The Most Out-Of-Touch Trump Family Moments In Donald's Second Term (So Far)

President Donald Trump is a billionaire, and since he retook office in 2025, the Trump dynasty's riches have only increased. The thing about having a lot of money is that, usually, you want more, and as you rake in your riches, it becomes increasingly challenging to relate to everyday people who live from paycheck to paycheck. This has certainly been true in the Trump family's case.

When Trump first took office, he made big, beautiful promises about how his family would never dream about profiting from the presidency. By his second term, he threw all caution to the wind, unabashedly using the presidency for profit, along with many of his family members. From launching Trump mobile, clinching foreign deals, and launching cryptocurrency enterprises, the Trump family has certainly profited from Donald's second term. He told The New York Times the reason for his lack of discretion was simple. "I found out that nobody cared," he said, per The New Yorker. The outlet reported at the end of January 2026 that the president had so far cashed in around $4 billion from all his business ventures in his capacity as president. His kids, of course, have profited generously as well.

It stands to reason, then, that the president would shrug off complaints from his constituents that grocery prices remain high. When pressed about the affordability issue, which he ran on in 2024, Trump told Fox News, "It's a con job by the Democrats," per CBC. Of course, when you're a billionaire, the price of eggs doesn't really matter. The Trump family doesn't know what it's like to pinch your pennies, and it shows, and as Donald's second term drags on, it's becoming increasingly clear just how woefully out of touch they all are.