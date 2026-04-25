Scandals & Out-Of-Touch Moments That Led To Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Downfall From Fame
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Lauren Sánchez Bezos has plummeted in popularity, and it's no wonder why. Sánchez Bezos is the new wife of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the third-richest man in the world, with a net worth of around $254 billion to $258 billion. With such an eye-watering sum at her disposal, Sánchez Bezos has faced an uptick of public scrutiny around behavior that seems blissfully out-of-touch and, at times, outright scandalous. So much so that the lavish life of Sánchez Bezos is out of this world.
The list of examples is long. From their sumptuous, exclusive wedding in Venice in June 2025, to the almost-shocking price tag attached to many of Sánchez Bezos' outfits, the couple seems to rub folks the wrong way. And much of this is due to reasonable complaints around income inequality and their flagrant display of wealth. Sánchez Bezos, especially, seems guilty of this. In a profile on her in The New York Times on April 11, 2026, Sánchez Bezos admitted that her philosophy is that the ultra-rich should enjoy themselves and stop apologizing for their wealth. Well, she certainly seems to put her money where her mouth is, because Sánchez Bezos is all about enjoying herself and unapologetically showing off her bottomless pockets.
Her relationship with Jeff Bezos began as an alleged affair and it scandalized many
There are some strange things about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' relationship, and one of the biggest red flags is that their romantic bond began, allegedly, as an affair. The two met through Lauren's former husband, Patrick Whitesell. He and Lauren shared two children, and she had another child, Nikko, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez. According to an insider report made to Us Weekly, Whitesell and Bezos had known each other for years, and Whitesell introduced his then-wife to the Amazon founder, suggesting that the two of them work on a documentary together.
Then, in early January 2019, the National Enquirer broke a story claiming that Bezos and Lauren had been having an affair. The news outlet claimed that the two had been involved in an extramarital liaison for eight months, with Bezos taking her away to lavish destinations in his private jet. Quickly after, on January 9, 2019, Bezos and his then-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, announced their divorce on Twitter, calling it quits after 25 years of marriage and welcoming four children together. A short time later, on April 5, 2019, Whitesell and his wife officially filed for divorce. What made people so suspicious was that Lauren's divorce was announced literally one day after Bezos' divorce was finalized. The timing seemed suspiciously in synch.
Lauren may have broken protocol by wearing a sheer, plunging dress to the White House
Lauren Sánchez Bezos caused a bit of a scandal when she and Jeff Bezos arrived at the White House on April 10, 2024. The two attended a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to honor Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. For the black-tie event, Sánchez Bezos wore a dress that was so shocking it ended up rivalling her controversial inauguration outfit.
She chose a red, off-the-shoulder gown by Rasario that featured a corset-style top with lace detailing and a satin skirt. The dress cost $2,300, making its inappropriate detailing that much more shocking. For reference, the black-tie dress code for women typically emphasizes sophistication and elegance with a lean towards modesty. Sánchez Bezos' daring red dress didn't exactly fit this bill for a state dinner at the White House. People on X had all kinds of things to say about this. "Proof that having money doesn't buy class," someone tweeted about Sánchez Bezos' White House look. "Wow, can you say inappropriate for the occasion/event?" another noted. "Sorry but that dress is bloody awful. All that money and she wears that??" a third commented. This red dress debacle really didn't go down well for Sánchez Bezos and showed an out-of-touch attitude towards this event.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' inauguration outfit sparked no end of outrage
Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos attended Donald Trump's inauguration at the White House on January 20, 2025. For the event, Sánchez Bezos wore a white pant suit by Alexander McQueen that featured a plunging, white corset underneath. While many online were scandalized by such a revealing outfit for the inauguration, Sánchez Bezos later defended her choice. In an interview with The New York Times, Sánchez Bezos said that she thought she had dressed conservatively. "I was super proud of myself," she said.
While Sánchez Bezos defended her controversial inauguration outfit, an insider later told Page Six that she wasn't all that phased by the criticism. "Lauren just doesn't give a s–t," the source said, "She does what she wants." Clearly, some pushback from netizens isn't going to slow Sánchez Bezos down.
Her space launch backfired on her
It was big news when Lauren Sánchez Bezos announced that she was getting launched into space and bringing some celebs with her. Sánchez Bezos, along with Katy Perry, CBS anchor Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, all departed on April 14, 2025, from Texas on the Blue Origin rocket called New Shepherd. Their trip was a suborbital flight lasting 11 minutes, where they crossed the Kármán line, the boundary that separates the Earth's atmosphere from space.
Sánchez Bezos, a pilot, organized this trip to space in order to enhance representation in space for women. While her intent was laudable, the trip was received very differently. Sánchez Bezos spent a lot of pre-launch energy talking about their glam for the day of. In a group sit-down interview with Elle on April X, 2025, Sánchez Bezos said: "Who would not get glam before the flight?!" Then she went on to say, "We're going to have lash extensions flying in the capsule!" Then proceeded to discuss their customized, curve-hugging space suits. Many felt uncomfortable with this superficial focus and felt that it detracted from the importance of an all-women space flight.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' coffee cup holder cost a fortune
Just when it seemed like things couldn't get any more privileged in Lauren Sánchez Bezos' world, she attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on July 9, 2025, wearing a sleek, all-black ensemble. The only problem was that Sánchez Bezos decided to also carry a wildly expensive coffee cup clutch, proving that she is so out of touch. The Balenciaga coffee cup clutch, made of leather and brass, cost an eye-watering $5,750.
