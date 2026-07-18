All Of Janel Parrish's Best Outfits Since Splitting From Her Husband Chris
Janel Parrish has had one fairytale of a fashion journey, from playing a doll brought to life in the "Bratz" movie to overloading fans' Pinterest boards with wardrobe inspo during her "Pretty Little Liars" days. She also got the full glam experience on "Dancing with the Stars," where you can never be sandblasted with too much glitter or coated with too many sequins. Unfortunately, one of her love stories wasn't quite as charmed as her style story, and she didn't get her happily ever after.
Parrish's marriage to chemical engineer Chris Long was among the many celebrity relationship casualties of 2026. The now-exes tied the knot in Parrish's home state of Hawaii in 2018, and because they kept their relationship pretty private, there weren't any major signs that there was trouble in paradise before they announced their split in April 2026. Divorce filings obtained by Us Weekly offered some insight into why Parrish decided to end her marriage to Long, with one document revealing, "Unhappy differences have arisen."
But after closing the chapter on that relationship, Parrish appeared anything but unhappy. The story her wardrobe told was one full of joy and the excitement of getting a fresh start. Of course, it might have helped that she had a new special someone to appreciate her fire fashion choices.
Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber's matching couple's outfits couldn't get any cuter
In April 2026, a familiar face started popping up in Janel Parrish's social media posts: Sasha Farber, whose romance with fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro Emma Slater ended in 2022. Parrish also competed on "DWTS" in 2014, but was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. Fans didn't yet know whether she and Farber were more than friends when she shared a video of the pair dancing together four days after her official date of separation, April 4. However, their matching black and white looks were definitely giving couple's outfits.
She looked ready for a jog on the job
Janel Parrish captioned an April 2026 Instagram photo, "Happy place." She was standing in front of a vanity mirror at work, but her outfit would have looked right at home at the gym: gray sweatpants and a longline sports bra with white trim. Its sapphire blue hue beautifully complemented her skin tone and tracked with what she has said about her style. "I always like to choose things that really grab the eye's attention, like a red, or a blue, or a yellow jewel tone," she told AmoMama in 2021.
Her cozy sunflower cardigan captured her joyful vibe in a dance video
In another video, Janel Parrish dusted off those old dancing skills again to cut a rug with Sasha Farber. This time, she did her best to match the pro's precision in a black camisole, matching cargo pants, and an oversized cardigan. Her cozy sweater's sunflower motif seemed to match her sunny mood, and as the garment bounced around while she was busting a move, the forgiving movement helped mask any choreography mistakes.
Even at her most relaxed, Janel Parrish's style is next-level
Not long after announcing her separation from Chris Long, Janel Parrish went back to work filming her movie "Stockholm Squad." She and her director and co-star, Alec Bewkes, are pictured above rocking some casual lewks. Aside from being a summer-ready take on the retro graphics trend, Parrish's vibrant South Beach T-shirt was something a Miami tourist would have been thrilled to take home in the '80s. Her teal flamingo-print shorts took that seaside spunkiness up another notch, and her chunky sneakers were another must-have for 2026's style icons.
Janel Parrish sipped on cocktails in a halter top with a zesty garnish
Janel Parrish revealed one of her go-to wardrobe pieces in a June 2026 TikTok. "Never not in a black top, Scorpio necklace, ponytail and hoops," she wrote. However, for an April outing, she skipped the necklace — there was no need for it because her black halter top featured a chic knotted detail that was all the neck candy she needed. It was the perfect elevated-understated look to go grab drinks with Sasha Farber and another Hallmark leading lady like Parrish, her "Sugarplummed" costar Maggie Lawson.
Pattern mixing rewards the brave
Pattern mixing is an ambitious endeavor that isn't for the faint of heart. Sometimes it's best to go big or go home — and Janel Parrish isn't doing the latter above, as she's pictured posing with some of her "Stockholm Squad" costars. Her kaleidoscopic kitten tie-dye T-shirt, chunky sweater featuring teal waves, and tapered jeans with floral detailing sound like a fashion disaster on paper. But somehow the clashing classic and psychedelic patterns, along with the mixture of different fabric textures, all crash together and create chaotic clothing nirvana.
During another adorable dance, Janel Parrish proved leggings as pants aren't passé
That loving feeling was infectious when Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber turned the space between one of their living rooms and kitchens into a makeshift dance floor. Parrish looked like a professional dancer in training in her black tights and matching socks, finishing her look with a Backstreet Boys concert tee. It was hard to focus on the fashion in this one with so many heady love vibes emanating from Farber's video. "I'm the luckiest man in the world," he gushed in the caption.
She celebrated her right to bare arms in red, white, and blue tops
While Independence Day was still weeks away, Sasha Farber marked the end of April and the beginning of May with Instagram carousels that served as inadvertent tributes to Janel Parrish's passion for solid-color shirts. There was the cropped red halter-top she wore while giving him a peck on the cheek, the white cami she sported during another smooch, and the vibrant blue tank she rocked to bask in the sun with her boo. Sometimes, simple is best when you have better things to focus on than how you're dressed.
