25 Of The Most Fashionable Oldest Celeb Daughters In Hollywood

Being born into Hollywood royalty comes with an unspoken duty, and the eldest daughters of the industry's most iconic names take it very seriously. They know they are first in line; first to walk into the family spotlight, first to define what the surname looks like on a red carpet, and often, first to decide whether to embrace the family's style legacy or write an entirely new one. From Rumer Willis to Nicole Richie, every next generation has turned being a nepo baby into its own kind of fashion credential. They might have inherited the name, but they own the spotlight.

Each of these women here has left their mark in their own unique way. Some of them like to lean into old-Hollywood glamour with a modern edge. Others have carved out completely new style identities, so distinct they've become tastemakers in their own right, collaborating with the very houses their parents once wore. And then there are the quiet disruptors, who use fashion as a form of rebellion, or reinvention, of the very fame that raised them. Here are the most fashionable eldest daughters in Hollywood history, and why they deserve all of our attention.