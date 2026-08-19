Hannah Waddingham's Best Red Carpet Looks That Had Everyone Talking
Hannah Waddingham has been a dominant force on the small screen as a wealthy football club owner on "Ted Lasso" and one of the few people to bring Cersei Lannister low on "Game of Thrones." But her fans seem to enjoy seeing her off-screen just as much, thanks to her standout style and commanding red carpet presence. She's one of those stars who inspires intense devotion, as evidenced by the gushing reactions to pretty much every outfit she steps out in. "What an absolute queen. ... And good lord does her confidence make the looks work," one admirer opined in a lookbook thread on Reddit.
Clocking in at 5 feet and 11 inches, Waddingham has often found it difficult to land roles because of her height. But Waddingham now counts Jason Sudeikis as a close friend after he shrugged it off during her "Ted Lasso" audition with him. "That is a completely unique situation to find yourself in where the man is so generous that they want to raise you up and to celebrate everything that you are," she said on "The View."
Her height is something Waddingham also wears proudly, telling Woman & Home that her advice for other women in her shoes is this: "Never slouch for anyone, ever." As that fan above pointed out, it's this confidence that makes Waddingham look even better in her clothes. It also leaves fans spoilt for choice when trying to skim the crème de la crème from her fashion archives, but the looks below are definitely among her best.
The flowers are fab, but it's all about those stems
In August 2026, Hannah Waddingham showed up at the "Ted Lasso" Season 4 premiere in a bold take on florals. The blown-up blossoms on her Alice + Olivia LBD made it a suitable choice for the summer season, while the jacquard fabric gave the flirty minidress a luxe feel. But the real showstopper was what her high hemline showed off: those tanned and toned legs. "Yes, queen! No notes," one Redditor wrote. "I especially like how the style of her hair ties into the floral look."
Sometimes, the diva is in the details
It's pretty much impossible for Hannah Waddingham to look bad in a bodycon dress, and the brown Elisabetta Franchi gown she wore to the "Ted Lasso" FYC Event in July 2026 is no exception. It looked like she was drenched in molten chocolate, and her shoes had the glossy finish of bridge mix. But the real visual treat was the side zipper that created a thigh-high slit. "In the words of RuPaul: 'You're a whole lot [of] a woman!' wrote an Instagram fan (the "RuPaul's Drag Race" host once exclaimed this about Waddingham).
Hannah Waddingham's snatched Sophie Couture gown created a striking silhouette
The gathered waistline on this glossy Sophie Couture dress did an amazing job highlighting Hannah Waddingham's hourglass figure. It's one of those outfits that has a powerful aura, making it the perfect pick for the 2026 Power of Women event. Its design also showcased several of Waddingham's best physical attributes: The plunging halter neck drew the eye to her décolletage, while a front slit flashed her legs. "That's a powerful woman right there," read one rave review on Reddit.
Her 'Project Hail Mary' look had fans worshipping the red carpet she walked on
Hail Hannah, wrapped in lace. In March 2026, Hannah Waddingham attended the "Project Hail Mary" world premiere in an outfit that stopped just short of full-on maximalism. Semi-sheer lace panels created a few different textures, and the jacket draped over her shoulders gave her look a touch of old-money sophistication. All that black also helped keep the overall vibe elegant and refined, but her handbag added a playful pop of color. "Do people just fall at her feet when she walks by? I would!" gushed one Redditor.
Every blonde bombshell deserves their Marilyn moment
In 2023, Hannah Waddingham's stylist, James Yardley, told The Telegraph, "She reminds me of a taller Marilyn Monroe and makes my job easy because her shape means you can do anything." That includes dressing the actor in looks that it's easy to imagine Monroe wearing, such as this sequined Pamella Roland gown that Waddingham wore to The Albies in 2025. It's Old Hollywood glamour at its finest and almost feels like a reference to Monroe's famous pleated gold William Travilla dress. One Instagrammer wrote of the look, "Beautiful design for a beautiful human."
She brought the beach vibes to a 'Lilo & Stitch' screening in a butter yellow ensemble
Butter yellow was a color that once dominated the quiet luxury trend, and it was also the perfect peppy hue for a May 2025 "Lilo & Stitch" screening. Hannah Waddingham's tank top and crisp flared trousers bring to mind the golden goodness of everyone's favorite movie popcorn topping, and they also would have looked right at home in the film's beach setting. Her outfit even matched the Hawaiian lei around the neck of the adorable alien who has the perfect name for a fashion mascot: Stitch.
This colorful floral fantasy was an impeccable pick for a Cannes photocall
Fans of the cottagecore trend love gingham and ditsy floral prints, but they need more of this. It seems like an impossible mission for Hannah Waddingham to fail at any fashion trend, and she nailed another one at the May 2025 "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" photocall in Cannes. This Ellie Saab design looks like a piece of cross-stitch artwork by an expert needleworker that has been supersized and fashioned into a gown. Additionally, the vibrancy of that floral embroidery really pops in the sunlight.
