Side-By-Side Photos Of Celebs Who Look Completely Different With Lip Filler
It's not a secret that being a woman in the entertainment world can be absolutely, mind-meltingly rough. You have to look a certain way, and even more important than maintaining a very high beauty standard, you also have to make sure that you never, ever age or show any signs of living a life. Because of that, the beauty industry makes a killing from offering cosmetic procedures like lip filler, face filler, and Botox (among other things).
Of course, even if you get lip filler, it's another thing entirely to admit to having it done — or sometimes, to deny having it done while everyone speculates about when you had it done and/or how much of it. For many women in show business, there's no way to win, which leads to rumors about who has had what, and how different they look before and after getting lip filler.
Selena Gomez has faced filler rumors for years
Rumors about the changing nature of Selena Gomez's appearance have been around since she was a young Disney star, but over the years she's been quite open about at least some of the procedures she's had done. While she didn't mention any lip filler, Gomez has admitted to Botox in the past, telling a fan "Hahaha I've had Botox bb girl" (via British Vogue). Whether or not she's had lip filler is yet to be confirmed, and her smile does seem a bit more lippy these days.
Kylie Jenner has rarely shied away from her lip filler usage
Kylie Jenner looks stunning makeup-free, and part of that is undoubtedly due to her extensive use of lip filler over the years. She's been able to monetize it quite effectively, and how much the shape and fullness of her mouth has changed since she was a teenager is probably one of the most-discussed things about her. According to People, her nurse even confirmed that she'd definitely had lip filler while denying use of other injectables, and Jenner even had her filler partially dissolved before getting her lips re-plumped.
Nikki Glaser made a splash looking noticeably different
While it's perhaps not one of the 12 most important things to know about Nikki Glaser, the comedian made a splash when she appeared as the host of the 2026 Golden Globes looking noticeably different. While she has previously admitted to using dermal fillers and Botox (via Daily Mail), fans felt sure she'd had some kind of lip filler as well before her Golden Globes appearance. Either way, she looked lovely, and also like she felt good about her appearance.
Kendall Jenner has denied the lip filler rumors
Kendall Jenner has been famous since she was very young, and she's been through a stunning transformation over the years. Whether it's been attention because of her famous older sisters or from working as a model since the age of 14, Jenner's looks have been discussed a lot. She's also talked about what she has and hasn't had done many times. Speaking to Allure, Jenner said: "I've done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead. That's it," effectively denying any specific lip filler rumors.
Ariana Grande is known for her changing appearance
The complete evolution of Ariana Grande has been interesting to watch for a long time. From her younger days as a Nickelodeon TV star, to her recent looks during and after filming "Wicked," Grande has tried many different looks leading to a lot of speculation about what cosmetic work she has or hasn't had done. Speaking to the BBC, she said: "Full transparency ... as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox."
Khloe Kardashian debuted a whole new face in recent years
Khloe Kardashian's appearance has been picked apart ever since she and her sisters started becoming the stars they are now, not least due to sparking a Photoshop controversy over her posts. Kardashian's face really started noticeably changing in 2015 (via Glam), and discussion was then focused on her suddenly much fuller lips and more "snatched" cheekbones. However, talking to People last year she stated that she's had a nose job, laser hair "for the hairline and everywhere else," Botox for the area her cheek tumor was removed, and laser for skin tightening — but no confirmation of lip filler.
Christine Quinn looks totally different from her younger days
"Selling Sunset"'s former (and maybe future) villain-in-chief Christine Quinn had some unforgettable moments on the show, making it easy to forget that she had a TV and film career before ever joining the Oppenheim Group. However, she's been very candid about the work she's had done, and questioned the need for women to hide the truth of their cosmetic procedures. Speaking to The Independent, Quinn said: "I got my boobs done, I get my lips done, tons of Botox, tons of makeup," proving you don't have to hide your work if you don't want to.
K-pop star Lisa didn't quite look the same during her debut days
South Korea is known for being the country with the highest number of plastic surgeons,and many K-pop stars have undergone cosmetic procedures to stay young and pretty amongst a sea of other equally young and pretty idols. For Thai K-pop idol Lalisa Manoban, known as Blackpink's Lisa, discussing any work she might have had done just isn't something she's done — but that hasn't stopped fans speculating about possible lip fillers, a nose job, or even a whole host of other cosmetic work.
