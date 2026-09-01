Taylor Swift's 29 Best '80s Inspired Outfits
Taylor Swift made her grand entrance into the world during one of the closing acts of the decade of decadence, and she hasn't let us forget it — the singer named an album after her birth year, after all. While she only lived a few short days of the '80s before the year ticked over, it's clear the era has had a lasting impact on her style.
"Cruel Summer" was an infectious Bananarama hit, "Father Figure" was a George Michael single, "Dead Poets Society" was inspiring moviegoers, Elizabeth Taylor was on her seventh marriage, and Duran Duran was bringing the synth sound of the New Romantics movement to the masses. Pop culture never felt more alive, and when MTV ushered in the age of the music video in 1981, viewers got to see the explosion of color, sparkle, strong silhouettes, and bold patterns that made up their favorite artists' wardrobes. It was loud luxury at its finest — and Swift missed it all. "I wasn't there. So I just see the highlight reel," she told Vogue in 2014.
But maybe this wasn't such a bad thing. The '80s trends that pop up in Swift's most memorable outfits throughout her fashion eras have been, to quote a 1989 Tina Turner classic, "simply the best, better than all the rest."
That's the power of gloves
The Taylor Swift era began with a little black dress reference in "Tim McGraw," so of course she rocked one at the 2007 CMAs. They were also on-trend in the '80s, as seen in Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" music video. But unlike Palmer's model backup band, Swift can actually play guitar, and her black tights-and-cowboy-boots combo has more of a Tiffany mall tour vibe. Then there are those fingerless gloves, the mark of a true trailblazer; they have famously bared the fingers of Madonna and Joan Jett.
Girls just want to have fun with colorful patterns
It was hip to be covered in colorful squares in the '80s, with vibrant patchwork patterns aplenty being sent down runways. Checkerboard patterns were also big, thanks in part to the Vans slip-on sneakers Sean Penn wore in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." This adorbs 2008 Taylor Swift outfit also looks like something "True Colors" singer Cyndi Lauper would have worn in her heyday, especially with all that sparkle and bright blue and purple eyeshadow.
The '80s just couldn't get enough stripes and neither could Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's BFF Selena Gomez has a shopping bag in hand in this 2009 photo, but it's Taylor Swift who is all dressed up for an exciting afternoon at an '80s teen hotspot: the mall. There's a lot about her look that feels like a throwback to the decade, including the side ponytail and all the pattern mixing. Her chic chevron-patterned tights and cute tunic dress especially felt of the era — the latter thanks to its ruffle hem and stripes-on-stripes design.
This 2009 look was so high school prom in the '80s
It definitely seems like Taylor Swift could make the whole place shimmer if she walked into a room in this dress. It has a little bit of that moonstone aura, thanks to its iridescence; shiny fabric like this is very '80s prom-coded. Big bows were also must-haves for dances, but she's missing the drop waist and tiers of ruffles, modernizing the outfit just enough to save her from looking like she really wanted to snag a dance to "Hold Me Now" with her crush.
Taylor Swift looked like a detention princess in an oversized crocheted sweater
In 2011, Taylor Swift channeled America's reigning sweetheart of the '80s, Molly Ringwald, in this oversized crochet top with dragging sleeves and a bared shoulder, which instantly amped up the cool factor of any top back in the day. The floral skirt peeking out of the bottom and little bows on the shoes also make this look delightfully precious. It's easy to imagine Swift becoming a fashion icon for '80s teens in a John Hughes coming-of-age classic like "The Breakfast Club" or "Pretty in Pink."
A Paris outfit seemed like a sophisticated take on an '80s teen pop star's style
During a 2011 Paris trip, Taylor Swift successfully blended in by looking as French as a baguette in her Breton top, black tights, tiered skirt, and coquettish Mary Janes with bows. WilliWear actually paired a similar shirt and skirt for its 1987 sportswear collection. The latter was a versatile wardrobe staple, and you could dress it up with above-the-knee boots like "I Think We're Alone Now" songstress Tiffany, or dress it down with canvas sneakers.
Just like the '80s, Taylor Swift has big dot energy
While geometric patterns were taking over fashion in the '80s, the humble, round polka-dot refused to be lost to the annals of history. It grew to supersized proportions on the runway, similar to this sweater Taylor Swift wore during a 2012 trip to London. The dots could be excessive, but the dark tones of this "Red" era look kept it classy. Her string of pearls and Wayfarers — featured on Tom Cruise in "Risky Business" — were also some of the decade's most popular accessories.
Miss Americana painted the town blue in the best way
No decade has done color saturation quite like the era that gave us "Blue Monday," and this cobalt blue coat would have looked right at home on an '80s runway, especially with those big buttons. But while the hardware was bigger, the heels were shorter and more sensible, like those Taylor Swift is wearing in this 2012 photo. If power dressing was your aesthetic, wearing a crisp pleated skirt like hers conveyed that you were a responsible professional who believed presentation is important.
