32 Pics Of Jayne Mansfield Giving Major Marilyn Monroe Vibes
Perhaps her blond ambition was never to be a carbon copy of anyone, but one of Jayne Mansfield's first big roles was playing a Marilyn Monroe parody in "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?" on Broadway, so there was no escaping her fate. While the camera seemed to love the two Hollywood knockouts equally, Mansfield became known as a Monroe knockoff.
Mansfield was well aware of the comparisons. According to the biography "Jayne Mansfield: The Girl Couldn't Help It," she once said of Monroe, who was seven years her elder, "I've always thought, since I was a little girl, that she was the most beautiful woman in the world." However, Monroe was not a natural blond bombshell, and neither was the younger star; Mansfield followed Monroe's lead by dyeing her brunette hair platinum. Like Monroe, she also appeared in Playboy, and if you thought Monroe's glittering take on the naked dress in 1959's "Some Like It Hot" was revealing for that era, well, Mansfield's NSFW gown in the following year's "Too Hot to Handle" was so hot that it had to be censored before the film's U.S. release.
While the two women had a lot in common, their lives played out differently in some big ways. Monroe never had children, whereas you might recognize Mansfield's most famous child: Mariska Hargitay. Despite their striking resemblance, you can see Monroe and Mansfield's distinctive qualities shine through even in their most similar photos.
Jayne Mansfield wasn't an exact Marilyn Monroe clone, but she was close
When Madonna penned "Vogue," the platinum blond icons she listed in the song included Jean Harlow and Marilyn Monroe, but no Jayne Mansfield. However, Mansfield proves she could also give a good face in the above-left still from her hit film "The Girl Can't Help It," which premiered three years after the 1953 Monroe portrait on the right. Both women have their iconic platinum hair, raised chins, and parted lips, but Mansfield's makeup and skin are darker.
Mansfield was joined by a few more best friends than Monroe for her lounging photo
Marilyn Monroe's pose on the set of her 1953 film "How To Marry A Millionaire" draws attention to that bling on her wrist. Jayne Mansfield is also wearing a strapless black dress and posing with an arm stretched over her head, but it looks like she's the one who got a millionaire to empty his wallet for her — she's wearing more jewels than the "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" singer.
They both appeared in 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes'
In the publicity photo on the right, Marilyn Monroe wears one of her Lorelei Lee costumes from the 1953 movie "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." Jayne Mansfield once portrayed the same golden-haired gold digger with a heart of gold, but she only appeared in a regional production of the play. In the photo on the left, she's also not wearing a top hat and fishnets for the role, but to celebrate her 1955 Miss Formal Wear title.
The two blond bombshells starred alongside equally glamorous brunettes
It seems neither platinum blond icon was concerned about being outshone by their darker-haired contemporaries. Above, Jayne Mansfield poses with "Dynasty" star Joan Collins on the set of their 1957 drama "The Wayward Bus," while "Bus Stop" star Marilyn Monroe and statuesque brunette goddess Jane Russell smile in their "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" costumes. According to Mansfield lore, she jumped into a pool at a screening of Russell's 1955 film "Underwater!" and emerged a star when her breasts popped out of her bikini top.
Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield wore elaborate saloon girl costumes in their movies
When Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield got cast in Westerns, their roles inevitably called for them to take their talents to the local watering hole. Monroe's "River of No Return" saloon girl costume was arguably a little more sophisticated than Mansfield's "The Sheriff of Fractured Jaw" look. However, the latter had more flair with its full pink-and-black train embellished with feathers and the strategically placed tuft of black tulle on the bodysuit.
When they squeezed into even skimpier showgirl costumes, Mansfield's was far flashier
Marilyn Monroe showed a little more skin in another corseted outfit from "River of No Return," while Jayne Mansfield demonstrated just how much she could whittle her waist down in a similar look. The crystal accents on her bodysuit gave it a showgirl vibe, making it the perfect fashion choice for the cover of her 1961 "Jayne Mansfield Busts Up Las Vegas" album.