Her trendy band tee had her ready to rock her MJ walk
Janel Parrish was back in black wide-leg pants for a May 2026 TikTok video. In the caption, she revealed that what viewers were watching was an attempt at a dance Sasha Farber was teaching her. Along with those Y2K throwback bottoms, she stayed on-trend again by rocking a tie-dye AC/DC band tee. We don't know if Parrish is actually a fan of the "Highway to Hell" hitmakers, but her video didn't feature one of their tunes. Instead, she snap-walked like Michael Jackson while dancing to his song "Beat It."
A cutout took her look from your average glam to a sartorial grand slam
In May 2026, Janel Parrish attended the Gold Gala in a slinky black dress with some details that leveled the look up from demure, dignified dame to sultry femme fatale. They included a large front cutout, criss-cross neckline, and thigh-high slit. Parrish styled her ensemble perfectly with a pair of teardrop-shaped statement earrings and platform heels. She was also wearing the bloom of her newfound romantic bliss well. At the event, she told People of her relationship with Sasha Farber, "I'm just very, very lucky."
She was on-trend in her sweetie's sport coat
In spring 2026, boxy blazers remained a popular way for fashion girlies to create bold silhouettes. Janel Parrish kept the trend going in mid-May, flawlessly pulling it off while hugging her bestie Molly McCook, who was a bridesmaid at her wedding. The rest of her outfit consisted of a powder blue criss-cross cami, bootcut jeans, and black boots. Her quilted Chanel bag and the gray coat's expensive appearance proved she had mastered the art of high-low dressing, but it seems Sasha Farber might also deserve some credit for letting her borrow his sports coat.
Wearing the right white top is the perfect way to display a coin necklace
Janel Parrish created her own jewelry line, so she knows a thing or two about how to make her accessories really shine. "I just love a good high-waisted jean with a black boot and a plain white tee. And I think these necklaces and these pieces do a great job of jazzing up a basic outfit," she told Teen Vogue of her To the Stars collection in 2020. Above, she demonstrates how a single coin necklace can make a white shirt look anything but plain.
She made a pit stop to see her pals in a racing jacket
Who wouldn't want Janel Parrish on their pit crew? During a May 2026 catch-up with some friends, she wore a racing jacket, which was having a major moment back in 2023. She opted for a blue one that featured the West McLaren Mercedes Formula 1 team's branding. The rest of her outfit included a few other sporty features, such as aviator sunglasses and grommets on her top. Parrish's look proved that you don't have to drive a Benz to look like you own one.
Her two-tone denim jacket was an elite update on the enduring outerwear staple
Janel Parrish's black scoop-neck top with grommet details made another appearance as part of a different outfit in one of her May photo dumps. This time, she wore it with a denim jacket and a pair of high-waisted jeans in a dark wash. The former is a beloved classic, but it can sometimes look a bit dated. Parrish avoided this fashion pitfall by rocking a two-tone take on the wardrobe staple. The back of her jacket was a lighter wash, putting a fresh spin on the double-denim trend.
Sasha Farber knew he was the 'luckiest' birthday boy when he saw this LBD
Janel Parrish seems to have a knack for choosing black pieces that feel like they were made just to make her look good, and her wardrobe picker didn't fail her for Sasha Farber's belated birthday outing. "I missed my birthday and came home to this, I'm the luckiest man in the world," he captioned the photos above. Parrish's ruched black bodycon dress, ankle-strap stiletto sandals, wire-rimmed shades, and understated pendant necklace are the best kind of quiet luxury — they're soft and soothing sartorial ASMR stimuli.
She got her cowgirl on in a denim trend from the Rhinestone Cowboy era
It was patch pocket jeans' turn to have a style revival in 2026. The denim pants that look a bit like you're wearing them backward became popular in the '70s, the decade when Glen Campbell released his hit song "Rhinestone Cowboy." But Janel Parrish swapped rhinestones for grommets when she paired her jeans with her favorite top. It's now been well established that this wasn't the shirt's first rodeo, but it probably was its first time being worn on the back of a fake calf.
Janel Parrish's beach date look is pure '90s nostalgia
The ensemble Janel Parrish wore for a TikTok with Sasha Farber might make you rethink what you consider a swimsuit cover-up. While it initially seemed like a lot for the beach, you can see her vision when you think about how comfortable her nostalgic outfit must have been. In her black cargo pants and white cami with a lettuce hem, she looked like she stepped right out of a late-'90s music video. You almost expect her to meet a guy named Rich who tells her she looks like a girl from Abercrombie & Fitch.
At least she made it to the court in her tenniscore set
Remember when tenniscore was the aesthetic of fashion champions? While sticking to Wimbledon whites and preppy pieces is the easiest way to pull off the trend, Janel Parrish gave it a darker spin for a May 2026 plane ride with Sasha Farber. She wore a black tennis skirt and matching cardigan trimmed with sporty white stripes. Her block-heeled boots weren't made for the tennis court, but Farber later shared a video of her dancing with him on one. "I wanted to play tennis she had other ideas," he wrote.
