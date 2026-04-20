Side-By-Side Photos Of Celebs Who Look Completely Different With Lip Filler

It's not a secret that being a woman in the entertainment world can be absolutely, mind-meltingly rough. You have to look a certain way, and even more important than maintaining a very high beauty standard, you also have to make sure that you never, ever age or show any signs of living a life. Because of that, the beauty industry makes a killing from offering cosmetic procedures like lip filler, face filler, and Botox (among other things).

Of course, even if you get lip filler, it's another thing entirely to admit to having it done — or sometimes, to deny having it done while everyone speculates about when you had it done and/or how much of it. For many women in show business, there's no way to win, which leads to rumors about who has had what, and how different they look before and after getting lip filler.