A tight white sweater was a wardrobe staple during the bullet bra era
Before Norma Jeane Baker changed her name to Marilyn Monroe, she embraced the "sweater girl" trend by rocking tight tops and those bust-enhancing bullet bras that were all the rage in her heyday. Jayne Mansfield, who was born Vera Jayne Palmer, followed suit. Here, Mansfield wears her sweater with leopard-print pants, while Monroe's is rolled up and paired with high-waisted shorts. Aside from the bras, both looks are pretty timeless.
Jayne Mansfield's illusion bikini looked especially teeny in a lawn photoshoot
Bikinis and lawns: a classic combination? For a 1953 photoshoot, Marilyn Monroe kept off the grass by posing on a patio sofa, ensuring her white bikini remained pristine. Jayne Mansfield, meanwhile, risked getting her shins a little green to show off her skimpier two-piece for a 1957 photo. Those strips of flesh-colored fabric made her strapless bikini look even tinier, while the red matched Monroe's comfier sunbathing spot.
Jayne Mansfield cleverly avoided a sandy bottom while posing for a beachside photo
Luckily for Jayne Mansfield, the "Illegal" star was having the best hair day ever during a 1957 photo session at the beach, where she brilliantly kept the seat of her red bathing suit sand-free by sitting on her heels. There's also sand in Marilyn Monroe's similar 1951 picture, but don't let it fool you: She's wearing the lace-embellished gold swimsuit from her movie "Let's Make It Legal" and posing on a studio backlot.
Jayne Mansfield perfected Marilyn Monroe's red pout for a glamorous portrait
One of Marilyn Monroe's go-to makeup products was her glossy red lipstick. It looks immaculate in the 1953 portrait above, and Jayne Mansfield also nailed the classic beauty look in a still from her 1956 comedy "The Girl Can't Help It." While Mansfield isn't mimicking Monroe's famous bedroom eyes, she is rocking a similar winged eyeliner. The rest of both women's makeup is flawless, and their blond curls look exceptionally springy and shiny.
The pink ladies beat Barbie at her own game
You probably immediately recognized the pink dress and gloves on the right as one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic outfits. Jayne Mansfield's gown doesn't have the same legendary status, and she's wearing it with pearls instead of diamonds. But of the two buxom blond stars, she made Barbie's favorite color part of her branding. Mansfield's pink-drenched abode even had a far better name than Barbie's Dream House: the Pink Palace.
Their ruffled beachwear confections were pin-up perfection
You're probably starting to notice that Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe were asked to pose in swimwear often during their pin-up days. In these images, taken during photoshoots in the '50s, Monroe went for a more subtle ruffle on her polka-dot bikini, which featured a tulip-style half-skirt. Mansfield opted for a flirty one-piece with a much flouncier skirt composed of tiers of voluminous ruffles. But unlike Monroe, she skipped the high heels and went barefoot.
Jayne Mansfield proved she was worthy of being described as 'Marilyn Monroe, king-sized'
Jayne Mansfield's studio, 20th Century Fox, christened her "Marilyn Monroe, king-sized," with her bustier hourglass frame. When Mansfield stretched her arms up and wore heels, she could appear much taller than Monroe, even though they were of similar height (around 5 feet and 6 inches). Pictured above in a canary-colored bikini, Monroe still looks a bit shorter than Mansfield in her matching maillot, despite elongating her body by raising her arms.
Long before Baywatch was a thing, these blond icons were making the lifeguard gig look good
Not content to just have the pinup models stand around in their swimwear, some photogs had Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe interact with their surroundings. For a 1952 poolside photoshoot, Monroe wore a one-piece and climbed a lifeguard tower. A bikini-clad Jayne Mansfield was more strategic when incorporating a similar tower into her 1955 photo snapped at a Vegas hotel, using it to show off her figure to its best advantage.