She was just a spectator, but this dress was made for dancing on stage
Fringe isn't just a trim that adds Western flair to coastal cowgirl looks. Here, draped fringe creates a more sophisticated take on the flapper dresses adorned with layers of its freer dangling cousins. Flapper dresses were great for dancing, and Janel Parrish's black midi-dress would likely also look pretty amazing in motion. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see her fringe swing, as she wore it to watch Sasha Farber perform at a charity gala. "I told her to scream for me when I dance," he wrote on Instagram.
She left no crumbs with her supermarket slayage
Describing the look she usually goes for, Janel Parrish told M. Citizen Mag in 2020, "I'm like a little bit rocker chic meets girly." She's nailing that vibe in this screengrab from a June 2026 video that Sasha Farber shared on Instagram. There's the girly miniskirt, the white Tommy Lee tank top, and the four-season combat boots once popular with punk rockers. But what is really next level is that super sleek hair — it looks like it might do a better job cutting those avocados in her cart than a paring knife.
Janel Parrish made the case for wearing slip dresses that look like pillowcases
Comparing a dress to a pillowcase usually isn't meant to be flattering, but in this case, Janel Parrish looks better than the best night of sleep feels in this dreamy little number. If the dress she wore to the Race to Erase MS Gala were an actual pillowcase, it would be one of those fancy silk ones that improves your skin and hair. It was also a great look for going red-carpet official with Sasha Farber, who told E! News, "Can we just look at how beautiful she looks right now?"
Who needs statement heels when bare feet do a better job expressing your feelings?
You know it's love when you're willing to expose the bare soles of your feet to a city sidewalk just to share a quick dance with your special someone. "Dinner, Laughs, Celebrations, and Dancing in the streets. Yes high heels where lost for this dance," Sasha Farber captioned a June 2026 Instagram video of Janel Parrish staying perfectly in sync with him in her cute, clingy LBD with spaghetti straps. She kept her signature hoops on and wore her hair pulled back for the playful performance.
Now this is how you do his-and-hers denim
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' denim-on-denim looks at the 2001 American Music Awards serve as a cautionary tale for couples who want to outwardly express their love through coordinated outfits. Sasha Farber and Janel Parrish prove that it's possible for couples to successfully incorporate denim pieces other than jeans into their synchronized ensembles, especially if they wear different washes. Rocking two different neutrals was also a smart move and helped make everything look cohesive.
Her mesh top made a standout summer statement piece
In a 2025 Instagram post, Janel Parrish revealed that she had started knitting mesh tops herself. It's unclear if the shirt above is one of her creations, but either way, it made a great bikini cover-up for her June 2026 Catalina Island getaway with Sasha Farber. The gradient effect and pop of bright blue kept it from looking like drab netting draped over her body, and the open weave provided plenty of ventilation. It seems like a great piece to wear while waiting for a wet bikini top to dry.
She looked so comfy and cute during her Catalina getaway
Janel Parrish's obvious happiness here is what really makes this Catalina vacay picture so charming, but her outfit is also pretty great. Her black midi-dress looks loose and light, while her cozy white cardigan sweater is exactly what you need to have on hand at night when that ocean breeze starts to get chillier. Add those adorable toe-loop sandals and woven bag for all her beach essentials, and it's hard to think of a way this look could be improved.
She dusted off the old dadcore trend and dressed it up a little
It's been a minute since dadcore had its day in the sun, but there's no better time to pair sneakers with shorts and ankle socks than when you're unabashedly being a tourist. But you never want to go full dadcore. Instead of keeping everything casual à la Adam Sandler, Janel Parrish dressed up for a helicopter ride with Sasha Farber by wearing a pinstripe dress shirt with her black socks and white trainers. The top looked large enough to be one she snagged from Farber's suitcase.
A scarf got her looking dinner-ready after hanging at the harbor with Sasha Farber
While exploring Catalina Island with Sasha Farber, Janel Parrish wore a denim miniskirt over her black bikini bottoms. Its lighter wash complemented Farber's white swim trunks, which featured black polka dots in a tidy grid pattern. This was another example of the couple coordinating their outfits without looking matchy-matchy, and they did it again when Parrish totally transformed her outfit by tying a scarf over her bikini top. It featured a plant motif that included the same shade of green as the shirt Farber put on.
She provided further evidence that a denim skirt is a vacation essential
Janel Parrish's denim miniskirt popped up a few more times during her sun-soaked sojourn with Sasha Farber, showcasing how she saved a little suitcase space by getting so much mileage out of one piece. She also wore it with a pink and red checkered bikini and a solid green one that really popped against her skin. Her styling for the latter was impeccable: shades with hexagonal frames, her raffia tote, and a hat warning she was having a "bad hair day" (which didn't seem to be the case).