She even makes a minimalist look seem extravagantly decadent
Hannah Waddingham's simple yet elegant ensemble for the 2025 BFI Chair's Dinner was a textbook case of what good taste and excellent tailoring can do. Waddingham's co-star Tom Cruise was being honored, but she couldn't help but steal some of his shine in a Rhea Costa midi dress with cinched details on the sleeves. She wore one sleeve low to bare a shoulder, and her stiletto slingbacks gave her perfect Barbie feet. When she sported the same dress at Wimbledon, a Redditor wrote, "I am reasonably sure she is a literal goddess."
Hannah Waddingham brought the va-va voom to the 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
If you could squish the Venom symbiote into the shape of a gown, it might resemble the latex Atsuko Kudo Couture dress Hannah Waddingham wore to the 2024 London premiere of "Venom: The Last Dance." It featured a low neckline in a wide V (for "Venom") and a molded underwire bust for a push-up effect. Since it was made from a body-hugging material often associated with BDSM, it, of course, drove Waddingham's fans wild. "I instinctively want to submit to her," one Redditor confessed.
When you rule the red carpet, it's totally cool to give your cleavage a crown
It felt like Hannah Waddingham was in her villainous vixen era at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards. She walked the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall in a dress befitting an evil queen character, thanks to the crystal-encrusted spikes that created a crown shape on the bust. And those curves the garment traced were more dangerous than a fairytale apple. "This is probably my favorite gown that I've seen on her, and they've all been great," wrote one Facebook fan.
Fans fell in love with her monochromatic look for 'The Fall Guy' premiere
It might not tell much of a color story, but monochromatic dressing doesn't have to be boring. At the 2024 premiere of "The Fall Guy," Hannah Waddingham stuck to the same baby blue hue for her double-breasted blazer, flared pants, top, and shoes. But different shapes and textures elevated the ensemble, from the lace on her shirt and her heels' pointy toes to her jacket's pocket flaps and oversized buttons. One Redditor reacted to the look with a fan-favorite "Ted Lasso" quote: "Let's invade France!"
Hannah Waddingham had legs for days in a lavender haze at The Olivier Awards
In a moment that went viral, Hannah Waddingham shut down a photographer's demand to see more of her legs at the 2024 Olivier Awards. She later explained that it was about preserving her dignity and the sanctity of the dress. "I just thought, don't do that, because this is a bespoke Marchesa gown," she told The Guardian. "It stopped on the mid-thigh, and it had a beautiful, diaphanous over-layer." And she was absolutely right — the beaded skirt looked sublime exactly where it was supposed to be.
She was a tall drink of red, red wine at the SAG Awards
Hannah Waddingham is a real gem, so it's fitting that she looked like a living ruby at the 2024 SAG Awards. And she was a flawless jewel at that, with her train, off-the-shoulder neckline, and high slit working in tandem to help her shine as brightly as possible in her Tony Ward Couture gown (and as a member of the "Ted Lasso" cast, Waddingham knows the value of teamwork). She also carried a cardboard purse made by her daughter, which was such a sweet gesture.
She played with exaggerated proportions for the Plaza Suite Gala Opening
Hannah Waddingham played with proportions on a much larger scale than we're used to seeing on her at the 2024 "Plaza Suite" Gala Opening in London, and the experiment was a success. Her ensemble's royal blue color really complemented her skin tone, and so many elements upped the chic factor of her satin power suit, including the wide shoulders, long scarf, large lapels, and wide legs. "Ohhhh she ATE!!!" enthused an Instagram commenter.
This Marchesa moment was giving siren swathed in seafoam
Hannah Waddingham rocked this Marchesa gown to the 2024 Emmy Awards, not under the sea, but its seafoam green color worked so well on that foamy tulle train. Add the beading that traced the contours of her body while creating a hard-and-soft contrast with the mermaid skirt, and no netizen was escaping this gown's siren song. "This look will be my Roman empire," proclaimed one Redditor.
Yes, Hannah Waddingham, a goth makeover is absolutely what the naked dress trend needed
If Morticia Addams ever embraced the naked dress trend, perhaps she would wear something similar to Hannah Waddingham's 2024 Golden Globes gown. The Suzanne Neville number featured a sheer overlay, floral embroidery, visible boning, and a long train. It was pure gothic romance, and it fit her like a finely crafted glove. "Hot take: She is the Jayne Mansfield of her era. A true bombshell straight from the Hollywood of the '50s," read one Redditor's reaction to the look.
She made one regal Rapunzel at The Royal Variety Performance
It looked a little like Hannah Waddingham chopped off Rapunzel's long, golden hair and wrapped it around her body for the 2023 Royal Variety Performance — and she wore it better. It seems Waddingham can do no wrong when she goes for the gold, especially if it's form-fitting. While the ever-fashionable Catherine, Princess of Wales, also attended the event, Waddingham was arguably the queen of the red carpet (and long may she reign). One Redditor found her look award-worthy, writing, "She looks like 'Oscar's' date at the Academy Awards."