They were willing to bend over backward to get the perfect pin-up pose
Apparently, a supple spine was a desirable trait for models back in the day, and Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield are both arching their backs to the extreme here. While Mansfield's bend is deeper, Monroe is impressively balancing on the toes of her Lucite heels. Unfortunately, her ocean-themed background leaves a lot to be desired, as the studio's sea-cabbage props have aged poorly.
With those intricate hairstyles, there's no way they were jumping off diving boards
With that meticulously molded mini-beehive and those artfully arranged curls, Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe probably didn't use those diving boards for their intended purpose after posing for these photos. This becomes even more evident when you notice that Mansfield is also wearing chandelier earrings and high heels. It's just a shame that her white bathing suit lacks the luxurious quality of Monroe's floral-print one-piece, which also looks far too fancy to get wet.
One of Jayne Mansfield's canine companions gave her boudoir photoshoot a comedic twist
Marilyn Monroe was at her sultriest while clad in a nightshirt for a 1952 photoshoot. Years later, Jayne Mansfield rocked a frillier frock and also hopped on a bed. Like Monroe, she tried to look sensual while balancing on her knees, but perhaps she forgot that she was sharing her sheets. While Mansfield was focused on getting that come-hither face just right, the poor little pooch trying to nap behind her looked worried about potentially getting sat on.
Who cares what an instrument sounds like when you can make it look this good?
Jayne Mansfield was a talented violinist and pianist, but when she encountered a massive harp on the set of "The Girl Can't Help It," she didn't play it; she draped herself over it. Marilyn Monroe also tried to make herself comfortable on a musical instrument by hopping up on a piano to sing the title song in "River of No Return." So the scene is music to viewers' ears and eyes.
The sex symbols made pulling off a still-photo striptease look like a breeze
If Jayne Mansfield wanted to look a little more seductive in the 1955 photo above, perhaps she should have studied the one Marilyn Monroe posed for three years prior. While both women's robes are slipping off their shoulders to reveal that there's nothing underneath, "The Seven Year Itch" star's facial expression is a little more alluring; Mansfield's mouth is open too wide, and she hasn't mastered Monroe's heavy-lidded look.
Every siren of the silver screen needs a good gold dress
When you have gleaming platinum hair, it's a good idea to have a gold dress to match its luster. In her metallic gown with a scooped neckline, Jayne Mansfield is giving a masterclass in the art of sitting seductively. Also, how awesome is it that her lipstick matches her toenail polish? As for Marilyn Monroe, her famous gold lamé gown, designed by William Travilla, seems to reflect her natural radiance with its crisp pleats.
Some like their posing spots piping hot
Sometimes you have to suffer for the sake of truly great art. In 1951, Marilyn Monroe sported a strapless swimsuit and stretched out on a sun-drenched poolside patio, possibly risking her skin getting scorched by the piping-hot concrete. A few years later, Jayne Mansfield left even more skin exposed for a similar photo. Apparently, she found that it wasn't too hot to handle, but looking at the image might make you wince in sympathy.
Jayne Mansfield toned down the glam for her glamour shot with a fur stole
If you took glamour shots at the mall in the '80s or '90s, you might recall posing with bare shoulders and some faux fur. Decades earlier, Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield were setting impossible standards for those pricey mall pics with images like these. With her makeup on the lighter side, it's easy to see the family resemblance between Mansfield and Mariska Hargitay, who occasionally channels her mom on the red carpet.
Jayne Mansfield recreated a Marilyn moment, but with a little more cleavage
Here we have proof that Jayne Mansfield wanted to follow in Marilyn Monroe's footsteps — or at least her handprints — in photo form. In 1953, Monroe left her handprints in the courtyard of Grauman's Chinese Theater. Two years later, Mansfield got down on her knees and placed her hands in the imprints — and she left a lasting impression on her admirers by doing it in a dress with a plunging neckline.
