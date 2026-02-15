Jarring Casey DeSantis Pics That Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Photographed Up Close

While there are many examples of those within the MAGA sphere suffering from the Mar-a-Lago face trend, there are a select few who stand out. Though the trend includes the suggestion of plastic surgery, there's a fairly obvious utilization of makeup that often leaves its fake bronzer mark. One person who has struggled with this cakey makeup craze is none other than the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis. Though Casey has overcome quite a bit of tragedy and has often had to put on a bold face as the wife of a politician, sometimes the makeup she puts on her face is a bit too bold.

During her tenure as first lady of Florida, Casey has undergone quite the stunning transformation, one which has seen her makeup skills possibly get worse with age. Casey, it seems, has a fondness for overdoing her foundation and overaccentuating her eyebrows. She has consistent foibles, like the inability to find the right lip shade to match her skin tone. While her makeup mistakes might not be the biggest scandal Casey has been involved in, it is an extension of her public persona. Though she might think she's presenting a picture-perfect image, there's ample evidence that Casey should avoid having her makeup put under the microscope.