Those gold threads tied this tour look to the '80s
Gordon Gekko preached the "greed is good" gospel in the '80s, so it makes sense that everyone was using gold accents to add a little opulence to their black outfits. Michael Jackson's military-style jackets might be the most memorable example, while Demi Moore rocked the black and gold combo in one of the worst-ever Oscars looks. The Brat Pack member should have sported something like this rad outfit from Taylor Swift's Red Tour instead. You've got to love the contrast between the sharp lines of the harness-style bodice detailing and that elegant gold embroidery.
Taylor Swift elevated '80s color-blocking for the Grammy's
At the 2016 Grammys, Taylor Swift was a dead ringer for Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1983 movie "Scarface" with her blunt bob. Color-blocking was a huge catwalk trend around the time the film came out, and it was common to see bright hues in the same color family paired together, like the fuchsia and coral of Swift's vibrant Atelier Versace outfit. As for Swift's tiny bandeau top, LaToya Jackson and Tanya Tucker were among the celebs stepping out in similar styles.
What if Debbie Harry went just a little bit preppy?
After leaving the shine of the disco age behind, Debbie Harry remained a fashion icon who sometimes stepped out in thigh-high boots like those in the 2016 photo above. Taylor Swift scores bonus points in this spot-the-'80s-trends game with the velvet, preppy top, and sailor shorts. Nautical clothing had a moment back then, and it was great to see Swift sail it back around again. She certainly isn't getting kicked out of the yacht club looking like that.
Taylor Swift was ready to get physical in leggings Cyndi Lauper would love
There are photographs of Cyndi Lauper rocking leggings with a similar splashy watercolor print. In the photo above, Taylor Swift looks like she's ready to dance like she's never danced before in Jazzercise class with that exposed shoulder. When Jennifer Beals chopped off the top of her sweatshirt for the 1983 film "Flashdance," workout wear with wide necklines became all the rage. Swift is missing the legwarmers, but her cool kicks make up for the omission.
Welcome to the jungle, we've got leopard and lace
"Welcome to the Jungle" singer Axl Rose has been known to rock a little leopard, and Taylor Swift's denim skirt featuring the popular '80s print would have been a purrrfect piece to wear to an early Guns N' Roses concert. The studded heels, black lace top, sports bra, and octagon shades also have a rock 'n' roll vibe. Additionally, her layered look above the waist feels like a modern take on the visible underwear trend popularized by Madonna.
The color-block sweatshirt had a great reputation in the '80s
If you wanted to look fresh and a little sporty in the '80s, a rugby-style shirt with wide stripes was a solid outfit choice. The style was so popular that it popped up in some unexpected places, such as on Janet Jackson's bod. Taylor Swift also discovered that a cropped version of the casual top was great for rehearsals during her Reputation Stadium Tour in London. Taking the stage with Niall Horan, she paired the shirt with other throwbacks: high-waisted denim shorts in a light-wash and Converse sneakers.
She looked ready to referee those Dynasty catfights in sparkly stripes
Vertical black and white stripes weren't just beloved by "Beetlejuice" in the '80s; they also haunted many a runway. But at the 2019 Jingle Ball, it took a few extra details to make Taylor Swift's outfit totally retro, including the gold-chain belt Chanel sent down the catwalk in 1986. It had a distinct "Dynasty" vibe. And then there were the sequins — the popular '80s embellishment used to add a little sparkle to Joan Collins' catfights.
There was not a blank space in sight on her colorful Versace blazer
If "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo" were a blazer instead of a cult classic 1984 film fully loaded with bright and colorful fashions, it might look like this Versace piece that Taylor Swift wore to the 2019 VMAs. That bold pattern is '80s maximalism to the max, as similar loud and proud prints were all over the place during the era, including on Versace models. Swift also looks ready to strut right into Funkytown in those thigh-high bedazzled boots.
She looked like an '80s pop star Barbie at the 2019 VMAs
Structured blazers and visible legs were Pat Benatar's thing in the '80s, and when Taylor Swift performed at the 2019 MTV VMAs, she sported a shag hairstyle not unlike some of the layered looks that the "Love Is a Battlefield" singer used to rock. However, Swift appeared more prepared to go to war with some animated rock legends — with her pink guitar, Barbie legs, gold bustier, and matching boots, she could have been a fashion doll rival of Jem and the Holograms.
Might as well jump(suit), go ahead and jump(suit)
Jumpsuits weren't really Van Halen's vibe (you were more likely to see Eddie Van Halen in overalls and David Lee Roth in a Spandex catsuit), but the practical utilitarian garment was ubiquitous in the '80s. In 2019, Taylor Swift gave the blue-collar workwear staple an upgrade straight out of the era with colorful polka dots, fun zipper details, and a wide belt (the '80s version of waist-whittling shapewear). The bejeweled tri-stap sandals were the perfect finishing touch for her playful ensemble.
She would be the queen of Club Tropicana in this vibrant Versace look
Taylor Swift's fearless embrace of color and pattern at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards was "Walking on Sunshine" personified, and you'd feel just as good if you could step out in this three-piece Versace ensemble. It's loud luxury resort wear with the amp turned up to 11, and Swift really punched that rewind button by pumping up the volume from the neck up. With the addition of the big hoop earrings and bright footwear, it's clear Swift, to quote Depeche Mode, "just can't get enough" of '80s trends.