Bella Hadid reveals she had plastic surgery as a teenager
Side-by-side photos of Bella Hadid have confirmed she's had major plastic surgery, but whether or not she'd has lip fillers remains pure speculation on the part of her fans. Many people have compared photos and questioned the change in the shape and fullness of her lips, as well as potential buccal fat removal in her cheeks. But, so far the only thing the model has confirmed to Vogue is the nose job she had at 14, which she wishes she hadn't had done.
Linday Lohan's comeback was long-awaited
Lindsay Lohan's throwback pics prove that she was the queen of the 2000s, but she spent a few years out of the limelight before making a big return more recently. A big topic of discussion was that, Lohan has been looking much more youthful and fresh-faced than she has for a long time, something which she attributes to her "very specific" skin and health routine (via Today). She's denied having any type of cosmetic work done, including lip fillers.
Hailey Bieber has really transformed over the years
Model, businesswoman, and beauty guru Hailey Bieber has quite a few cards up her sleeve. As the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the model has grown up in the spotlight, and is no stranger to having her appearance picked apart — including her most stunning post-pregnancy looks. However, having become an increasingly private person since getting married and becoming a mother, Bieber has denied any use of lip fillers or other cosmetic procedures, which still hasn't stopped speculation that she's undergone the "lip flip."
Lisa Rinna has regretted her lip fillers for a long time
An icon of the late '80s and early '90s, Lisa Rinna has been on our screens for a long time, which means her changing appearance has also long been a hot topic. In Rinna's own words, she has regretted the work she had done on her lips a long time ago, telling People: "I was crazy to even touch them in the first place." It makes the older pictures of her formerly thin lips look jarring, and Rinna admitted she was shocked when she was told she could have her lips reconstructed.
Courteney Cox gave up chasing youth with fillers
The cast of "Friends" were the style icons of the '90s, and the main actors were absolutely stunning throughout the show's long and beloved run. But it seems that level of love and success caused problems for Courteney Cox, in particular, feeling she had to "chase that youthfulness for years" (via The Sunday Times). Cox started to look different in the 2010s, but after a few years she told People she decided that she would be better off dissolving all her filler because "I don't look like myself."
Bella Thorne looks worlds away from her Disney days
There's a lot of things people don't know about Bella Thorne, and she's been very open about her struggles over the years. She's come a long way from her beginnings at Disney in the show "Shake It Up," alongside Zendaya, and since then both her career and her looks have undergone a big change as she's tried to get away from her previously squeaky-clean image. But she's never confirmed nor denied having had any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures, despite the ever-persistent rumors about her looks (via The Glow Memo).
Blac Chyna showed the process of removing her filler
Blac Chyna (aka Angela White) has been very open about which cosmetic procedures she's had done, and in the last few years she has also been open about how intense the process can be to reverse work. Chyna posted an Instagram reel showing the exact process, saying "I'm tired of the look, and it's just not flattering. It's just not what I look like," proving she'd grown tired of the plumped-up look.
Kim Kardashian has never opened up about lip fillers
Despite the fact that her face has totally changed during her long showbiz career, Kim Kardashian maintains strict privacy about what she has or hasn't had done cosmetically. Kardashian even told Allure that she'd never had any filler in her lips or cheeks, "no filler. Never filled either one, ever" — but she has been open about the laser treatments she's had done for her skin. Yet despite her claims to the contrary, Kardashian's plastic surgery timeline has been picked apart endlessly.
Nicki Minaj said she didn't like the way she looked before
Nicki Minaj has become a controversial figure as of late, and has been through many messy moments that have tarnished her reputation beyond repair. In one of her more honest moments, however, she discussed her regrets about the cosmetic work she's had — even if she didn't admit whether that included lip filler or not. Minaj said: "I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you're going to [...] look back one day and say, 'I was fine just the way I was," (via Hello!).
