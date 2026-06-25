Fan-Favorite Hallmark Stars Who've Welcomed Children Together

It's a known fact that the Hallmark Channel rules romance television. It has notoriously cornered the market on holiday romances, but some of the channel's most popular movies also include period and mystery romances, too. And with all the fictional romance, some of that love has spilled over into real life, with numerous Hallmark TV fan favorites pairing up and starting families of their own.

Some stars, like Katherine Barrell and Ray Galletti, met while filming a Hallmark production, while others, such as Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, married long before they featured on the network. Some stars, like Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, even starred in more than one Hallmark film together.

As adorable as it is to see two co-stars get together, though, it's even cuter when they take their romance to the next stage by getting married or having children. Of all the real-life Hallmark couples, these duos have gone on to create a so-called supporting cast of their own, if you will.