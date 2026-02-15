Jarring Casey DeSantis Pics That Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Photographed Up Close
While there are many examples of those within the MAGA sphere suffering from the Mar-a-Lago face trend, there are a select few who stand out. Though the trend includes the suggestion of plastic surgery, there's a fairly obvious utilization of makeup that often leaves its fake bronzer mark. One person who has struggled with this cakey makeup craze is none other than the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis. Though Casey has overcome quite a bit of tragedy and has often had to put on a bold face as the wife of a politician, sometimes the makeup she puts on her face is a bit too bold.
During her tenure as first lady of Florida, Casey has undergone quite the stunning transformation, one which has seen her makeup skills possibly get worse with age. Casey, it seems, has a fondness for overdoing her foundation and overaccentuating her eyebrows. She has consistent foibles, like the inability to find the right lip shade to match her skin tone. While her makeup mistakes might not be the biggest scandal Casey has been involved in, it is an extension of her public persona. Though she might think she's presenting a picture-perfect image, there's ample evidence that Casey should avoid having her makeup put under the microscope.
Casey DeSantis made a Donald Trump-level mistake
Similar to how photos of Donald Trump's makeup prove that he should avoid closeups, such is the case for Casey DeSantis. In the above photo from when Casey joined her husband, Ron DeSantis, on the campaign trail in Laconia, New Hampshire, in June 2023, her caked-on foundation is an odd shade. Not only is her bronzer matte and beige, but the lack of proper highlighter makes her look overly flat. She was also unable to find a proper lip shade, causing her mouth to blend in with the rest of her face in an unsettling way.
Casey DeSantis should cut back on eyeliner
While speaking at a 2023 campaign event for Ron DeSantis in Des Moines, Iowa, Casey DeSantis once again made an eyebrow blunder. Overly gelled and inching a bit too close together, Casey was on the verge of a catastrophic unibrow; however, her brows weren't the only issue she had that day. The heavy use of mascara and eyeliner is common among conservative women, thanks to Kimberly Guilfoyle, and here, Casey, also hops on the trend. The intense all-around eyeliner coupled with the light foundation has her looking both pale and cakey.
Casey DeSantis might need a new eyebrow technician
According to a November 2023 Instagram post, Casey DeSantis and her daughter Madison DeSantis "had the privilege of joining the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission" in helping those struggling in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. While the action is noble, it is strange that Casey felt the need to put on a full face of glam for the occasion, and her brow tech might have done her dirty. Again, Casey's makeup is overly caked on and flattening, causing the bags under her eyes to stand out. Plus, her eye makeup is too dark, making her eyes nearly a monochrome of black.
Casey DeSantis can't find the right lip shade
In a September 2024 Instagram post dedicated to taking her son, Mason DeSantis, to see a football game, Casey DeSantis once again put makeup mistakes on display. Her foundation is overly flat but also thick, creating an uncanny valley effect; it's smooth, but her crow's feet stand out. Though she's ditched the under eyeliner here, her clumped-on mascara and bold brows are still distracting. Plus, Casey can't seem to find the right lipstick color to match her skin tone or the event she's at. Going with too nude a shade here, her mouth once again blends in instead of standing out in an unsettling way.
Casey DeSantis didn't properly blend her makeup
According to a March 2025 Instagram post, Casey DeSantis and Ron DeSantis hosted the Florida Heroes Reception, and Casey made sure to put on the glam. Waltzing around in her pink dress and black gloves, an outfit that surely missed the mark for Casey, the first lady of Florida might have felt more professionally done up than she looked. Her muted lipstick didn't quite match her dress, her highlighter wasn't fully blended in, and once again, her foundation felt overly heavy. As per usual, her eyes and brows were doing their best to hog the spotlight.
Casey DeSantis finally found a bold lipstick
In a celebratory January 2026 post to Instagram, Casey DeSantis, Ron DeSantis, and their children pose together. Though Casey finally found a bright lip color, with the deep MAGA red looking quite stunning on her, there seems to have been some issues with the rest of her styling. Again, she's reached for the under eyeliner, a trend she should fully ditch, and her lashes appear uneven and misplaced. While it's nice to see her brows a bit toned down, she still struggles with the strange airbrushed look of her foundation.