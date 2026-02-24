Rare Comments Barron Trump's Family Has Made About His Dating Life

In an October 2024 Daily Mail interview, Eric Trump followed in the footsteps of his father by talking about Barron Trump's possible dating life. Eric seemed very aware of how Barron's private life was about to change as he headed off to college, and warned, "My advice to Barron is you are the most watched...bachelor in the world right now." However, the fact that Barron shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date night might suggest this advice was ignored.

While it's a sign of the lavish life Barron leads, it also points to his ability to adapt to his public yet private circumstances. Having a date night behind closed doors is one way to keep prying eyes out of his business, but it still got people talking. In October 2025, Eric once again had some words for his younger brother. During a live episode of "PBD," Eric said, "Honestly, shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been." Though this got a laugh, it's clear that much of the Trump family still views Barron as a young man not quite capable of getting up to anything too risque. "Barron really does have a good heart," Eric continued. "He's a good kid, and he's respectful."

There may be some rumors that Barron can't seem to outrun, but as far as how his family perceives him, it seems they still see him as intelligent and innocent. Perhaps as more information about Barron's love life comes to the surface, his family just might have to change their tune.