The Most Out-Of-Touch Trump Family Moments In Donald's Second Term (So Far)
President Donald Trump is a billionaire, and since he retook office in 2025, the Trump dynasty's riches have only increased. The thing about having a lot of money is that, usually, you want more, and as you rake in your riches, it becomes increasingly challenging to relate to everyday people who live from paycheck to paycheck. This has certainly been true in the Trump family's case.
When Trump first took office, he made big, beautiful promises about how his family would never dream about profiting from the presidency. By his second term, he threw all caution to the wind, unabashedly using the presidency for profit, along with many of his family members. From launching Trump mobile, clinching foreign deals, and launching cryptocurrency enterprises, the Trump family has certainly profited from Donald's second term. He told The New York Times the reason for his lack of discretion was simple. "I found out that nobody cared," he said, per The New Yorker. The outlet reported at the end of January 2026 that the president had so far cashed in around $4 billion from all his business ventures in his capacity as president. His kids, of course, have profited generously as well.
It stands to reason, then, that the president would shrug off complaints from his constituents that grocery prices remain high. When pressed about the affordability issue, which he ran on in 2024, Trump told Fox News, "It's a con job by the Democrats," per CBC. Of course, when you're a billionaire, the price of eggs doesn't really matter. The Trump family doesn't know what it's like to pinch your pennies, and it shows, and as Donald's second term drags on, it's becoming increasingly clear just how woefully out of touch they all are.
Donald Trump Jr. launched a private members club with a hefty price tag barely three months after his father retook office
If you want to appear like a relatable figure, one thing you don't want to do is launch a private club with a $500,000 membership fee. That is, however, exactly what Donald Trump Jr. did three months after his father retook office. Forget about affordability — the eldest Trump son's exclusive private members club, called Executive Branch, only caters to the ultra-rich. The hefty membership fee isn't a once-off payment either, with members having to shell it out annually.
Anonymous staffers who spoke to the Daily Mail in September 2025 said that we couldn't possibly begin to imagine the luxury behind the club's closely-guarded doors. Think art worth around $10 million, expensive booze ($700 for a shot of tequila), and rare drinks, like Japanese whiskey, which costs an eyewatering $2,000 to $3,000 for a single glass. Not only that, but not just anyone can join the club, even if they can shell out the enormous membership fee. Prospective members are vetted similarly to how the president vets his cabinet members, and once you're selected to join, you're not allowed to enter the club with your phone — what happens inside its walls is strictly confidential. Forbes reported that, as it stands, the club might be even more lucrative than the Trump hotel.
Don Jr.'s out-of-touch party boy habits were also exposed by the secret club's staffers, with one telling the Daily Mail, "I helped run it. There was wild stuff that went on there." They added, "There is a whole world of rich folk that people don't even know exists." Indeed, ordinary people are too busy worrying about paying bills to imagine what it would be like to join Don Jr.'s club.
Lara Trump's interview with Donald Trump in July 2025 was woefully out of touch
Lara Trump has had her fair share of controversial moments, and many of them were entirely thanks to the fact that she doesn't quite understand the concerns and challenges of everyday people. In July 2025, Texas was reeling from devastating floods, unemployment was rising, Trump's tariffs were wreaking havoc, and MAGA fanatics were losing their minds over the Epstein files (or rather the lack thereof). So naturally, when Lara interviewed Donald Trump on her Fox News show "My View," she didn't ask him about any of those things. Instead, the interview was littered with questions engineered to make the president look good.
Lara questioned Donald about his political comeback, tried to make him look like a family man, praised him as "the bodyguard of Western civilization," per Mother Jones, and got him talking about how amazing the Great Big Beautiful Bill will be for the American people, despite the fact that it was set to leave millions without healthcare while giving billionaires a boost. There was no talk about the real issues Americans were facing at the time. Lara wasn't impacted by any of the devastation Donald's constituents were weathering, so the out-of-touch interview wasn't all that surprising.
That July 2025 interview wasn't the first time Lara showed she's out of touch with reality. In January 2019, during Donald's first term, a government shutdown was dragging on, and as it reached its 33rd day, Lara told everyone going without a paycheck for the second time to calm down. "It is a little bit of pain but it's going to be for the future of our country," she told Bold TV. "She essentially said Let Them Eat Cake," one person noted in the comments.
Donald Trump covered the White House in gold during the 2025 government shutdown
As October 2025 neared its end, Donald Trump showed off his latest out-of-touch White House project, and people weren't happy. The president had renovated the renowned Lincoln Bathroom, rendering it unrecognizable. Its mint green walls and vintage fittings were replaced with marble and, of course, gold accents, and Donald took to Truth Social to brag about the bathroom's new look, all while federal workers went without paychecks as what would become the longest government shutdown in history dragged on. People did not look kindly on the president's tone deaf post.