On the Reddit page r/luxurypurses, people roasted anyone who might buy this Balenciaga cup/purse, and so the fact that Sánchez Bezos made her seem slightly ridiculous. "...[Balenciaga is] playing rich people right? Bc listen I love a nice designer bag, but this is beyond stupid," someone commented. Another person wrote: "Must be for people who have far too much money (and possibly not that much taste), and don't know what to spend it to." Yikes. That seems to capture Sánchez Bezos perfectly. "Yeah, I'd say this is overtly snobbish and dumb. Meanwhile, on planet Earth...." a third chimed in. Maybe Sánchez Bezos bought the cup when she was in space.
Lauren and Jeff's Venice wedding was so out-of-touch that it ignited protests
There was so much about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding that struck people as completely out of touch. The lavish, three-day nuptials spanned from June 26-28, 2025, and included several parties and even more outfit changes. While the Bezos couple and their A-lister guests seemed lost in Never Never Land, people gathered in Venice to protest the outlandish affair.
Complaining that the extreme extravagance of the Bezos wedding highlighted wealth inequality and corporate greed, people gathered in such mass that the couple had to change one of their venues for security reasons. According to the BBC, some protestors felt that the Bezos couple had taken over Venice, turning it into a "big theme park" for their personal amusement. In the ongoing climate crisis, the myriad private jets clogging up the Venice airport and the mega-yachts blocking the canals create a conflict between the elite guests and the locals and ordinary visitors. All that being said, the protests were just one of many things that went wrong at the Bezos wedding, proving that extreme wealth can't buy the perfect wedding.
If the wedding dress wasn't enough, Sanchez wore a $100,000 corset dress during their wedding festivities
Even before she revealed her elaborate wedding dress, Lauren Sánchez Bezos stepped out in an extravagant outfit during her wedding festivities in Venice in June 2025. As guests arrived earlier that day, Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos departed by gondola for their welcome party. Sánchez Bezos wore a strapless haute couture gown by Schiaparelli. The dress featured elaborate floral embroidery and is estimated to have cost around $100,000.
Unfortunately, even with such a huge price tag, many roasted the dress online, proving that money can't always buy class. "Her stylist hates her, that's the only explanation," someone tweeted of the dress on X. "Can she breathe?" another asked, referencing the impracticality of the dress. "All that money to look like this? What a waste," a third added. Clearly, her pre-wedding party dress wasn't a hit all around.
Her wedding dress cost more than many homes in the U.S.
On top of the excess of the Bezos wedding, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding dress was its own case of extreme wealth taken too far. Her Dolce & Gabbana gown, made of appliquéd Italian lace, cost roughly $300,000 U.S. Just for reference, the average home in the U.S. costs $366,000, so the fact that Sánchez Bezos' gown wasn't far off seems shockingly out-of-touch. It took over 900 hours to make over the span of a year and a half, with over 90 crafters involved in its production.
Unfortunately, the elaborate, costly wedding dress had people divided. Venice is hot in June, and the fact that Sánchez Bezos' dress featured a high collar and long sleeves seemed like a bad choice for a summer wedding. In fact, Sánchez Bezos' dress looked so uncomfortable that it had people stressed. Plus, the dress didn't even match her typical style, so it didn't seem truly expressive of her. So even after all the excessive effort and cost of the dress, it wasn't really a home run.
She beat Kim Kardashian in an auction for a $200,000 Balenciaga gown
In another blissfully out-of-touch moment, Lauren Sánchez Bezos embarked on a bidding war with Kim Kardashian at an auction over a custom Balenciaga couture gown. The two women were at a dinner hosted by the Kering Foundation over New York Fashion Week when they both had their heart set on the same dress during the auction. And since neither woman seems to be on any kind of budget, the sky was the limit, and they went head-to-head over the gown.
"I'm a big auction girl," Kardashian said of the bidding war, "and my strategy was to come in last minute." Allegedly, when Kardashian saw that she was up against Sánchez Bezos, she yelled: "We'll share it!" Then Kardashian shared her own out-of-touch comment, "I thought, you wear it once, I'll wear it once, it'll be so cute!" The idea that such an expensive gown would only be worn once seems completely out to lunch. Then, as a compromise, Balenciaga offered to make two gowns so that each woman could get one. So for over $200,000 each, Kardashian and Sánchez Bezos agreed to travel to Paris for custom fittings.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' excessive use of plastic surgery strikes many as out of touch
Part of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' aura of being out of touch comes from her evident love of plastic surgery. Many believe that Sánchez Bezos' plastic surgery has gone too far, made evident by the fact that her huge lips can't fully close. While it may be tacky and excessive, plastic surgery is also very expensive, and the fact that Sánchez Bezos has had so much of it speaks to her bottomless pockets.
Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso previously told The List that just to keep her face looking full and youthful, Sánchez Bezos has likely spent around $50,000 on filler, lip filler, and a brow lift alone. It's worth mentioning that Dr. Busso has not personally worked on Sánchez Bezos. While it's pricey, this doesn't necessarily mean that people find her plastic surgery convincing. On the Reddit group r/union, someone wrote: "[Sánchez Bezos'] natural face was actually very pretty. Unfortunately, the new status symbol of wealth isn't to look attractive, it's to look 'expensive.'" There seems to be some truth in this.
She wore a skin-tight red dress to promote her children's book
Lauren Sánchez Bezos wrote a children's book called "The Fly Who Flew to Space," first published in September 2024. The picture book tells a story about a fly named Flynn who wanted to be an astronaut and accidentally finds himself on a rocket ship. To talk about her new book, Sánchez Bezos made an appearance on the television show Despierta América in 2024.
@despiertamericatiktok
Una mañana con #LaurenSánchez en #DespiertaAmérica 😉🪰🚀✨📖 #theflywhoflewtospace
The only oddity was Sánchez Bezos' choice of dress. She wore a form-hugging, off-the-shoulder burgundy dress that packed a lot of va-va-voom. The dress didn't match the occasion; Sánchez Bezos was there to discuss her children's book as well as her own history with dyslexia. The conversation was very soulful and honest. So Sánchez Bezos' sexy red dress seemed like a strange choice for an event geared towards children.
Her expensive Mob-Wife look got absolutely roasted
Even though she was wearing something very expensive, Lauren Sánchez Bezos didn't hit it out of the park with her Paris Fashion Week fit. She and Jeff Bezos attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture 2026 show on January 26, 2026. Naturally, Sánchez Bezos wore something by Dior.
Her Dior grey skirt suit, complete with an elaborate fur neckline, was pure couture. Unfortunately, it didn't radiate with the elegance and sophistication that Sánchez Bezos was no doubt hoping it would. Instead, it gave off a mob-wife aura, and many felt like it was actually really tacky, proving that sometimes a person can be so out of touch that even Dior looks cheap. On X, someone summed up their feelings about her grey look: "Earlier today a rabid coyote had an altercation with Lauren Sanchez Bezos. The coyote says it won't bring charges," they tweeted. Yikes.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos sizzling lace dress was totally wrong for the event
Lauren Sánchez Bezos attended the Kering Foundation Third Annual on September 9, 2024, in New York City. For the occasion, she wore a dramatic, off-the-shoulder, sheer gown with navy lace overlay gown by Oscar de la Renta. The dress featured a mermaid hemline with a long train, celebrating Sánchez Bezos' curves. She paired this with sizeable diamond earrings and an elaborate updo.
While she looked great, the dress struck the wrong tone for the evening. The event she attended was a charity to fight gender-based violence and to protect women. For such a laudable cause, it felt like Sánchez Bezos' dress hogged the spotlight; she couldn't help but steal the show, and it seemed a little out of touch to wear something so sexy to an event that was focused on care and safety for women in danger.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore a silver, mermaid gown at the amfAR gala by Roberto Cavalli
Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore a wildly dazzling silver gown by Roberto Cavalli at the amfAR Gala Cannes at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025, in France. The gown boasted an extravagant train with sheer detailing and an unapologetically low neckline. Sánchez Bezos styled the gown with silver heels and wore her hair in long, mermaid waves.
While the dress was objectively very beautiful, many on X felt like it just didn't work on Sánchez Bezos and that the extravagant sex appeal backfired on her. "I like the color. But this is a case where by dressing like a teenager actually ages [Sánchez Bezos] past her actual years," someone tweeted. "She is one of the tackiest people in public life outside of Real Housewives," another commented, clearly not holding back their feelings. "She always goes one step too far," another noted. Obviously, the Cavalli dress itself was gorgeous, but the look and fit just didn't work on Sánchez Bezos, proving that just because something is high-end doesn't make it a red carpet win.
Her Met Gala dress was outrageous, and her further behavior around the Met Gala sparked outrage
Lauren Sánchez Bezos made her Met Gala debut with Jeff Bezos at the 2024 Met Gala with the theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 6, 2024. She wore an outrageous Oscar de la Renta gown with a massive skirt covered in mirrored flowers. As always, the gown also featured a plunging neckline.
While she attended the Met Gala for the first time that year, Sánchez Bezos has come an impressively long way in a short amount of time. For the Met Gala 2026, the Bezos couple will serve as honorary co-chairs as well as sponsors of the illustrious event. That's an impressive jump in just two short years. Many were critical of this, however, claiming that the Bezos couple simply bought their way into that position of power at the Met Gala and didn't necessarily earn or deserve it. It's doubtful that the criticism will slow Sánchez Bezos down, though. It's clear by now that she does what she wants, no matter the grumblings about it online.