A taste of the rainbow and a gulp of lime green make a visual feast
For the "Ted Lasso" Season 3 FYC event in June 2023, Hannah Waddingham served up a smorgasbord of pieces that didn't feel like they would make a satisfying, well-rounded meal, but she ate — and she ate well. Let's raise a glass to that luxe satin champagne top, which was so unexpectedly paired with those cropped lime green pants. Add that funky rainbow clutch, that massive statement ring, and those delicate strappy sandals, and the entire look is chef's kiss.
She gave Glinda the Good Witch vibes at the Emmys
Hannah Waddingham has played witches in "Hocus Pocus 2" and the West End production of "The Wizard of Oz." In the latter, she starred as the Wicked Witch of the West, and she told InStyle, "I was never a Glinda. Oh god, hello, never have I played a 'good witch.'" But she did dress like one at the 2022 Emmy Awards in a pink Dolce & Gabbana ballgown. Underneath, she wore a pair of silver sneakers that made Dorothy's ruby red slippers seem a little lame in comparison.
She reminded us why bandage dresses used to be the biggest thing in fashion
Kim Kardashian helped make Hervé Léger's bandage dresses Y2K staple pieces for many celebrities, and Hannah Waddingham brought the slimming look back for a 2022 "Ted Lasso" screening. Her green bodycon dress matched the event's fake turf carpet, and it was perfectly paired with her metallic gold heels. Of why she's a fan of the bandage design, she told InStyle, "There isn't any boning! So, it's much more comfortable!" She also confessed to wearing Spanx to create a smoother silhouette.
Her gossamer cape sleeves gave this glittery gown an ethereal quality
Hannah Waddingham was a vision in blush at the 2022 Olivier Awards. Her Fadwa Baalbaki gown featured fluttery cape sleeves to create movement when she walked, and the waves of white embroidery and beading covering the dazzling garment's sheer overlay gave it a dreamy quality. The keyhole detail was also a nice touch, as it broke up those slightly dizzying lines just enough to keep them from feeling overwhelming.
Volume, color, cleavage, and pockets: What's not to love?
At the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, Hannah Waddingham gave good shape in a button-front A-line Carolina Herrera skirt in a striking chartreuse shade. A matching belt with a round buckle defined her waistline, and a few inches higher, her black bustier's deep plunge further flattered her figure. It was a flirty look made even more so by her high ponytail and platform heels, and she made sure to highlight those highly prized pockets. "She absolutely killed this outfit," gushed one Instagrammer.
Hannah Waddingham brought so much sparkle to the 'Succession' premiere
Sequins and beading don't always photograph well, but the flashbulbs seemed to capture every glint and gleam on the De La Vali midi gown Hannah Waddingham wore to the 2021 European premiere of "Succession." The vibrant shade of red also ensured that she would turn heads left and right, and pushing the sleeves up slightly was an easy way to give the garment a more youthful vibe. Of course, the high slit also helped. With so much sparkle, the matching clutch and heels were another smart move.
It's a safe bet that she won't regret what she wore for her Emmy win
Some celebrities agree that their past looks belonged on the worst-dressed list — a realization that has to be particularly painful when they accepted an award in an offending outfit. But Hannah Waddingham had nothing to worry about when she snagged her 2021 Emmy for "Ted Lasso." Her rose-petal pink Christian Siriano gown had so much about it that made it feel timeless, from the elegant draping to the corsetry and the ruched bust. We love to see it when a star wins in a winning look.
There's no shame in her jumpsuit game
Some "Game of Thrones" fans probably didn't recognize the show's "shame Nun," Septa Unella, when they first saw her without her drab Flea Bottom gray habit. But after recovering from the surprise, they probably rejoiced to see Hannah Waddingham rocking bright colors, since she looks so good in them. An example is the electric blue one-shoulder jumpsuit with wide legs that she wore on the press night for "Anything Goes" in 2021. She also ditched the shame bell for a better accessory: a fun tassel belt.
She proved she doesn't follow the flock at the 'Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon' premiere
While Hannah Waddingham's statuesque figure looks incredible in dresses that wouldn't look out of place in Hollywood's golden age, it's fun to see her give other eras little nods and swap her heels for sporty sneakers. The black miniskirt and leopard-print leggings she wore to the London premiere of "Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" in 2019 had a funky '80s vibe. Her apple green top was even tied in the front — and is that a striped wristband we spy?
'How to Lose Friends & Alienate People'? More like how to gain fashion contacts
Taking it way back to the London premiere of her 2008 movie "How to Lose Friends & Alienate People," it was already evident that Hannah Waddingham deserved to have designers clamoring to dress her. The glamour was definitely there, and the crisp pleats on her sultry gown, which was a rich espresso color, gave it a classy Art Deco vibe. The twist detailing on the sleeves and bodice was another nice touch, while her metallic footwear might make you miss your old gladiator sandals.
Hannah Waddingham's green goddess look gave us a taste of things to come
This throwback from the 2007 Olivier Awards shows just how much Hannah Waddingham has evolved style-wise. But that's not to say that the silky spring green gown looks bad on her; on the contrary, the seam under the bust and the loosely tied fabric belt create a superb fit. Then there's that explosion of green sparkle between the crisscross neckline and her silver accessories and shoes. The "Ted Lasso" star was already fashion goals, and there were so many more wardrobe wins to come.