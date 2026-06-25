Fan-Favorite Hallmark Stars Who've Welcomed Children Together
It's a known fact that the Hallmark Channel rules romance television. It has notoriously cornered the market on holiday romances, but some of the channel's most popular movies also include period and mystery romances, too. And with all the fictional romance, some of that love has spilled over into real life, with numerous Hallmark TV fan favorites pairing up and starting families of their own.
Some stars, like Katherine Barrell and Ray Galletti, met while filming a Hallmark production, while others, such as Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, married long before they featured on the network. Some stars, like Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, even starred in more than one Hallmark film together.
As adorable as it is to see two co-stars get together, though, it's even cuter when they take their romance to the next stage by getting married or having children. Of all the real-life Hallmark couples, these duos have gone on to create a so-called supporting cast of their own, if you will.
Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally haven't revealed their kids' names
Chris McNally has been regarded as one of "Hallmark's Heartthrobs" following his years-long appearance on the period drama "When Calls the Heart." But he's been off the market since meeting his long-term girlfriend Julie Gonzalo in 2017, while filming "The Sweetest Heart." The couple now shares two daughters: one born in 2022 and the second born in June 2026.
But Gonzalo and McNally have kept their adorable romance and family life private, including the names and faces of their daughters. However, they did announce the arrival of their second daughter via an exclusive interview with People.
Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum welcomed their first child in April 2026
"When Calls the Heart" directly created a couple. Erin Krakow, one of Hallmark's best leading stars, and Ben Rosenbaum, who played an ensemble character, announced their romance in 2024 with an Instagram photo of Krakow kissing Rosenbaum on the cheek. They began dating before the reveal, since they adopted a dog together in 2023.
Krakow and Rosenbaum married in 2025, sharing the special day in a joint Instagram post that June. A year later, they welcomed someone a little less furry into the mix, telling People their first child — a daughter — was born in April 2026.
Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry are another When Calls the Heart couple with kids
It's truly baby season for "When Calls the Heart" as Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry are another Hallmark power couple who had their first child in 2026. They joined the cast in 2019, and by November 2020, they had confirmed their romance.
Since then, the pair has starred in two more Hallmark movies together and got married in 2024. Wallace revealed she had given birth on Mother's Day 2026 with a post on Instagram, but the couple have not revealed the child's sex or name.
Katherine Barrell and Ray Galletti had two children before appearing on Hallmark together
Katherine Barrell officially entered Hallmark fan-favorite territory after winning a Just Jared poll, having starred in the "Good Witch" TV series and multiple Hallmark Christmas movies. Barelll met her husband, Ray Galletti, in 2015, while filming "My Ex-Ex," a movie that wasn't related to Hallmark. They didn't star in their first Hallmark movie, "Shifting Gears," together until 2024.
In the meantime, the couple adopted a dog in 2016, married in 2017, and had two children: Ronin, born in 2021, and Celeste, born in 2024.
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega suffered a tragedy during the birth to their fourth child
Between 2016 and 2023, Hallmark alums Alexa and Carlos PenaVega starred in numerous romance movies for the channel, leaving their child acting careers far behind them. They met at a Christian Bible study session and married in 2014.
Since then, they have had four children. Ocean King was born in 2016, Kingston James was born in 2019, and Rio was born in 2021. Their fourth child, Indy, was stillborn, and the PenaVegas shared their grief in an Instagram post in 2024.
Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine welcomed their son six years after they first met
Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine have both starred in many Hallmark movies separately, but they have also worked together on the same Hallmark movie twice. The first time was 2016's "Virginia Minnesota," a film Stine wrote, directed and starred in. This was where the couple first met and hit it off. They married three years later.
In January 2021, Hendrix announced their son Harbour's birth via Instagram. In the years following, Hendrix has shared many pictures of Harbour on social media, so fans have watched him grow up.
Meghan Ory and John Reardon have had three children since they married in 2008
Meghan Ory became a bonafide Hallmark star after starring in "Chesapeake Shores," but some fans might not know about Ory's relationship with John Reardon, another Hallmark actor. The two actually met on a Hallmark mini-series, "Merlin's Apprentice," in 2006, and they married two years later.
The couple waited 10 years before having children. Their first child was born in 2018, and they went on to welcome their second in 2019, and their third in 2022, making them a family of five as of this writing.
Peter Mooney and Sarah Power have only one daughter
Peter Mooney and Sarah Power are among the few Hallmark couples who have not yet worked together in a Hallmark project. Mooney only joined Hallmark in 2022 with "Fly Away with You" but he's already know as a "Hallmark Hunk." Meanwhile, Power became a network mainstay when she joined the "Good Witch" franchise in 2015. The two Canadian actors went on their first date in 2014 and married three years later.
Their daughter, whose name they haven't shared publicly, was born in 2019. Power has since shared numerous pictures of their daughter growing up on Instagram.