32 Pics Of Jayne Mansfield Giving Major Marilyn Monroe Vibes

Perhaps her blond ambition was never to be a carbon copy of anyone, but one of Jayne Mansfield's first big roles was playing a Marilyn Monroe parody in "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?" on Broadway, so there was no escaping her fate. While the camera seemed to love the two Hollywood knockouts equally, Mansfield became known as a Monroe knockoff.

Mansfield was well aware of the comparisons. According to the biography "Jayne Mansfield: The Girl Couldn't Help It," she once said of Monroe, who was seven years her elder, "I've always thought, since I was a little girl, that she was the most beautiful woman in the world." However, Monroe was not a natural blond bombshell, and neither was the younger star; Mansfield followed Monroe's lead by dyeing her brunette hair platinum. Like Monroe, she also appeared in Playboy, and if you thought Monroe's glittering take on the naked dress in 1959's "Some Like It Hot" was revealing for that era, well, Mansfield's NSFW gown in the following year's "Too Hot to Handle" was so hot that it had to be censored before the film's U.S. release.

While the two women had a lot in common, their lives played out differently in some big ways. Monroe never had children, whereas you might recognize Mansfield's most famous child: Mariska Hargitay. Despite their striking resemblance, you can see Monroe and Mansfield's distinctive qualities shine through even in their most similar photos.