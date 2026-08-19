Hannah Waddingham's Best Red Carpet Looks That Had Everyone Talking

Hannah Waddingham has been a dominant force on the small screen as a wealthy football club owner on "Ted Lasso" and one of the few people to bring Cersei Lannister low on "Game of Thrones." But her fans seem to enjoy seeing her off-screen just as much, thanks to her standout style and commanding red carpet presence. She's one of those stars who inspires intense devotion, as evidenced by the gushing reactions to pretty much every outfit she steps out in. "What an absolute queen. ... And good lord does her confidence make the looks work," one admirer opined in a lookbook thread on Reddit.

Clocking in at 5 feet and 11 inches, Waddingham has often found it difficult to land roles because of her height. But Waddingham now counts Jason Sudeikis as a close friend after he shrugged it off during her "Ted Lasso" audition with him. "That is a completely unique situation to find yourself in where the man is so generous that they want to raise you up and to celebrate everything that you are," she said on "The View."

Her height is something Waddingham also wears proudly, telling Woman & Home that her advice for other women in her shoes is this: "Never slouch for anyone, ever." As that fan above pointed out, it's this confidence that makes Waddingham look even better in her clothes. It also leaves fans spoilt for choice when trying to skim the crème de la crème from her fashion archives, but the looks below are definitely among her best.