"Donald Trump actually cares more about his toilet than he does about fixing your healthcare," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer penned in response on X. Democratic commentator Harry Sisson also weighed in. "Millions of people are being kicked off of food assistance and millions can't afford health care anymore. But don't worry everyone! Trump got a new bathroom. So tone deaf, out of touch, and disgusting," he wrote. Meanwhile, MeidasTouch's editor-in-chief, Ron Filipkowski, noted that, in addition to bragging about costly White House renovations in the middle of a devastating government shutdown, Donald was also headed to the golf course that weekend.
Earlier that month, the president also hosted a fancy dinner for his billionaire friends who had pledged money to help construct the $400 million White House ballroom. 130 donors attended the dinner. Former Vice President Kamala Harris said what many were thinking during a subsequent interview on "The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart" podcast. "Are you f—ing kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the Snap benefits end in just hours from now."
Eric Trump complaining about Bitcoin transfer fees had folks hot under the collar
The list of strange facts about Eric Trump we can't ignore grows by the day, and one of his eyebrow-raising moments included his incessant complaints about banking fees and waiting periods. Speaking to Fox News in September 2025, Eric said that the cutoff time on instant transfers is frustrating and hinted that he's not a fan of the fees either. "You're sitting there saying, 'Why can't I send hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoin overseas instantly or receive it instantly with virtually no fees?' Bitcoin is the way of the future," Eric said (via X). He seemed to forget that most people don't have hundreds of millions of dollars to send, well, anywhere.
He reiterated this rhetoric during a November 2025 interview on Fox News, boasting, "You can send $500 million worth of Bitcoin on a Sunday night at 11 p.m. while having a glass of wine with your wife for virtually zero fees" (via X). He repped Bitcoin like crazy, which makes sense, because Eric runs his own crypto company. He has continuously spoken negatively of the traditional banking system, telling CNBC in April 2025 that cryptocurrency will overtake traditional banking in the future because the latter has become too "antiquated" for the 21st century. "The modern financial system is broken, it's slow, it's expensive," Eric insisted. "Our banking system favors the ultra-wealthy." Surely Eric, with all his millions, has no trouble paying traditional banking fees?
Melania Trump's documentary was unrelatable to the vast majority of Americans — and its price tag didn't help
Melania Trump arguably remains the most enigmatic first lady, and those who hoped to get to know her better by watching her documentary, "Melania," were sorely disappointed, with many calling out the film for being tone deaf, unrelatable, and, as The Atlantic put it, "a disgrace." And indeed, Melania's movie ticket sales were catastrophically bad, and some of the film's crew members didn't even want their names in the credits.
A Mother Jones review described the almost two-hour-long doccie as "an interminable slog of airbrushed nothingness," noting that viewers were forced to sit through footage of Melania parading around in designer clothes, jet-setting between Mar-a-Lago and New York, and wardrobe fittings for her inauguration day outfit (which landed her on our list of the worst-dressed first ladies in inauguration history). Then there was also the fact that Melania chose controversial director Brett Ratner to work on the film (he's been accused of sexual assault by several women) and the doccie's eyewatering price tag. Amazon parted with $40 million to acquire the rights and spent an additional $35 million in marketing. Melania was also paid a $28 million personal fee for starring in the documentary. Not too shabby. Only, it made her even more unrelatable to her husband's constituents.
Additionally, the timing of the documentary's release couldn't have been worse. "Melania" debuted in theaters at the end of January 2026 as the country was in tumult after ICE agents shot and killed two American citizens in Minnesota. Melania failed to release a statement until she was promoting her flick on Fox News and was forced to address reality. Instead of expressing condolences, Melania said, "If you protest, protest in peace."
Ivanka Trump's extravagant 2025 New Year's Eve social media post rubbed people the wrong way
We all know social media is a highlight reel, but oftentimes, it appears as if the Trump family's actual lives consist of one big highlight after another. Ivanka Trump did nothing to convince people otherwise when she shared an extravagant social media post on New Year's Eve 2025.
Ivanka posted to X showing clips and photos from 2025. It included family gatherings, lavish vacations, beautiful scenery, and, of course, moments from Donald Trump's second inauguration. All in all, it was very glamorous and utterly unrelatable, given the year most Americans have had under Trump. Critics weren't afraid to say so in the comments. "Tone deaf AF," one detractor penned. "Yeah showing off your lovely privileged life while Americans are starving struggling and about to lose access to medical care nationwide is not only incentive and tone deaf IT IS DOWNRIGHT STUPID AND SO VERY INDICATIVE OF THOSE WITH THE TRUMP NAME!!" another raged.