What if a working girl just had to get away and throw together a vacation wardrobe?
If Molly Ringwald's "Breakfast Club" queen bee became a corporate executive like Sigourney Weaver's "Working Girl" character, she might dress like this on vacation. Taylor Swift's double-breasted houndstooth coat had the strong silhouette favored by the female power players of the 1980s, but she was ready to toss it off and hit the beach in the dress peeking out underneath it. With those sharp lines and soft florals, there's some real girl-boss energy here.
Hello, is it tweed you're looking for?
The tweedmaxxing here feels very of the era of excess. The amount of material you wore was a status symbol, and Taylor Swift was toting around a lot of plaid fabric at the 2020 premiere of "Miss Americana" at the Sundance Film Festival. She could have walked an '80s runway alongside the likes of Elle MacPherson in her voluminous jumpsuit with that jacket elegantly draped on her shoulders. Her look also felt worthy of the "Uptown Girl" herself, Christie Brinkley.
You have to be rich to be this girl
At the 2021 "All Too Well" premiere, Taylor Swift channeled Prince in a velvet suit by Etro. However, it was a different shade of purple than the "Kiss" singer was known for wearing — it was a little more Bordeaux, while the hues Prince usually favored were closer to indigo. Her blazer also had black lapels, while many of his iconic looks featured white accents. But maybe he would have appreciated that she dressed her age (not her shoe size) and looked like a woman (not a girl) capable of ruling the world.
Watch out, Gracie, your friend looks like a total Heather
When Taylor Swift was photographed with Gracie Abrams in the Lower East Side in 2023, she looked like a good friend who was being an attentive listener as Abrams animatedly spoke. But her outfit was reminiscent of those worn by the Regina Georges of the '80s, the titular clique in the 1988 dark comedy "Heathers." The proto-yuppies dressed the part of formidable foes, exuding power, influence, and wealth in those intimidating jackets with exaggerated shoulders. Like Swift, they also paired them with skirts, making them look a little less dangerous than they were.
Taylor Swift channeled the People's Princess during an NYC outing in 2023
There was just something endearing and refreshing about seeing Princess Diana showing off her killer legs in casual looks. She really made royal dressing feel accessible in some '80s wardrobe staples: bike shorts, oversized sweat tops, and tube socks. Taylor Swift's 2023 take on retro athleisure was definitely Diana-coded, but she opted for a shorter pair of hunter green socks and paid tribute to Shania Twain with her baggy tee. Her outfit was very low-key but somehow still exuded quiet luxury.
Sweet dreams are made of pants like this
In the '80s, it was raining menswear in the women's department. Androgyny was a big runway trend, and the era's equivalent of boyfriend jeans was baggy suit pants that could have been stolen from a wealthy grandpa's closet. The look was also seen on celebs including Annie Lennox and Courteney Cox. Fast forward to 2023, and Taylor Swift was pulling it off flawlessly in a neutral ensemble during an NYC outing. Her black top's off-the-shoulder design was another '80s trend that deserved its staying power, with Whitney Houston being one example of a star who embraced the look.
Some of her Eras Tour outfits looked like vintage Bob Mackie designs
Some of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour looks were callbacks to her Fearless Tour, including a gold Roberto Cavalli minidress featuring a chevron pattern and a similar black, white, and gold Naeem Khan design. Both featured beaded fringe perfect for shimmying under bright lights, and they bore a close resemblance to some flapper-style dresses Bob Mackie designed in the '80s. Supermodel Linda Evangelista was photographed wearing one such garment in 1984. Swift's tourmate Sabrina Carpenter and Paula Abdul later wore the same design.
She followed Grace Jones' lead by making a hood look good
When Taylor Swift colored outside the lines a little with her hooded, booted Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, she garnered comparisons to Grace Jones. The model has worn a few stylish hooded looks, including as a Bond Girl in the 1985 movie "A View to a Kill." But she wasn't the only star rocking the head covering around that time — one of the most iconic red carpet outfits of the '80s was the hooded cape Prince wore to the 1985 Oscars. Like her predecessors, Swift totally nailed the look.
She dressed up in wool and looked fire
By the time this photo was taken in January 2024, karma had brought Taylor Swift her guy from the Chiefs, and she was dressing like she had football pads on. But this observation is meant as a compliment — after all, bulking up with structured shoulders and other exaggerated silhouettes was encouraged in the '80s. And Swift pulled off the style effortlessly in pieces plucked from the decade's trends: a sweater dress and that bodaciously boxy wool coat.
A tight little skirt and old money jacket will never go out of style
After Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, she took her outfits' opulence to new heights as a WAG — she was definitely paying the check before it kissed the mahogany grain in this outfit. Those chain details just screamed vintage, like her chic cropped coat and matching mini were passed down to her by a parent set to inherit their billionaire family's business empire. The statement earrings and boots also have that "glamorous life" that Sheila E. sings about, but Swift got the luxury and the love.