Chrissy Teigen is more than aware of her lip filler rumors
Rumors about how different Chrissy Teigen has looked since her 20s have been going around a long time, to the point where she's felt the need to respond directly to people speculating about it. She mocked fans, saying: "Why would she fill her cheeks like that? Why would she do her lips like that? Ew, I would never," per BuzzFeed. Teigen even denied possible lip filler rumors after they swelled up after an allergic reaction (via Allure), proving that she stays on top of what people are saying about her.
Katy Perry has only admitted to certain things
As another in a long line of celebrities who like to hold the work they've had done close to the chest, Katy Perry hasn't admitted to any lip fillers as of yet. When asked about them, she said: "I haven't had any. I've done lasers and got injections under my eyes for the hollowing [...] but all my assets are real," adding that she got fresh Botox before her Australia tour in 2025 (via Hello!). So it seems that, for now, Perry's more luscious-looking lips will continue to be debated.
Cardi B has been open about her big cosmetic procedures
Everyone who knows anything about Cardi B knows that she's not shy about very much, and she's been quite open about how she got plastic surgery advice from Kim Kardashian after getting some less than great nose fillers done, according to People. She also talked about liposuction recovery as well as breast augmentation, but despite that she hasn't ever confirmed whether or not she's had lip fillers. Either way, Cardi B is clear about loving how she looks and her high confidence.
Sabrina Carpenter has never confirmed or denied anything
Sabrina Carpenter has been through a stunning transformation since her days as a child star, and these days she's known for her high glam looks and saucy, tongue-in-cheek persona. One thing she's not known for, however, is extensive cosmetic work, and unlike other celebrities who have admitted to some things and not others, the only thing Carpenter has ever made reference to is the possibility that she might wear wigs on stage. Of course, that doesn't stop the speculation about possible lip and face fillers from various surgeons and practitioners.
Jessica Simpson was trolled for her lip fillers
Jessica Simpson has faced a lot of criticism for her looks over the years, especially during the early 2000s body-shaming era. Perhaps due to that, Simpson shied away from the limelight for a decent amount of time, in particular totally shunning the MTV VMAs, until she made an appearance at the awards in 2025. Her appearance was noticeably different, and Simpson was shamed for her "botched lip injections," with one fan saying "Jess I love you but leave your lips alone," (via Daily Mail).
Molly-Mae Hague had her lip fillers dissolved
British reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague has made comments that have gotten her in hot water before, but she's not shied away from admitting to how much lip filler she's had since she was a teenager, and even posted a YouTube vlog showing the process of having it all dissolved. Hague even celebrated five years without facial fillers and has since called for an end to the normalization of cosmetic injectables being targeted at women and girls, per The Independent.
Dua Lipa was accused of Photoshopping her own baby pictures
British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has been fielding speculation about whether or not she's had lip fillers basically since she appeared on the music scene, and has even had to tell fans off for suggesting she Photoshopped her own baby pictures to retroactively give herself fuller lips (via Billboard). Of course, neither confirming nor denying never stops fans from wondering what you might have had done, and it's been suggested that Lipa has had lip fillers, Botox, an eye procedure, and more.
Rachel Weisz took a hardline stance against Botox and fillers
Rachel Weisz is best known for her iconic role in "The Mummy" movies, as well as being half of a power couple with Daniel Craig. She's never discussed any lip fillers or other cosmetic treatments, but did say in 2009 that Botox "should be banned for actors," (via Entertainment Daily). People obviously change over time, so it's not clear if Weisz still feels that way — and as always it hasn't hindered discussion in the Daily Mail on how she still looks as youthful as she did 20 years ago.
Madison Beer told fans she got her lip filler dissolved
Pop singer Madison Beer hasn't shied away from controversy during her time in the limelight, and has told fans outright before that she "got her lips done" when she was younger but ended up getting it dissolved, per BuzzFeed. That's not the only time she's pushed back against fans discussing her looks, even going so far as to question "why do I have to be the beauty standard? I don't want to be the beauty standard. I'm not perfect," during an Instagram Live (via Yahoo!).
Eva Mendes is happy to try small procedures
Actress Eva Mendes hasn't particularly hidden work she's had done over the years, and has discussed being happy to get procedures done "that are safe," (via E! Online), saying: "Most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible. If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it." Even having said that, she's not discussed the possible use of lip filler, but fans are convinced that she had some for a while before getting it dissolved, something she's never confirmed or denied.