This was hardly Ivanka's first offense. In June 2025, she posted snaps of herself with a surfboard on the beach in celebration of World Oceans Day. "There's no place I feel more free, more grounded, and more at peace than in the ocean," she captioned the post. It was ironic that she was feeling so peaceful, given that the country was in turmoil, specifically Los Angeles, where large protests against immigration raids were taking place. Donald Trump arguably made matters worse when he deployed the National Guard to curb the unrest, despite Governor Gavin Newsom warning that it would only escalate matters. "Read the room. LA is burning," one user commented. "Appreciate your World Ocean Day post, Ivanka — but hard to celebrate while your father rolls back climate protections," another weighed in.
Kai Trump's expensive shopping spree in the midst of a cost of living crisis did not go down well
Kai Trump is growing up fast – so fast, in fact, that she's doing her own shopping. At Erewhon. For the uninitiated, Erewhon is a premium grocery store in Los Angeles known for its exorbitant prices, and Kai took her YouTube fans along for the ride as she went on a shopping spree at the store. At the beginning of the video, Kai didn't mince words about the fact that she was about to embark on a very expensive outing. "Erwhon is the most expensive grocery store pretty much out there. Everything's crazy expensive," she told her viewers. Cue 18 minutes of Kai picking out a bunch of stuff she doesn't really need at prices most Americans can't afford to pay.
People in the comments weren't happy, to put it mildly. "Because of your family every store is Erewhon now," one jabbed. "She should delete this and start over. So tone deaf," another weighed in. "Did you know grandpa cut food stamps for tens of millions of Americans?" someone else questioned.
The shopping trip spawned hundreds of angry headlines, which, given the cost-of-living crisis crippling millions of Americans, was not unexpected. Psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis told USA Today that the backlash against Kai came from a place of people feeling frustrated by financial inequality. "Especially now, people are having more difficulty finding jobs, more layoffs, difficulty with benefits being cut," Sarkis explained, adding that videos like Kai's make it painfully obvious that some don't feel the financial pinch at all, while others are barely keeping their heads above water. "That can make the frustration and the anger even more palpable when it's right in front of us," Sarkis said.
Melania Trump's U.N. speech about children in conflict zones amid the Iran war raised eyebrows
It might be safe to say that it was a mistake to keep First Lady Melania Trump on the roster at the United Nations Security Council meeting in March 2026 after Donald Trump started a war with Iran. The first lady's remarks at the meeting centered on protecting children in conflict zones, which, ironically, came right after a girls' school in Iran was hit by an airstrike, which resulted in at least 165 deaths.
Melania didn't address the conflict with Iran directly in her remarks, simply noting that these are "challenging times," per NPR, and that "The U.S. stands with all of the children throughout the world." It's worth noting that reports indicated that the strike in question might have been mistakenly conducted by the U.S. military, though further investigation was needed to confirm this. Melania's speech was not exactly well-received by all. MS Now host Jen Psaki blasted the first lady for being "very freaking out of touch" and questioned whether she even realized how bad her speech made her look.
Melania praising herself during her Women's History Month speech had people crying foul
It's one thing if other people call you a visionary. It's quite another when you tell everyone else that you are one. This is exactly what Melania Trump did during her speech at a White House event commemorating Women's History Month and National Working Moms Day in March 2026. Melania told her audience, "As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus" (via X).
Netizens were relentless as footage of the speech went viral. "Melania Trump is an incredible visionary. She has visions of dollars. And the former Canadian Prime Minister," one quipped. "She is as delulu as he is," another commented, referring to Donald Trump's insufferable ego. Others questioned how the people in the room had managed not to laugh out loud at Melania's words. Given that she's barely been around during her husband's second term, praising herself in this manner was hardly appropriate. If Melania is indeed a visionary, her husband's constituents are yet to see it.
Donald Trump boasted about new flagpoles being installed at the White House amid tensions with Iran
If Donald Trump's second term has taught people one thing, it's that the president best deals with challenging times by turning his attention to construction projects. In June 2025, tensions between the U.S. and Iran were at an all-time high as the Trump administration considered whether or not to target Iran's nuclear facilities. Americans held their breath, wondering what would happen next and if a full-blown war was ahead. Trump, meanwhile, was focusing on erecting new flagpoles on the White House lawn.
Forget impending war and global tensions; the president was preoccupied with how amazing these new flagpoles were. "These are the best poles anywhere in the country or in the world," he told reporters on June 18, 2025, per AOL. "It's a very exciting project to me." He added that he'd been dreaming of said flagpoles since his first term but that he ran into some red tape. "I was the hunted. And now I'm the hunter. There's a big difference," he said of finally seeing the project through. A few days later, on June 22, his administration launched an attack on Iran, triggering what would become a full-scale war in February 2026. But at least the White House has the best flag poles the world has ever seen.