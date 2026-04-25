Stars & Politicians Who Seemingly Can't Stand Gavin Newsom

At the 2025 New York Times DealBook Summit, it became clear that Gavin Newsom had made an enemy out of Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry. During her speech at the event, Berry slammed the politician for vetoing the Menopause Care Equity Act earlier that year. This bill, if passed, would have improved access to medication to help ease the symptoms of menopause. Newsom made himself very unpopular with this vote and made matters worse when he told Politico he didn't support it because it's "too far-reaching." Berry made it clear that she believes Newsom doesn't have his female constituents' best interests at heart.

"Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row," Berry told the audience, per New York Times Events. "But that's okay, because he's not going to be governor forever, and with the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying." Oof.

Newsom took note of Berry's criticism, telling TMZ in a subsequent interview, "We're reconciling this. I've included it in the budget next year. She didn't know that." His spokesperson also released a statement, assuring the public that Newsom wants to make the bill work but that the bill in its current form would have "unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women and working families already stretched thin." In a subsequent interview with The Cut, Berry said Newsom never made good on promises to connect with her to discuss the bill: "It's disturbing when people say they're going to do things and then they don't."