All Of Janel Parrish's Best Outfits Since Splitting From Her Husband Chris

Janel Parrish has had one fairytale of a fashion journey, from playing a doll brought to life in the "Bratz" movie to overloading fans' Pinterest boards with wardrobe inspo during her "Pretty Little Liars" days. She also got the full glam experience on "Dancing with the Stars," where you can never be sandblasted with too much glitter or coated with too many sequins. Unfortunately, one of her love stories wasn't quite as charmed as her style story, and she didn't get her happily ever after.

Parrish's marriage to chemical engineer Chris Long was among the many celebrity relationship casualties of 2026. The now-exes tied the knot in Parrish's home state of Hawaii in 2018, and because they kept their relationship pretty private, there weren't any major signs that there was trouble in paradise before they announced their split in April 2026. Divorce filings obtained by Us Weekly offered some insight into why Parrish decided to end her marriage to Long, with one document revealing, "Unhappy differences have arisen."

But after closing the chapter on that relationship, Parrish appeared anything but unhappy. The story her wardrobe told was one full of joy and the excitement of getting a fresh start. Of course, it might have helped that she had a new special someone to appreciate her fire fashion choices.