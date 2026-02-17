9 Times Donald Trump Claimed People Came To Him With 'Tears In Their Eyes'

Donald Trump isn't a crier. He's said so himself. Given his track record with the truth, one wonders whether the opposite might be true. The president sure does seem to have an obsession with people crying, however. Years ago, while speaking with the Christian Broadcasting Network (via The Washington Post), Trump was asked whether he's ever cried. He responded, "I'm not a big crier. I'm not someone who goes around crying a lot. But I know people like that. I know plenty of people that cry. They're very good people. But I have not been a big crier."

Indeed, Trump appears to know a lot of criers. He regularly brings them up in conversation, and the reason for their tears, according to him, is often his greatness. Even his son, Eric Trump, told Fox News' Sean Hannity in May 2021 that people were coming up to him, crying, because they missed having Trump as their president. "More people have come up to me on the street in the last week and given me hugs, saying, 'We miss him [Trump] so much. I mean, literally, sometimes, Sean, with tears in their eyes," Eric enthused, parroting his father's favorite phrase.

Trump has bragged about people crying in front of him on several occasions during his first term, and he's continued telling these stories during his second. How true most of them are is debatable. The irony is that Trump has made people cry, just not for joy. A senior White House staffer who spoke to the Los Angeles Times after Trump's 2016 victory alleged that White House staffers were crying in the Oval Office as former President Barack Obama addressed them. Needless to say, there's no question that Trump does make people cry — just not necessarily in a good way.