Jayne Mansfield topped her classic cheesecake pose with some whipped platinum
Marilyn Monroe looked sweet as pie during her cheesecake era, but her hair doesn't yet match the dessert's cream color in the 1946 photograph above. By 1955, Jayne Mansfield was well into her platinum-blond era when she put her arms behind her head to strike an almost identical pose, but those lustrous waves looked far too perfect to grab and lift up like Monroe did with her auburn tresses.
They both discovered the splendor of stretching out in the grass
The theme of this pair of pictures is tight shirts and turf. According to Getty, Marilyn Monroe spilled one of her beauty secrets in the original caption of the 1951 picture above: "The Asphalt Jungle" star claimed that strolling barefoot in the grass helped her maintain her famous figure. Perhaps it worked for Jayne Mansfield as well, but the actor Time magazine once described as "sex as the rocks" (according to a "Female Jungle" movie poster) decided to stretch out on a large rock for her Central Park snapshot.
Jayne Mansfield popped a squat in a striped bikini a decade after Marilyn did
What are the chances that it was just a coincidence that Marilyn Monroe put on a red and white striped bikini, squatted down, and sat back on her heels in the late '40s, only for Jayne Mansfield to do the same thing a decade later? If Mansfield wasn't purposely trying to replicate Monroe's photo, well, maybe great minds really do think alike. She just opted to pop a squat beside a more demure stream instead of the expansive sea.
They look like they belong in that director's chair, don't they?
Women rarely directed movies during Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe's heyday, but they did get to pose prettily in directors' chairs while rocking short shorts. Mansfield looked like she meant business with her bold statement earrings, and her bullet bra silhouette certainly commanded attention. She completed her look with a clingy top, while Monroe opted for a cropped collared shirt for her turn in the filmmaker's canvas throne.
Jayne and Marilyn both had fun with Fourth of July-themed photo shoots
In the '50s, Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe fulfilled their patriotic duty by posing for photos featuring some all-American imagery. Mansfield sported a star-spangled swimsuit top and perched on the edge of a giant Uncle Sam hat for her Independence Day picture. Monroe's photo also featured supersized props: tubes designed to look like lit fireworks. We can thank them for proving that cheesecake is more American than apple pie.
The screen queens brought sex appeal to Americans' favorite sports
It's that age-old debate: Is baseball still America's favorite pastime, or should football hold that title? When Marilyn Monroe got out on the field and threw a baseball at the 1952 Out of This World Series, it was definitely still the USA's most beloved spectator sport. However, Jayne Mansfield might have been ahead of her time by showing her support for football at an Air Force base five years later; by the '70s, it had surpassed baseball's popularity.
Sorry, Marilyn Monroe: Jayne Mansfield's tricked-out Christmas tree is more worthy of a Tinseltown goddess
Marilyn Monroe has a Charlie Brown situation going on here, or perhaps she got visited by the Grinch. All those naked needles look so barren and sad next to Jayne Mansfield's Christmas tree, which is all decked out in holiday decor — there's glittering tinsel, shining lights, and gleaming ornaments galore. The only thing merry and bright about Monroe's holiday-themed photo is Monroe herself.
Low necklines and black opera gloves: What's not to love?
When returning home from a glamorous night out, who doesn't immediately toss their white fur stole on the floor and use it as a pillow? At least Marilyn Monroe looks just as gorgeous lying down in her red brocade gown as Jayne Mansfield does sitting and puckering up in her stunning silver dress. Both women really brought their glam game by accessorizing with black opera gloves — they're one of those accessories that immediately come to mind when you think "movie star."
Jayne Mansfield eerily channeled Marilyn Monroe in 'The Misfits'
In 1967, Jayne Mansfield died in a car crash, which left her daughter Mariska Hargitay with a visible scar. Two years before the tragic accident, Mansfield posed inside an automobile with a hairstyle similar to the one that Marilyn Monroe sports in "The Misfits" — her last film before her own untimely death. Mansfield even wore a white collared shirt, just like Monroe. It was an eerie connection between two iconic women whose photos fans of Old Hollywood glamour never tire of admiring.