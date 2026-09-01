Taylor Swift's 29 Best '80s Inspired Outfits

Taylor Swift made her grand entrance into the world during one of the closing acts of the decade of decadence, and she hasn't let us forget it — the singer named an album after her birth year, after all. While she only lived a few short days of the '80s before the year ticked over, it's clear the era has had a lasting impact on her style.

"Cruel Summer" was an infectious Bananarama hit, "Father Figure" was a George Michael single, "Dead Poets Society" was inspiring moviegoers, Elizabeth Taylor was on her seventh marriage, and Duran Duran was bringing the synth sound of the New Romantics movement to the masses. Pop culture never felt more alive, and when MTV ushered in the age of the music video in 1981, viewers got to see the explosion of color, sparkle, strong silhouettes, and bold patterns that made up their favorite artists' wardrobes. It was loud luxury at its finest — and Swift missed it all. "I wasn't there. So I just see the highlight reel," she told Vogue in 2014.

But maybe this wasn't such a bad thing. The '80s trends that pop up in Swift's most memorable outfits throughout her fashion eras have been, to quote a 1989 Tina Turner classic, "simply the best, better than all the rest."