25 Of The Most Fashionable Oldest Celeb Daughters In Hollywood
Being born into Hollywood royalty comes with an unspoken duty, and the eldest daughters of the industry's most iconic names take it very seriously. They know they are first in line; first to walk into the family spotlight, first to define what the surname looks like on a red carpet, and often, first to decide whether to embrace the family's style legacy or write an entirely new one. From Rumer Willis to Nicole Richie, every next generation has turned being a nepo baby into its own kind of fashion credential. They might have inherited the name, but they own the spotlight.
Each of these women here has left their mark in their own unique way. Some of them like to lean into old-Hollywood glamour with a modern edge. Others have carved out completely new style identities, so distinct they've become tastemakers in their own right, collaborating with the very houses their parents once wore. And then there are the quiet disruptors, who use fashion as a form of rebellion, or reinvention, of the very fame that raised them. Here are the most fashionable eldest daughters in Hollywood history, and why they deserve all of our attention.
Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter
Nowadays, Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is a style icon. But she wasn't always this confident, and as a teenager, she became the target of ruthless attacks on her image. "I didn't really understand having value in myself yet," she told Huffington Post. "My mind went to, 'OK, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued.'" Now, whenever she stuns in a new beautiful outfit, it's because she likes it, not to appease any critics.
Sophia Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's daughter
Sylvester Stallone's three daughters all grew up to be stunning, confident, fashionable young women, but today, we're focusing on his eldest, the leader of the three sisters who rose to fame as they collectively became 2017 Miss Golden Globes. Sophia Stallone was born in 1996. The world only got to know her as a fashion icon when she was 20, because, as she told Vanity Fair, she was waiting until she felt ready to step into the spotlight. She has always wanted to run her own fashion and makeup line, and she certainly has the style for it.
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter
Lily-Rose Depp has been following in her parents' footsteps. She has made a name for herself both as a model and as an actress, though not without controversy. She starred on "The Idol," a provocative show that caused drama until it was canceled. But despite the backlash she got for her choice of projects, no one can deny that she's building her own legacy, both as an actress and as a fashion icon. Every time she walks a red carpet or steps out with her girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake, she makes a statement.
Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter
She's Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter, but honestly, at this point, Zöe Kravitz is a household name all on her own. She has stunned on every red carpet she's walked for her many successful movies and shows – "Big Little Lies" (the reason she might look familiar), "Divergent," "The Batman," to name a few — and has built a career that's completely independent from her parents. But she's not just an actress; she's a fashion icon. Zöe Kravitz's Met Gala outfits have gone down in history as some of the best ever, and she can pull off just about every style.
Ireland Baldwin, Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin's daughter
Alec Baldwin's eldest daughter, whom he shares with Kim Basinger, has seemingly been the black sheep of the Baldwin family. Ireland Baldwin admitted that she had a lonely childhood, and her relationship with her dad and stepmom, Hilaria Baldwin, has not always been smooth. But her complicated relationship with her famous dad has not stopped her from shining in the spotlight. She has impeccable taste, which has led her to an incredibly successful modeling career.
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter
Riley Keough is the ultimate nepo baby, but she has backed up her celebrity origins with incredible talents. She's the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, which makes her the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla. And clearly, she has inherited the family's grace. Her starring role in "Daisy Jones and the Six" proved how multitalented and stylish she is. She showed off her acting abilities, her incredible singing voice, and inspired young fans to emulate Daisy Jones and her '70s looks.
Maya Hawke, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter
Maya Hawke is Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, but she has long since become a star of her own. It was her role as Robin Buckley in "Stranger Things" that catapulted her into stardom. Despite growing up with two famous parents, she was purposely kept out of the spotlight. Hawke never appeared in her parents' movies because they wanted her to build her own career, and as a result, when she became famous, it was on her own terms. Her fashion sense is simple but striking, and she always makes a statement wherever she goes.
Frances Bean Cobain, Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain's daughter
Frances Bean Cobain, famously Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter, has managed to create her own style while still drawing from the '90s grunge aesthetic her parents helped invent. Her chic yet rock-inspired outfits are the perfect mix of vintage and modern. She has no trouble choosing bold colors, in both her clothes and hairstyle, and she wears them beautifully. Cobain is now a successful model and artist, channeling her Nirvana and Hole roots in her art and in fashion choices.
Coco Arquette, Courteney Cox's daughter
Courteney Cox inspired countless looks throughout the '90s and early 2000s with her iconic portrayal of Monica Geller in "Friends," and now her daughter, Coco Arquette, is following in her footsteps. Cox's daughter with David Arquette is just starting her music career. Arquette is in her early 20s, but for the last few years, Cox has been sharing her daughter's musical endeavors on social media. In addition to her music talents, Arquette's Instagram showcases how the young musician is also a fashion lover. All of her outfits, whether casual or for the red carpet, are exceptional.
Alexa Ray Joel, Billy Joel's daughter
Alexa Ray Joel is the daughter of legendary pianist Billy Joel. Much like her father, she's built a successful music career as a singer and pianist. But one thing Joel adds to the mix is her incredible fashion choices and stage presence. Whenever she's on stage, she stuns the audience not just with her amazing singing voice but also with her classic, romantic outfits. Joel always commands the room, channeling her father's musicality and her personal grace.
Lourdes Leon, Madonna's daughter
Lourdes Leon has been turning heads since her early 20s when she stood in the spotlight on her own merit. Madonna's eldest daughter, who goes by Lola, started her career as a model, quickly becoming a fashion icon as she appeared in several campaigns for high-profile brands. Leon has since transitioned into the music world, and nowadays has a solid following as a singer. But even though she now prioritizes music over modeling, her fashion sense remains a great inspiration.
Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's daughter
Willow Smith, daughter of Oscar winner Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is now a Grammy-nominated musician, but her career started when she was only a kid. She first appeared in the 2007 movie "I Am Legend", working alongside her father, and since then, she has only risen as both an actress and a singer. Her artistic vision goes beyond her music, though. She knows how to dress for every occasion, whether it's a premiere or the Grammy Awards, and always dazzles her audience.
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter
Reese Witherspoon didn't just have a child; she raised her lookalike. Ava Phillippe inherited her mother's beauty and elegance, but instead of copying Reese Witherspoon's admittedly amazing style, she chose to create her own. Since she was a teenager, she stunned the world with her uncanny resemblance to her mother. She is now following her path as an actress, with a side gig as a model. Her personal style really shines in every photoshoot and even in casual appearances, and it's clear she's her mother's daughter.
Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter
Delilah Belle Hamlin is the ultimate fashion icon. The daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Rinna started modeling as a teenager and, in a few short years, worked for some of the biggest fashion houses in the world. She has modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, SKIMS, H&M, Michael Kors, and many more, establishing trends for an entire generation. Nowadays, she's not only a successful model but also an actress, and continues to inspire young women all over the world.
Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter
Maude Apatow might be Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter, but every "Euphoria" fan will know her for her stellar portrayal of Lexi Howard and not for who her parents are. Ever since the HBO series launched her into stardom, she has become a household name both as an actress and as a fashion icon. Every time she appears on magazine covers, walks red carpets, or attends premieres and galas, her elegant but whimsical style always shines
Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter
This young British model is the daughter of two A-listers and got the best of both of them. Apple Martin is the child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin; from a very young age, she has navigated the spotlight with ease. She collaborated with her dad on Coldplay's song "feelslikeimfallinginlove," but while she dabbled in music, her work in fashion is her gem. She is now the face of London fashion house Self-Portrait and is shaping up to be among the most influential fashion icons of her generation.
Zahara Jolie, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter
Zahara Jolie is the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. While she largely keeps away from the entertainment industry, Jolie has walked the red carpet with her mother on more than one occasion, and every time, she dazzled the cameras and onlookers with her flawless fashion choices. She recently caused controversy when PEOPLE reported she had dropped "Pitt" from her last name, but she hasn't let the family drama faze her. Jolie recently earned a Psychology degree and is on her way to becoming a total girl boss.
Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields' daughter
Rowan Francis Henchy undoubtedly inherited Brooke Shields' grace and style. She has had an eye for fashion since she was a teenager, and her mother posted on Instagram in 2021 that she had raided her closet for her prom. "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998," Brooke Shields wrote, "but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom." Clearly, good taste runs in the family.
Ella Stiller, Ben Stiller's daughter
Ella Stiller is the child of a famous actor, and since she was little, she knew she wanted a career in show business. She worked alongside her father, Ben Stiller, when she was a kid, but as she got older, she went in a slightly different direction. Instead of acting in front of the camera, she became a voice actress. Though she's not chasing the spotlight, when she steps out on red carpets for the world to see, she always turns heads.
Sosie Bacon, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter
Being Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter, Sosie Bacon was exposed to the film industry from a very early age. While her parents wanted to give her the most normal upbringing possible, she told Harper's Bazaar that she was immediately drawn to the acting world. Her parents, she said, stayed out of her decision, but were happy to share their passion with her when they were sure it was genuine. And clearly, looking at her polished style and enthralling presence, she was born to be a star, both on screen and on the red carpet.
Alaia Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin's daughter
Stephen Baldwin's eldest daughter, Alaia, might not be as well-known as her younger sister, Hailey Bieber, but she is a star in her own right and has built a reputation as a fashion icon through her modeling career. But for her, modeling was always more than just a way to make a living; it was a form of self-expression. "One of my ambitions is to take this career and view it as art," she told Marie Claire. "When I get frustrated and get upset, I remember how much I love getting into character and creating a fashion story."
Anaïs Gallagher, Noel Gallagher's daughter
Younger fans might recognize Anaïs Gallagher from her extensive and fun social media coverage of the Oasis reunion tour. She's Noel Gallagher's eldest daughter and Liam Gallagher's niece, and during the '90s band's highly anticipated reunion, she covered the tour not just on social media but also on her podcast on the BBC. But she also has a career separate from her father's band, and that's modeling and photography. Her bold outfit choices and power poses make it clear she means business, and it won't be long before she takes the fashion world by storm.
Iris Law, Jude Law's daughter
Iris Law, Jude Law's daughter, was a fashion girlie even before anyone knew about her. She was scouted as a teenager, and instantly, her modeling career skyrocketed. When she first got into fashion, she didn't think much of it. She was just a teenager having fun doing a photoshoot. But her talent was evident from that first shoot with Illustrated People, i-D reported. Shortly after, Burberry reached out to her for a modeling gig. She's now a very successful and confident model, and one look at her makes it clear she was born to set trends.
Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant's daughter
Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter is making her dad proud. Even in her early 20s, Natalia Bryant has proven to be a driven, influential, hard-working woman, and she's now building the career in fashion she has always wanted. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model," she said on IMG Models' Instagram account. "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."
Nicole Richie, Lionel Richie's daughter
Lionel Richie's eldest daughter, Nicole Richie, has not only proven to have great taste in fashion; she has also created her own business as a designer, dressing and styling the next generation. "I have been working on this from the time I was 24. I really didn't even know if it was something that I could turn into a business. I knew that I loved creating, but obviously, there's more to it than that," she told Forbes. It wasn't always easy, but it was her dream, and when she finally founded her brand, House of Harlow, it was all worth it.