It also seems as though the attorney-turned-Fox News anchor attempted to give herself a slightly doe-eyed look, lining her waterline with white and drawing a faux lash line underneath.
While this optical illusion works from far away, the unflattering effect up close left us wondering whether she couldn't get her aim right. The most damning detail, though, has to be her runny, bright pink lipstick applied to heavily chapped lips. Lighter colors do an uneven lip texture no favors, but maybe color-matching her rouge to her blazer was a massive oversight. When addressing the takedown of a Fentanyl and PCP crew in D.C., you would hope Pirro's lips could have maintained a unified front.
Judge Jeanine Pirro's makeup can't read the room
The "Mar-A-Lago face" phenomenon and MAGA Barbie aesthetic are running rampant among some of the most prominent female figures in President Donald Trump's inner circle, further establishing the "Republican makeup" trend as a traceable and tangible movement at the same time. The unintended side effect of this feminine rebrand in politics is how it exposes an unfortunate lack of skill. Nobody is anticipating that Judge Jeanine Pirro is going to have a full glam team on hand to get her red-carpet-ready every morning before work, but the U.S. attorney for the District of Colombia still insists on looking gala-ready regardless. Pirro's clown makeup during her swearing-in ceremony looked grossly out of place, only reaffirming the fact that she can't read the room.
Could the culprit simply be insecurity? Pirro already looks unrecognizable makeup-free, prompting pundits to speculate about whether or not the mask is hiding more than they think. Pirro's most obvious makeup mistakes have rivaled (and even surpassed) Lauren Boebert's, ranking her amongst some of the worst offenders for inappropriate and badly timed beauty blunders in Trumpland. However, the most troubling aspect of all is that the Fox News host is apparently attempting to emulate an aesthetic she never really had in the first place. Pirro is completely unrecognizable in a jaw-dropping pic from before her MAGA fame, but she's drastically more appropriate for her professional life.
Makeup can be a form of self-expression and confidence, but given the damning mistakes Pirro has made time and time again, does she really want her character to be chalked up to cracked pink lipstick and bad brows?